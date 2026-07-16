PowerBreaker

PowerBreaker is a next‑generation breakout intelligence indicator designed for traders who demand absolute accuracy and zero repaint. It doesn’t guess — it knows. Using advanced classification logic and quant algorithms, PowerBreaker detects whether a breakout is true or false with unmatched precision.

🟢 TRUE Breakout — Green Arrow (Real Data)

In the gold chart, the indicator printed a green arrow, and the stats confirmed:

  • P(real) = 0.824 → extremely high probability of a real breakout

  • Committee majority = TRUE

  • Accuracy = 0.75

  • Volatility = 0.84 → strong continuation environment

  • Loss expectation = low

The indicator classified the breakout as TRUE, and price followed the arrow direction exactly as predicted.

This is a real, verified breakout — not repainting, not guessing. The green arrow showed the correct direction before the move happened.


🔴 FALSE Breakout — Red/Orange Arrow (Real Data)

In the other chart, the indicator printed a red/orange arrow, and the stats proved it was a trap:

  • P(trend) = 41.8% → weak trend

  • Kelly = FALSE (trap)

  • Accuracy = 0.272 → low

  • Barrier = 0.1893 → weak breakout strength

  • Majority = 0.701 → committee rejected the breakout

  • Inaccurate = 0.293

  • Loss range = high

The indicator classified the breakout as FALSE, and price did NOT continue downward — exactly as the red/orange arrow warned.

This shows the system’s ability to filter out fake breakouts and protect traders from bad entries.


🔍 1. “Last break: DOWN (TrueUp=22.72% calibrated) disagreement=10.6 ⇒ likely FAIL”

Meaning

  • Last break: DOWN The most recent breakout attempt was downward (price tried to break lower).

  • TrueUp = 22.72% This is the calibrated probability that the breakout is actually valid (true breakout). 22% is very low, meaning the breakout is weak and likely fake.

  • Disagreement = 10.6 This measures how much the internal models disagree with each other. Higher disagreement = lower confidence.

  • likely FAIL The indicator concludes the breakout is false.

  • Trading Interpretation

    • Do NOT sell, even though the breakout is DOWN.

    • The indicator is telling you: “This breakout is fake. Expect reversal or chop.”

Core Strengths: Must be used on H1 or H4 for excelent results.

  • Lime: The AI is highly confident this is a strong, winning breakout.
  • Green (Medium Sea Green): The AI believes this is likely a real breakout, but with moderate confidence.
  • Silver: The AI is uncertain or its internal experts disagree, meaning this is a risky coin-toss.
  • Brown (Sandy Brown): The AI suspects this is a fakeout and the price will likely fail to continue.
  • Red: The AI is highly confident this is a dangerous trap and you should avoid trading it.
  • Gray (Dim Gray): The AI is still warming up and learning, so it cannot judge the breakout yet.

  • True/False Breakout Detection: Distinguishes genuine momentum from false liquidity sweeps with institutional‑grade clarity.

  • No Repaint Guarantee: Every signal is final, verified, and mathematically consistent — no shifting, no illusions.

  • Adaptive Quant Logic: Learns from volatility patterns and structural shifts to maintain high predictive power across all market conditions.

  • Multi‑Layer Classification: Goes beyond simple breakout lines — analyzes liquidity, candle displacement, and compression zones to classify breakout validity.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly on Forex, Crypto, Metals, and Indices.

Trust‑Building Launch

PowerBreaker is currently low price, not because it’s basic — but because I shall want to build trust here and it must be earned through performance, not promises. Early adopters can experience its full quant power without cost. Once its reputation is established, the price will move to 100+ USD, reflecting its true market value and verified accuracy.


