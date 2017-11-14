Horizontal Channel Alert with Custom Fibo MT5

5

The indicator is designed for building horizontal channels and signal zones, detecting breakouts of extremes, bounces and targets based on custom Fibonacci levels (with or without sound alerts). It automatically applies your chosen Fibonacci levels to those extremes. When price breaks the Fibonacci levels enabled in the settings, the indicator can play a sound, show a message, send a push notification to your mobile terminal or an email (if enabled).

Features:

  • automatic channel building by time range, e.g. for detecting breakout from overnight range
  • automatic tracking of new bounces
  • reverse the Fibonacci level scale
  • show/hide/collapse the control panel
  • choose one of 5 panel interface languages
  • add tolerance to Fibonacci levels so they become wider signal zones instead of lines
  • draw horizontal levels and Fibonacci on several timeframes, keeping or deleting channels from other timeframes
  • build channels from either High/Low or Open/Close prices; the channel snaps to prices automatically
  • lock the channel (make it non-selectable) to avoid accidental deletion

Settings

--------- Language -----------

  • Interface Language — Language of the indicator panel. English, Russian, Spanish, German, Italian.

--------- Settings -----------

  • Auto build channel by time range (broker time) — Build channel automatically over a time range (broker time)
  • Time range HH:MM-HH:MM — Time range (start–end)
  • Reverse Fibo — Reverse Fibonacci scale
  • Fix the right point in the future (ignored when FixByTime) — Fix the right edge in the future (ignored when Auto build channel by time range is on)
  • Color Channel — Channel colour
  • Color Fibo lines — Fibonacci line colour
  • Channel Width — Channel line width in pixels
  • Channel Length, bars — Channel length in bars
  • Channel ray — Draw channel as a ray
  • Price Mode — Price mode: High/Low or Open/Close
  • Delete channels from other TF — Delete channels from other timeframes
  • Lock channel (prevent line movement) — Lock channel (prevent moving lines)
  • Log channel auto-update (Experts tab) — Log channel auto-update (Experts tab)

--------- Control Panel -----------

  • Show control panel — Show control panel
  • Panel X position (pixels from left edge) — Panel X position (pixels from left edge)
  • Panel Y position (pixels from top) — Panel Y position (pixels from top)
  • Panel width (pixels) — Panel width (pixels)
  • Panel height (pixels) — Panel height (pixels)

--------- Alert settings -----------

  • Alerts — Enable/disable alerts
  • Send Notifications — Send notifications
  • Send alerts to e-mail — Send alerts by e-mail
  • Alert only on first touch of level (for each direction) — Alert only on first touch of level (per direction)
  • Alert on candle close above/below level — Alert on candle close above/below level
  • Time-based alerts (N bars inside level range) — Time-based alerts (N bars inside level range)
  • Bottom level of range, % — Bottom level of Time-based alerts range, % (default 38.2)
  • Top level of range, % — Top level of Time-based alerts range, % (default 61.8)
  • Number of consecutive bars inside range — Number of consecutive bars inside Time-based alerts range
  • Limit Alerts — Alert limit

--------- Alert Markers -----------

  • Show alert markers on chart — Show alert markers on chart
  • Alert marker color — Alert marker colour
  • Marker size (1-5) — Marker size (1–5)
  • Maximum number of markers (0 = unlimited) — Maximum number of markers (0 = unlimited)

---- Custom Fibo Lines (-1 = disable) ----

  • Level 0 … Level 29, % — Values for level 0 … level 29, %
  • Alert level 0 … Alert level 29 — Enable/disable alerts for level 0 … level 29
  • Level 0 name … Level 29 name — Label for level 0 … level 29

Tips.

  • To move the channel left or right without changing its size, drag the central part of the upper or lower channel line.
  • To lengthen or shorten the channel, drag the left or right end of the upper or lower channel line to the desired position and release.
  • If after dragging a channel edge the line looks misaligned, click anywhere on the chart with the left mouse button and the channel and Fibonacci levels will realign.
  • To reverse the Fibonacci scale, enable Reverse Fibo.
  • To track bounces automatically, enable Fix the right point in the future. The left edge of the channel stays fixed; the right edge stays at the new bar.
  • If automatic channel building by time is enabled (e.g. for breakout from a range), the channel is only rebuilt automatically by time; to adjust it manually, disable that setting.
  • With Delete channels from other TF = false, switching timeframes keeps existing channels and adds a new channel on the selected timeframe. With Delete channels from other TF = true (default), switching timeframes removes old channels and only the new channel on the new timeframe is drawn.
  • If you use Push notifications, we do not recommend setting Limit Alerts very high or unlimited, because too many push notifications from one account may cause the MetaTrader service to block further delivery.
Reviews 1
89280284409
78
89280284409 2019.08.21 16:00 
 

Отличный инструмент! Спасибо!

