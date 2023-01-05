Closer of all Trades

I’m sharing this EA here for free to support the trading community. I hope it’s helpful, and don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or feedback!





Closes all Trades with click on a button.

This button will appear on the right bottom side of the chart.

When you remove the utility, the button will also dissappear.

It closes all trades, no matter if Sell, Buy, the Symbol, if in profit or loss.

One Click - and you solve it all.

Especially made for demo and testing purposes.

Use it with caution on live trading accounts!