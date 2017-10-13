Horizontal Channel Alert with Custom Fibo

MFI Alerts Yurij Izyumov Indicators

If you use the MFI (Money Flow Index) indicator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough. Now you can avoid sitting in front of the monitor by using MFI Alerts. This is an addition or a replacement to the standard MFI oscillator . Once there appears an MFI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss a signal. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency pairs, which ca