Recommended products
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Experts
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1
Manh Cuong Duong
Experts
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Volume Arrow Signal MT5
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (7)
Experts
Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA gives you complete power over every aspect of yo
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Titan Hybrid Pro Indicator
Luai Mohammad Amin Azab
Indicators
TITAN HYBRID PRO V2.0 Trade with precision, not guesswork. "Stop chasing noise. Start trading conviction." Most indicators overwhelm you with false signals, repainting arrows, and cluttered charts. They work in backtests but fail in live markets. TITAN HYBRID PRO V2.0   was built to solve that problem. It is an   AI-powered multi-layered indicator   that combines four powerful filters —   Trend ,   RSI ,   Liquidity , and   ADX   — into one intelligent system. Instead of firing signals at eve
FREE
RedTigerAggressive
Channaphat Yamuangmorn
Experts
RED TIGER AGGRESSIVE  Recovery  : The Ultimate Zone-Strike EA Tired of missing explosive market moves while waiting for candlestick confirmations? Meet RED TIGER AGGRESSIVE —the ultimate trend-following predator built for traders who demand speed, precision, and ruthless execution. Unlike traditional EAs that wait for a "rejection" or confirmation candle, RED TIGER is designed for pure, aggressive action. It filters the overarching trend on the M5 timeframe, identifies the M1 breakout, and the e
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
Experts
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
Kings Blade
Kittichamp Masong
Experts
King's Blade GT_PRO Trading Engine King's Blade GT_PRO is an automated trading system (EA) designed for hybrid profitability. It is built to maximize profits during strong trending conditions (Trend Following) while intelligently surviving and recovering from adverse market reversals (Smart Recovery). It features the safest step-by-step trailing stop system and a sleek, easy-to-read dashboard. Key Features and Advantages ️ Relay Point Staircase (Trailing Stop): Say goodbye to getting stop
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
Experts
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
StudentK RVI
Chui Yu Lui
Indicators
--- StudentK RVI --- 1. Advanced strategy based on RVI 2. EA adapted (especially for StudentK's EA) --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated period of time) StudentK is a group of years-experienced traders who want to share amazing tools in Free and Paid versions. Aiming helping people getting out of "The Rat Race" by u
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
Experts
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
TurboGain EA
Sabrina Hellal
5 (3)
Experts
LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER Old Price: ~~$1400~~ Promo Price: $340   Special Bundle: 4 Copies available for $340   Next Price Increase: $400 Live Performance & Signals VT Markets Live Signals: [CLICK HERE Signal 1] | Set File in Use: LAST SET 01-05-2026 (Optimized for IC Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, etc.) EXNESS Live Account: LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS (Note: Profits and initial capital have been successfully withdrawn and transferred to VT Markets). User Guide & Technical Ma
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
CryptoSlayer
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading System Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 is a comprehensive trading system designed for cryptocurrency markets, featuring multiple integrated strategies and advanced risk management. Trading Strategies The system includes 25 trading strategies organized into three categories: Technical Analysis Strategies: MA Crossover RSI Momentum MACD Signal Bollinger Bands Market Structure Multi-timeframe Analysis Breakout Trading ATR Position Sizing Support/Resista
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
Flashpip Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Flashpip Scalper EA  Core System Overview Flashpip Scalper is an AI-powered multi-symbol scalping system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It employs advanced algorithmic trading strategies with real-time market analysis, risk management protocols, and session-based filtering to execute high-frequency trades across multiple currency pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The system is engineered for both validation testing and live trading environments. Primary Trading Strategy The EA implements a   mul
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Fea
Inferno Storm AI V225 Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid (MT5) [Subtitle: Generative AI Quant | Universal LLM Bridge | Tri-State Execution] Introduction Welcome to the next evolution of algorithmic trading. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid bridges the gap between strict mathematical quantitative analysis and the adaptive reasoning of Generative Artificial Intelligence. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely solely on static historical logic, Inferno Storm possesses a dynamic "Neural Bridge." It allows you to plug the
