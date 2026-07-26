Apex Pullback Map MT5

Short description

A read-only XAUUSD decision map that helps traders judge prior-day direction, confirmed H1/H4 structure, and whether price is nearing an active reaction zone before planning a trade.

Three questions on one chart

Did the previous day's high or low form first? Which H1 and H4 swing points are confirmed, and which point is still forming? Is price waiting, approaching, inside, or beyond the current reaction zone?

Apex Pullback Map MT5 keeps these observations together on the broker's XAUUSD H1 chart. It is a read-only analysis indicator; every trading decision remains with the user.

What makes this map different

Rather than displaying only static previous-day lines or one moving grid, the indicator combines prior-day sequence resolution, closed-bar H1/H4 swing confirmation, a separately styled forming point, active reaction zones, and state-change alerts.

Overview

Apex Pullback Map MT5 organizes several parts of an XAUUSD chart-preparation workflow in one view. It marks the previous day's levels, determines the order in which the previous high and low formed, displays confirmed H1 and H4 swing structure, and maps active reaction zones.

A compact status panel reports the current structure and zone state. The indicator is read-only: it never opens, modifies, or closes a trade.

It is intended for discretionary traders who want consistent chart preparation while retaining control of entry, exit, position size, and risk.

Main features

Previous high and low

Optional previous close and current day open

Prior-day sequence: HIGH TO LOW, LOW TO HIGH, or UNRESOLVED

Lower-timeframe fallback when the high and low occur in the same H1 bar

Confirmed H1 and H4 swing highs and lows

Separate display of the current forming swing

Current confirmed support and resistance

H1 and H4 upward and downward reaction context

Automatic H1/H4 reaction-zone context

Zone states: WAITING, APPROACHING, IN ZONE, INVALIDATED, and DATA MISSING

Optional terminal, push, and email alerts

Dark and light chart themes

Multiple isolated instances on the same chart

Confirmed and forming structure

Confirmed swing points use closed historical bars. The current forming swing is displayed separately and can move as new prices arrive. This distinction prevents an unfinished point from being read as confirmed without exposing the product's internal qualification rules.

Daily sequence

The indicator identifies whether the previous day's high formed before its low or the low formed before its high. If both extremes occur in the same H1 bar, the optional resolver checks M30, M15, M5, and M1 history in sequence.

If the available history cannot establish the order, the result remains UNRESOLVED instead of forcing a classification.

Reaction-zone states

WAITING: an active structure exists and price is not near its current zone.

APPROACHING: price is near the active reaction zone.

IN ZONE: price is inside the active reaction zone.

INVALIDATED: the related structure is no longer active.

DATA MISSING: the history needed for a reliable calculation is unavailable.

Alerts are issued on qualifying state changes. An unchanged state does not repeatedly generate the same alert.

Recommended setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's XAUUSD suffix

Chart timeframe: H1

Reference structure: H1 and H4

Required history: D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5, and M1

Broker server time and historical data affect daily boundaries and calculated levels. When required history is unavailable, the indicator reports DATA MISSING.

Basic workflow

Attach the indicator to the broker's XAUUSD H1 chart. Read the previous-day sequence in the status panel. Review the confirmed H1 and H4 support and resistance levels. Review the active reaction-zone context for the current structure. Monitor the APPROACHING and IN ZONE states. Apply independent entry, exit, position-size, and risk rules.

Input groups

Daily map

Previous high and low

Previous close

Current day open

Same-bar lower-timeframe resolution

Confirmed swing engine

Show confirmed H1 and H4 swing context

Show the current forming swing separately

Choose the maximum number of visible confirmed points

Clear confirmed-versus-forming visual distinction

Maximum visible confirmed points

H1 and H4 confirmed swings

Current forming swings

Reaction-zone map

H1 upward and downward structure context

H4 upward and downward structure context

Automatic reaction-zone calculation

Proximity and state-change monitoring

Alerts

Approaching-zone alerts

In-zone alerts

Terminal alerts

Push notifications

Email notifications

Display

Dark or light theme

Panel corner

Panel font size

Instance ID

Use a different Instance ID for each copy attached to the same chart. The ID appears in the MT5 Indicators List so each instance can be identified separately.

What the indicator does not do

It does not open, modify, or close trades.

It does not calculate position size, stop loss, or take profit.

It does not provide guaranteed buy or sell signals.

It does not transmit chart or account data to an external server.

It does not use DLLs, WebRequest, or a separate licensing system.

It does not guarantee profit or protection from loss.

Testing before use

The Market demo can be evaluated in the MT5 Strategy Tester visual mode. Check the displayed daily levels against the broker's history, confirm that forming and confirmed points are visually distinct, and test the chosen alert channels before considering live use.

Support

For display or calculation questions, provide the MT5 build, broker, exact symbol name, chart timeframe, a screenshot with the panel visible, and the relevant Experts or Journal message. Do not send a trading-account password.

Risk notice

Leveraged trading involves substantial risk. Historical chart structure does not predict future results. This indicator is a chart-analysis tool, not investment advice, and it does not guarantee profit. Each user remains responsible for every trading decision and risk setting.