Time Levels with Alerts

This is an expanded version of the Time Levels indicator provided with sound alerts notifying of level intersection. The indicator is designed for displaying the following price levels on the chart:

Previous day's high and low.

Previous week's high and low.

Previous month's high and low.

Each of the level types is customizable. In the indicator settings, you set line style, line color, enable or disable separate levels. This version is provided with an option for alerting using an audio signal and a pop-up window to notify the user about the intersection of levels, both when the price breaks the lines and returns back inside the channel formed of selected levels.





Configurations