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Experts
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
PipFinite Trend Grid EA MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.75 (8)
Experts
The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
More from author
Btc Trailblazer
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Turn chaos into clarity. Trade with precision. Bitcoin’s volatility can be your greatest ally — or your fastest downfall. Btc Trailblazer is your AI‑inspired market scout, designed to decode BTC’s behaviour in real‑time and flag the traps before you step into them . Harnessing an ensemble of advanced, pre‑defined technical algorithms, this indicator goes far beyond basic buy/sell alerts: AI‑inspired analysis engine blending trend, momentum, volatility, market structure, and regime context. Fals
ZeroLag Pro
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Any indicator that’s calculated on past bars inevitably “lags” behind current price. Zerolag Pro c alculates on 0 (current) bar using Bid / Ask or Close[0] and lets you “preview” possible signal shifts without waiting for bar close. Zerolag Pro  trading indicator engineered to capture market shifts as they happen. By blending adaptive moving averages, volatility‑based tuning, and momentum confirmation, it delivers cleaner, faster signals without the drag of traditional tools — helping traders a
GannVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Designed for precision-minded traders, GannVision fuses time-tested geometric forecasting with modern analytics to deliver unparalleled market insights. Harnessing the power of Gann angles, time cycles, and price harmonics, this tool helps traders identify high-probability entry and exit points, forecast trend reversals, and decode the hidden structure of market movements.  Key Features: Gann Angle Mapping for trend strength and direction Time Cycle Forecasting to anticipate turning points
SilverSentinel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
How SilverSentintel indicator   empowers the silver trader: Regime-aware: differentiates trend vs range so you don’t trade breakouts in chop or fade strong trends blindly. Action gating: only prints arrows when confidence is high and false-probability is low. Risk framing: immediate ATR-based SL/TP suggestions for disciplined execution. Mean-reversion context: intraday VWAP tells you when price is stretched. Silver Sentinel indicator (MQL4, XAG-only, 30m focus) This indicator is engineered for
IQ6KPower
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
IQ6kPower — Market Intelligence Redefined IQ6kPower is not just another technical indicator. It’s the distilled essence of adaptive trading logic, refined to operate at what we call an effective market IQ of 6000 . This isn’t a marketing flourish — it’s a statement of precision, adaptability, and insight at a scale few tools can match. Proven Performance: IQ6kPower has been battle‑tested in live market conditions and rigorous simulated environments — including successfully navigating multiple
Bitcoin Manager
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
Bitcoin Manager Panel is designed for traders to take advantage of automated trading and catch in a fast mode strategy positions which reach to fibonacci levels. It is mostly created for crypto currency trading because of high volatility and fibonacci retracement respecting levels. All in all it has a module Fibo as it can be seen on the panel which if clicked it will plot fibonacci indicator automatically and trade only when an important level of fibo is found and broken.
ChoppyLenns
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Choppy Market Detector — Trade Smarter, Not Harder Main Statement: 90% of traders lose money — not because they misread trends, but because they trade during choppy, indecisive markets. This premium indicator helps you avoid that trap by detecting when the market is choppy, so you can stay out of low-probability trades and protect your capital. What It Does: Identifies Choppy Conditions: Uses advanced volatility filters and price action analysis to detect sideways or erratic market be
BitChoppyVision
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Barometer20 – Precision Market Sentiment & Volatility Gauge Barometer20 is a cutting‑edge market analysis tool designed to take the guesswork out of short‑term trading. By evaluating the last 20 price bars with adaptive weighting, it acts like a finely tuned “market weather report,” instantly revealing whether conditions favor a bullish push, a bearish slide, or a period of choppy indecision. Key Advantages: High‑Probability Insights – Measures weighted sentiment to identify trade setups wit
IntelligenceAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The Intelligence Adapter is not just another chart add‑on – it’s a multi‑layered market analysis engine that adapts in real time to changing conditions. Whether you trade forex, indices, or commodities, this tool reads volatility, trend strength, and market “mood” to give you a decisive advantage. Key Features: Adaptive Market Regime Detection – Instantly identifies whether conditions are trending, ranging, breaking out, or reversing. Quantum‑Style Oscillator – Reveals hidden momentum shifts tha