Recommended products
Simple Strategy indicator
Vladimir Kuzmin
4 (1)
Indicators
Simple Strategy Indicator The Simple Strategy indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trend direction, leveraging three popular technical indicators: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. It provides clear trading signals for quick market analysis. Trend Detection Logic Buy signal: MACD above signal line, RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50 Sell signal: MACD below signal line, RSI < 50, Stochastic < 50 Advantages Suitable for various assets: forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices Optimal on daily (D1) timefr
FREE
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicators
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Indicators
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
SMC Smart Flow Pro
Thitipong Nookhunthod
Indicators
Short Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is an advanced Smart Money Concept indicator that automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and projects precise TP/SL target levels on all timeframes — built for serious traders who trade with institutional flow. Full Description: SMC Smart Flow Pro is a premium Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered for traders who want to trade alongside institutional order flow. By automatically mapping m
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicators
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
VELOS Trading Indicator Precision. Speed. Confidence. The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups. Built for fast-moving m
Neuro Resonance
Pawel Lozinski
Indicators
1. NeuroResonance v13.2 - Advanced Multi-Mode Analysis Indicator NeuroResonance is a sophisticated, multi-faceted trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide non-repainting signals based on advanced market analysis. The indicator goes beyond traditional methods by integrating cycle analysis, market regime detection (trending vs. mean-reversion), and a proprietary Quantum State Collapse (QSC) engine to identify trading opportunities. It is designed as a comprehensive trading framework
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5
Ziggy Janssen
4.31 (16)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT5 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Provided Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Provided Trend is a complex signal formation indicator. As a result of the work of internal algorithms, you can see only three types of signals on your chart. The first is a buy signal, the second is a sell signal, and the third is a market exit signal. Options: CalcFlatSlow - The first parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatFast - The second parameter that controls the main function of splitting the price chart into waves. CalcFlatAvg - Para
BosMaster
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
Title: BOS MASTER MT5 Description: BOS MASTER is a professional analytical tool based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . The indicator automatically detects and marks Break of Structure (BOS) , helping traders identify changes in market direction and trend shifts with high precision. Key Features: Automatic BOS Detection: Scans the chart for key highs and lows and highlights the exact moment of a structure break. Interactive Filter Button: Switch directly on the chart between "Body Break" (cons
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
APICT Smart Trendline and Pattern Tool
Mthandeni Mnyandu
Indicators
APICT Smart Trendline and Pattern Tool APICT Trendline + Pattern Indicator is a powerful all-in-one technical analysis tool designed to automatically identify market structure, draw dynamic support and resistance trendlines, and detect high-probability chart patterns in real time. Smart Trendline Detection The indicator automatically draws major and minor trendlines , clearly marking key support and resistance levels based on market structure. Separate controls for major and minor trends Adju
ChoppyLenns
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Choppy Market Detector — Trade Smarter, Not Harder Main Statement: 90% of traders lose money — not because they misread trends, but because they trade during choppy, indecisive markets. This premium indicator helps you avoid that trap by detecting when the market is choppy, so you can stay out of low-probability trades and protect your capital. What It Does: Identifies Choppy Conditions: Uses advanced volatility filters and price action analysis to detect sideways or erratic market be
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
Indicators
Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. The indicator displays: T
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
HTF Candle POC
Nhat Vy Vu
Indicators
C88 Projected Candle See the Bigger Picture Before the Candle Closes C88 Projected Candle is a professional market visualization indicator that projects the current higher timeframe candle directly onto your active chart. It helps traders understand the evolving market structure without constantly switching between timeframes. Whether you trade Price Action, ICT, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), or Volume Profile, this indicator provides a cleaner and more intuitive way to read market context. Key Fe
Adaptive Flow Oscillator MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator "Adaptive Flow Oscillator" - efficient auxiliary trading tool for MT5! No repaint! - This indicator is a New generation of Oscillators. - "Adaptive Flow Oscillator" has adjustable adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Indicator is using both   price and volume data   in calculations. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas. - Adaptive Oversold zone: below the Green line. - Adaptive Overbought zone: above
