Izi Hedge Free Limit 3 order hedge

izi hedge is a tool that helps you manage risk, manage hedge orders and rebalance losing orders.

How it works
  •   It will place an order opposite to the order you placed with that currency pair.
  •   If the order you place is correct, the reverse order will be automatically deleted
  •   If the market unfortunately goes against your order and touches the hedge order, it will begin to calculate the hedging volume to limit the risk of the market going in reverse.


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Le Van Tien
Utilities
izi hedge is a tool that helps you manage risk, manage hedge orders and rebalance losing orders. How it works   It will place an order opposite to the order you placed with that currency pair.   If the order you place is correct, the reverse order will be automatically deleted   If the market unfortunately goes against your order and touches the hedge order, it will begin to calculate the hedging volume to limit the risk of the market going in reverse.
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