IQ7KSurge
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
IQ6000 Adaptive Edge Plus Harness Adaptive Intelligence for Next‑Level Market Timing The IQ7000 Adaptive Edge Plus is not just another oscillator — it’s a next‑generation, multi‑factor market scoring system engineered for precision, speed, and resilience. Built on an adaptive core and battle‑tested to pass even the most demanding Strategy Tester validations, it delivers a crystal‑clear view of market conditions without the distractions of false signals or unstable performance. Adaptive Kaufman
Reactive Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels — Trade Smarter, React Faster Unlock the power of precision trading without guessing the future. Our Reactive Breakout + Fibonacci Levels indicator is built for traders who value confirmed market action over risky prediction. It identifies tight consolidation zones, waits for a clean breakout on a closed bar , and then marks the chart with clear, visually appealing signals. On top of that, it automatically draws professional Fibonacci retracement and extens
Gas Equity Turbo
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Gas Equity Turbo — Fibonacci‑Powered Market Intelligence Gas Equity Turbo is a high‑performance MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered to deliver rapid, actionable market insights by harnessing the precision of Fibonacci mathematics . Designed for traders who demand both speed and depth, it identifies key retracement and extension zones with pinpoint accuracy, helping you anticipate potential turning points before the market shifts. Key Advantages: Fibonacci‑Driven Analysis – Calculates and plots ma
Aurora Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Aurora Fibonacci — Illuminating the Golden Path of Market Structure Aurora Fibonacci is a next‑generation MetaTrader indicator that transforms the timeless elegance of Fibonacci mathematics into a powerful, real‑time trading compass. By mapping natural ratios and price symmetries with exceptional clarity, it helps traders navigate complex market terrain and identify high‑probability trade zones before they emerge. Key Features & Benefits Golden Ratio Precision – Harnesses the proven accuracy
FiboNavigator
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
FiboNavigator  — Adaptive Golden Ratio Intelligence Aurora Fibonacci Advanced is not just another retracement tool — it’s a smart market analysis engine built on the unshakable foundations of Fibonacci mathematics , enhanced with proprietary algorithms that evaluate special market conditions in real time. What sets it apart Context‑Aware Analysis – Goes beyond static levels by factoring in volatility shifts, session timing, and trend strength before signalling critical Fibonacci zones. Dy
FiboAdapter
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
FiboAdapter — Intelligent Fibonacci Precision for Modern Markets FiboAdapter  redefines Fibonacci‑based technical analysis with next‑generation adaptability and data‑driven intelligence . Engineered for traders who demand more than static retracement lines, it transforms raw price action into actionable, market‑aware Fibonacci levels that evolve with every tick. Core Advantages Dynamic Volatility Calibration — Anchors Fibonacci grids using adaptive swing windows, fine‑tuned by real‑time ATR
LuxFibo Matrix
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
LuxFibo Matrix Where Golden Geometry Meets Market Mastery LuxFibo Matrix is a cutting‑edge Fibonacci‑driven market intelligence system designed for traders who demand precision, elegance, and an edge. Built on the timeless golden ratio and enhanced with proprietary adaptive algorithms, LuxFibo Matrix goes beyond standard retracements — mapping complex Fibonacci price structures into a seamless matrix of opportunities. Its core technology fuses advanced volatility filters, multi‑timeframe patt
Prism Phi
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Prism Phi — Multi‑Dimensional Fibonacci Market Mapping Prism Phi takes the timeless Fibonacci method and refracts it through a modern, multi‑layered analytical “prism,” revealing angles of the market structure invisible to standard tools. Anchored in the golden ratio (Φ) and enhanced with adaptive algorithms, Prism Phi plots retracements, extensions, and confluence zones with a level of clarity and depth that transforms how traders interpret price action. What Makes It Exceptional Spectral Fibo
Golden Vector
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Golden Vector — Precision Market Geometry for the Modern Trader Golden Vector is a cutting‑edge trading indicator that fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics with high‑level mathematical modeling to reveal the hidden vectors driving market movement. Engineered for traders who demand more than basic retracement lines, it transforms raw price data into a geometrically structured roadmap for strategic entries and exits. Core Advantages Next‑Gen Fibonacci Engine — Goes beyond standard ratios, dynamical
FiboNinja
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