Stochastic with Dynamic OSB zones MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Stochastic with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT5, No Repaint. - Stochastic oscillator is one of the most famous indicators on the market - perfect trading tool for many traders. - It is great for Sell entries from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy entries from dynamic OverSold zone. - This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well. - Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line. - Dynamic OverSold zone - below green line. - With PC and Mo
Shooting Star pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart:  Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. - It is great to use this indicator during the Downtrend or Sideways market conditions! Click here to
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
WBS SMC m5 Without Repaint
Widya Kautsari
Indicators
WBS SMC Without Repaint – Ultimate XAUUSD Scalping Engine (M5 Timeframe) Take your Gold trading to the institutional level with "WBS SMC Without Repaint", a highly advanced premium indicator engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe.  Built upon the core pillars of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with precise algorithmic candle pattern recognition, this tool identifies high-probability institutional footprints in real-time. Best of all: 100% ABSOLUTELY
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (157)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Access optimized set files for XAUUSD, BTCUSD, Forex pairs, and Indices: [Set Files] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trade
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
More from author
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Time Levels for MT5
Yurij Izyumov
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for displaying the following price levels on the chart: Previous day's high and low. Previous week's high and low. Previous month's high and low. Each of the level types is customizable. In the indicator settings, you set line style, line color, enable or disable separate levels. Configurations ----Day------------------------------------------------- DayLevels   - enable/disable previous day's levels. WidthDayLines   - line width of daily levels. ColorDayLines   - line
FREE
RSI Alerts MT5
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
RSI Alerts is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that adds convenient alerts to the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI). You still see the RSI line and levels 30, 50, 70, but when the selected levels are crossed the indicator can show popup alerts, send push notifications and emails - so you don't miss a potential reversal or breakout. What is it based on? The indicator is built on the standard RSI (Relative Strength Index) - the same oscillator used by millions of traders to assess overbought/oversol
First RSI level
Yurij Izyumov
4.5 (6)
Indicators
First RSI level indicator analyzes and displays the level, at which the first crossing of the standard RSI maximum or minimum value took place for the subsequent definition of strong trends. The indicator allows you to track the beginning of a trend that does not follow the signals of the standard RSI trading strategy, for example, when the price rushes downwards after reaching an oversold level instead of reversing. In this case, we have to conclude that a strong trend is underway and the next
FREE
RSI vs Envelopes
Yurij Izyumov
2 (2)
Indicators
This semaphore indicator is based in the standard RSI, which is applied over the Envelopes indicator that shows an envelope or envelope fluctuation borders. This is a version of RSI vs Envelopes Graph drawn in a separate window . A sell signal emerges when the upper envelope/border is broken by the RSI indicator from top to bottom. A buy signal emerges when the lower envelope/border is broken by the RSI indicator from bottom upwards. The indicator can draw arrows on the indicator, draw vertical
FREE
RSI vs Envelopes Graph
Yurij Izyumov
3 (3)
Indicators
This semaphore indicator is based in the standard RSI, which is applied over the Envelopes indicator that shows an envelope or envelope fluctuation borders. This is a version of RSI vs Envelopes drawn in the symbol window . A sell signal emerges when the upper envelope/border is broken by the RSI indicator from top to bottom. A buy signal emerges when the lower envelope/border is broken by the RSI indicator from bottom upwards. The indicator can draw arrows on the indicator, draw vertical lines
FREE
RSI 7TF
Yurij Izyumov
2.75 (4)
Indicators
This is a multitimeframe RSI indicator defining trends, oversold/overbought zones, as well as all intersections of signal lines from different timeframes on a single chart using arrows and audio alerts. When working with standard RSI, we often need to examine data from all necessary timeframes simultaneously. RSI 7TF solves this issue. If you are only interested in audio signals when signal lines are crossed, then have a look at RSI Alerts . Attention! The indicator uses seven timeframes - M5, M
FREE
Stable Trend MA
Yurij Izyumov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator is based on a single Moving Average of a user-defined period. By analyzing the price movement of the price relative to this MA, and also by tracking all updates of the price Highs and Lows over the same period as the MA period, the indicator draws its own picture of the trend, avoiding the ever-breaking MA lines. Therefore, if the trend goes up, the line will also point upwards and will not change its direction even on small retracements, allowing to capture almost the entire trend
