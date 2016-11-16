RSI vs Envelopes

2

This semaphore indicator is based in the standard RSI, which is applied over the Envelopes indicator that shows an envelope or envelope fluctuation borders. This is a version of RSI vs Envelopes Graph drawn in a separate window.

A sell signal emerges when the upper envelope/border is broken by the RSI indicator from top to bottom.

A buy signal emerges when the lower envelope/border is broken by the RSI indicator from bottom upwards.

The indicator can draw arrows on the indicator, draw vertical lines to keep track of where the entry is located on the chart, play a sound alert upon an entry signal, and send push notifications to your mobile.

If you only need signals upon crossing of the RSI indicator and the standard signal levels, use the RSI Alerts indicator.


Settings

  • RSI Period - standard RSI period.
  • Envelopes Period - indicator period.
  • Alert on screen - enable alerts.
  • Send Push - enable push-notifications to a mobile.
  • Envelopes Method - Envelopes drawing method.
  • Applied price - ерк pices used for the indicator calculations.
  • Envelopes deviation % - deviation in % (envelope width).
  • Shift 0-current bar, 1-first bar - shift of the signal, if =0 - the signal will be searched on a zero candle, if =1 - the signal will be searched on the completed candlestick, and the signal will be produced on the new candlestick opening. The second method (=1) is more reliable.
  • Draw Lines - enable/disable.
  • RSI color - choose color.
  • Envelopes color - choose color.
  • Buy arrow color - choose color.
  • Sell arrow color - choose color.


Recommendations

Note that the default settings are set approximately, so I recommend to tune RSI Period, Envelopes Period, Envelopes deviation%.

If you set "Shift 0-current bar, 1-first bar" = 0, there is a chance that the signal will not be confirmed and will be redrawn, therefore the recommended value is = 1.

Sometimes it is convenient to watch two indicators RSI vs Envelopes and RSI vs Envelopes Graph on the same chart simultaneously.

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This is а modified oscillator CCI (Commodity Channel Index) with all sorts of signals, alerts and arrows. The indicator is designed so that any signal of crossing any specified level does not escape you. This is a supplemented version of the CCI Alerts Indicator, which does not draw the CCI indicator window, but only draws the result of its work as arrows on the symbol graph. This version of CCI Alerts with Arrows is for MetaTrader 4. If you need signals from another popular RSI indicator, then
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5 (1)
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If you use the MFI (Money Flow Index) indicator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough. Now you can avoid sitting in front of the monitor by using MFI Alerts. This is an addition or a replacement to the standard MFI oscillator . Once there appears an MFI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss a signal. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency pairs, which ca
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Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
This indicator is a modification of the RSI Alerts indicator, but without a separate RSI indicator window and with signal arrows directly on the symbol's chart. This saves space on the symbol's chart without losing the quality of the received signals and notifications. Just like RSI Alerts, the indicator can provide sound alerts, push notifications, the ability to send messages to email has been added, as well as drawing arrows at the location where the signal appears. Arrow display can be turne
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wede
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Tim Eubanks
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AlexanderSh
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