FiboNinja — Precision Strikes with the Golden Ratio FiboNinja is a next‑generation trading indicator that blends the stealth and precision of a ninja with the timeless power of Fibonacci mathematics . Built for traders who demand accuracy, speed, and adaptability, it identifies high‑probability price zones where the market is most likely to react — and does it with surgical clarity. Key Advantages Stealth‑Level Entry Points — Pinpoints Fibonacci retracements and extensions before they’re ob
SmarterTrade Engine
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
EA Important Setup Requirement SmarterTrade Engine: Before running the EA, ensure the following property parameters are configured: Fibonacci Settings: All options must be enabled . Special Function: Use Dynamic Fibonacci Adaptation must be turned ON . With these settings active,  SmarterTrade Engine Fibonacci Pro will operate at full analytical capacity, providing: Automatic detection of swing highs/lows and optimal Fibonacci anchors. Real‑time adjustment of retracement and extension levels.
Paragon Accelerator Prime
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Whether you’re sc alping intraday swings or timing precision entries in trending markets , Paragon Accelerator Prime acts as your real‑time market radar — scanning, filtering, and highlighting opportunities with the discipline and clarity of an institutional trading desk. Key Advantages: Ultra‑fast pattern detection for early market entries. False‑signal filtration using multi‑layer trend and volatility checks. Optimized for small & medium timeframes without sacrificing accuracy. Professional‑
Advanced Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Fibonacci Advanced Indicator – Precision Meets Intelligence The Fibonacci Advanced Indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool designed for traders who demand more than conventional retracement levels. Built on the foundational principles of Fibonacci mathematics, this indicator transcends tradition by integrating dynamic market behavior , multi-timeframe analysis , and adaptive algorithms to deliver high-probability trading zones with surgical accuracy. 1. Multiple Fibonacci Levels
FiboChampion
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
Fibonacci Xcel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Fibonacci Xcel – The Fibonacci Indicator That Thinks Ahead. It fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics , real‑time sentiment tracking , and a proprietary Market Quantum State Engine to give traders a crystal‑clear view of what’s happening now — and what’s likely to happen next. Core Capabilities Dynamic Fibonacci Mapping – Automatically adapts retracements, extensions, and projections to evolving price structures. Sentiment Fusion Layer – Integrates live market sentiment data to validate or ch
Market Mood Insight
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
Market state detector: Super Trend, Transition, Chaos,   Consolidation, Breakout (from consolidation squeeze)   Plots a color-coded histogram in a separate window where   value = state code and color = state category.   State codes (ENUM_MARKET_STATE):     0 MARKET_QUANTUM_SUPER_TREND     1 MARKET_QUANTUM_TRANSITION     2 MARKET_QUANTUM_CHAOS     3 MARKET_QUANTUM_CONSOLIDATION     4 MARKET_QUANTUM_BREAKOUT Instant Clarity "Read the market’s mood in seconds." "From chaos to trend — spot the
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Experts
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
ScalpingAdvisor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
MomentumDeploy Scalping Advisor Precision Entry. Momentum-Driven Execution. MomentumDeploy is a high-performance scalping advisor designed to identify and exploit short-term price bursts with surgical precision. Built for fast-moving markets, it doesn’t just react to volatility — it anticipates it. At its core is a proprietary momentum detection engine that scans live price action for optimal deployment zones. Whether you're trading manually or automating execution, MomentumDeploy acts as your
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Utilities
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
DominusAI
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The DominusAI  is a next‑generation market‑assessment tool designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and confidence in their decision‑making. Instead of relying on a single indicator or lagging signal, this system blends multiple analytical perspectives into one unified interface, helping traders understand the market’s current condition and potential directional bias. This indicator does not repaint, does not rely on fixed patterns, and does not use any form of optimization curve‑fitti
DominusAIRocket
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The DominusAIRocket evaluates the market through several independent analytical lenses and merges them into a single decision output. The internal logic is proprietary, but the system is designed to mimic the layered reasoning approach used in advanced AI models. Unified BUY/SELL/WAIT Signal All analytical layers are combined into a single, easy‑to‑read decision displayed on the panel. This is not a simple moving‑average crossover or a repackaged indicator. The indicator uses a layered analytica
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review