FREE
Time Levels
Yurij Izyumov
4.38 (8)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for displaying the following price levels on the chart: Previous day's high and low. Previous week's high and low. Previous month's high and low. Each of the level types is customizable. In the indicator settings, you set line style, line color, enable or disable separate levels. The version of the exact same indicator but only with sound alerts there - Time Levels with Alerts . Configurations ----Day------------------------------------------------- DayLevels - enable/
FREE
Disconnect Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
5 (1)
Utilities
If you execute or test an Expert Advisor on a laptop, personal computer or a VPS, you may face the situation when Internet connection is lost and the EA stops. Of course, this utility ( Disconnect Alerts ) will not help you restore the Internet connection, but it will gather the information and will send an alert to you about when and how long your terminal was without access to the Internet and did not actually work. After receiving such a notification, you can check your trades or think about
FREE
MA Alerts with Arrows
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
This indicator MA Alerts with Arrows gives you the opportunity to receive signals about the intersection of two moving averages (Moving Average), as well as signals about the price rollback to MA - to enter the transaction. Alert options: Sound and text alerts (alert). Push notification to the mobile terminal. Email notification (message to your e-mail).  Visual alert (arrows on the chart). The indicator has the following features: To display or hide the moving averages and arrows themselves.  T
Delta CCi MTF7
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
As the proper trading using CCI indicators requires the trader to monitor multiple timeframes and CCI indicators with different periods. For example - monitor the trend using CCI with the period of 100 or 200 ( slow CCI period ) on the H4 timeframe, and make entries based on the CCI with the period of 13 ( fast CCI period ) on the H1 timeframe. To facilitate this task, the Delta CCi MTF7 indicator was created, which implements monitoring the changes of the price movement trends as well as marks
RSI Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
5 (1)
Indicators
RSI Alerts is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that adds convenient alerts to the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI). You still see the RSI line and levels 30, 50, 70, but when the selected levels are crossed the indicator can show popup alerts, send push notifications and emails - so you don't miss a potential reversal or breakout. What is it based on? The indicator is built on the standard RSI (Relative Strength Index) - the same oscillator used by millions of traders to assess overbought/oversold
MarketView
Yurij Izyumov
Utilities
The MarketView utility is designed to display the market changes in percents as a table over the specified time interval. Every column element can be disabled. The color scheme can be easily and quickly customized for your needs. The number of symbols in columns can be adjusted ( PerColumn ). The MarketView also allows to open chart of any symbol by simply clicking its name. It can automatically apply any customized template to the newly opened chart. Attention! In order to remove any symbol fro
Extremum catcher
Yurij Izyumov
1 (1)
Indicators
The Extremum catcher indicator analyzes the price action after breaking the local Highs and Lows, generates price reversal signals with the ability to plot the Price Channel. If you need the version for MetaTrader 5, see Extremum catcher MT5 . The indicator takes the High and Low of the price over the specified period - 24 bars by default (can be changed). Then, if on the previous candle the price broke the High or Low level and the new candle opened higher than the extremums, then a signal will
DeMarker Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
You can avoid constant monitoring of computer screen waiting for the DeMarker signal while receiving push notifications to a mobile terminal or a sound alert on the screen about all required events, by using this indicator - DeMarker Alerts. In fact, it is the replacement of the standard indicator with which you will never miss the oscillator signals. If you don't know the benefits of DeMarker or how to use it, please read here . If you need signals of a more popular RSI indicator, use RSI Alert
MFI Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
If you use the MFI (Money Flow Index) indicator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough. Now you can avoid sitting in front of the monitor by using MFI Alerts. This is an addition or a replacement to the standard MFI oscillator . Once there appears an MFI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss a signal. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency pairs, which ca
CCI Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
When using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) oscillator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough depending on a timeframe. CCI Alerts indicator prevents you from missing the indicator signals. It is a good alternative for the standard CCI indicator. Once there appears a CCI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss an entry. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency p
RSI Panel MTF
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
The RSI Panel MTF indicator has been created in order to have the ability to monitor the values of the standard RSI indicator from a multitude of timeframes and symbols on a single chart, as well as to receive timely notifications about the trading opportunities using an audio signal or a notification. The indicator can output both the indicator values, and only the indicator signals (confirmed and expected). A user-friendly feature for selecting the required symbol has been implemented - simply
Time Levels with Alerts
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
This is an expanded version of the Time Levels indicator provided with sound alerts notifying of level intersection. The indicator is designed for displaying the following price levels on the chart: Previous day's high and low. Previous week's high and low. Previous month's high and low. Each of the level types is customizable. In the indicator settings, you set line style, line color, enable or disable separate levels. This version is provided with an option for alerting using an audio signal a
Horizontal Channel Alert with Custom Fibo
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
The indicator is designed for building horizontal channels and signal zones, detecting breakouts of extremes, bounces and targets based on custom Fibonacci levels (with or without sound alerts). It automatically applies your chosen Fibonacci levels to those extremes. When price breaks the Fibonacci levels enabled in the settings, the indicator can play a sound, show a message, send a push notification to your mobile terminal or an email (if enabled). Features: automatic channel building by time
CCI Alerts with Arrows
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
This is а modified oscillator CCI (Commodity Channel Index) with all sorts of signals, alerts and arrows. The indicator is designed so that any signal of crossing any specified level does not escape you. This is a supplemented version of the CCI Alerts Indicator, which does not draw the CCI indicator window, but only draws the result of its work as arrows on the symbol graph. This version of CCI Alerts with Arrows is for MetaTrader 4. If you need signals from another popular RSI indicator, then
RSI Alerts with Arrows
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
The indicator is a modification of RSI Alerts . However, it does not have a separate RSI indicator window. Instead, it uses signal arrows on the price chart. This saves space on the symbol chart, without affecting the quality of received signals and alerts. Similar to RSI Alerts, the indicator can generate sound alert, send push notifications and email messages, as well as draw signal arrows. The display of arrow can be disabled. If the arrows are enabled, they only display the signals chosen in
CCI Alerts MT5
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
When using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) oscillator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough depending on a timeframe. CCI Alerts indicator prevents you from missing the indicator signals. It is a good alternative for the standard CCI indicator. Once there appears a CCI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss an entry. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency p
Extremum catcher MT5
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
The Extremum catcher MT5 indicator analyzes the price action after breaking the local Highs and Lows and generates price reversal signals with the ability to plot the Price Channel. If you need the version for MetaTrader 4, see Extremum catcher . The indicator takes the High and Low of the price over the specified period - 24 bars by default (can be changed). Then, if on the previous candle, the price broke the High or Low level and the new candle opened higher than the extremums, then a signal
DeMarker Alerts MT5
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
You can avoid constant monitoring of computer screen waiting for the DeMarker signal while receiving push notifications to a mobile terminal or a sound alert on the screen about all required events, by using this indicator - DeMarker Alerts. In fact, it is the replacement of the standard indicator with which you will never miss the oscillator signals. If you don't know the benefits of DeMarker or how to use it, please read here . If you need signals of a more popular RSI indicator, use RSI Alert
MFI Alerts MT5
Yurij Izyumov
5 (1)
Indicators
If you use the MFI (Money Flow Index) indicator, the waiting time till the next signal can be long enough. Now you can avoid sitting in front of the monitor by using MFI Alerts. This is an addition or a replacement to the standard MFI oscillator . Once there appears an MFI signal on the required level, the indicator will notify you with a sound or push, so you will never miss a signal. This is especially significant if you follow the indicator in different timeframes and currency pairs, which ca
RSI Alerts with Arrows MT5
Yurij Izyumov
Indicators
This indicator is a modification of the RSI Alerts indicator, but without a separate RSI indicator window and with signal arrows directly on the symbol's chart. This saves space on the symbol's chart without losing the quality of the received signals and notifications. Just like RSI Alerts, the indicator can provide sound alerts, push notifications, the ability to send messages to email has been added, as well as drawing arrows at the location where the signal appears. Arrow display can be turne
Filter:
89280284409
78
89280284409 2019.08.21 16:00 
 

Отличный инструмент! Спасибо!

Reply to review