Apex Pullback Map MT5
- Indicators
-
Ying Li LuI develop read-only MetaTrader 5 indicators for discretionary XAUUSD chart preparation. The Apex tools organize prior-day sequence, confirmed and forming H1/H4 structure, major and minor turning context, breakout and pullback lifecycle, and meaningful state-change alerts. They do not open, modify
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Apex Pullback Map MT5
Short description
A read-only XAUUSD decision map that helps traders judge prior-day direction, confirmed H1/H4 structure, and whether price is nearing an active reaction zone before planning a trade.
Three questions on one chart
- Did the previous day's high or low form first?
- Which H1 and H4 swing points are confirmed, and which point is still forming?
- Is price waiting, approaching, inside, or beyond the current reaction zone?
Apex Pullback Map MT5 keeps these observations together on the broker's XAUUSD H1 chart. It is a read-only analysis indicator; every trading decision remains with the user.
What makes this map different
Rather than displaying only static previous-day lines or one moving grid, the indicator combines prior-day sequence resolution, closed-bar H1/H4 swing confirmation, a separately styled forming point, active reaction zones, and state-change alerts.
Overview
Apex Pullback Map MT5 organizes several parts of an XAUUSD chart-preparation workflow in one view. It marks the previous day's levels, determines the order in which the previous high and low formed, displays confirmed H1 and H4 swing structure, and maps active reaction zones.
A compact status panel reports the current structure and zone state. The indicator is read-only: it never opens, modifies, or closes a trade.
It is intended for discretionary traders who want consistent chart preparation while retaining control of entry, exit, position size, and risk.
Main features
- Previous high and low
- Optional previous close and current day open
- Prior-day sequence: HIGH TO LOW, LOW TO HIGH, or UNRESOLVED
- Lower-timeframe fallback when the high and low occur in the same H1 bar
- Confirmed H1 and H4 swing highs and lows
- Separate display of the current forming swing
- Current confirmed support and resistance
- H1 and H4 upward and downward reaction context
- Automatic H1/H4 reaction-zone context
- Zone states: WAITING, APPROACHING, IN ZONE, INVALIDATED, and DATA MISSING
- Optional terminal, push, and email alerts
- Dark and light chart themes
- Multiple isolated instances on the same chart
Confirmed and forming structure
Confirmed swing points use closed historical bars. The current forming swing is displayed separately and can move as new prices arrive. This distinction prevents an unfinished point from being read as confirmed without exposing the product's internal qualification rules.
Daily sequence
The indicator identifies whether the previous day's high formed before its low or the low formed before its high. If both extremes occur in the same H1 bar, the optional resolver checks M30, M15, M5, and M1 history in sequence.
If the available history cannot establish the order, the result remains UNRESOLVED instead of forcing a classification.
Reaction-zone states
- WAITING: an active structure exists and price is not near its current zone.
- APPROACHING: price is near the active reaction zone.
- IN ZONE: price is inside the active reaction zone.
- INVALIDATED: the related structure is no longer active.
- DATA MISSING: the history needed for a reliable calculation is unavailable.
Alerts are issued on qualifying state changes. An unchanged state does not repeatedly generate the same alert.
Recommended setup
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's XAUUSD suffix
- Chart timeframe: H1
- Reference structure: H1 and H4
- Required history: D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5, and M1
Broker server time and historical data affect daily boundaries and calculated levels. When required history is unavailable, the indicator reports DATA MISSING.
Basic workflow
- Attach the indicator to the broker's XAUUSD H1 chart.
- Read the previous-day sequence in the status panel.
- Review the confirmed H1 and H4 support and resistance levels.
- Review the active reaction-zone context for the current structure.
- Monitor the APPROACHING and IN ZONE states.
- Apply independent entry, exit, position-size, and risk rules.
Input groups
Daily map
- Previous high and low
- Previous close
- Current day open
- Same-bar lower-timeframe resolution
Confirmed swing engine
- Show confirmed H1 and H4 swing context
- Show the current forming swing separately
- Choose the maximum number of visible confirmed points
- Clear confirmed-versus-forming visual distinction
- Maximum visible confirmed points
- H1 and H4 confirmed swings
- Current forming swings
Reaction-zone map
- H1 upward and downward structure context
- H4 upward and downward structure context
- Automatic reaction-zone calculation
- Proximity and state-change monitoring
Alerts
- Approaching-zone alerts
- In-zone alerts
- Terminal alerts
- Push notifications
- Email notifications
Display
- Dark or light theme
- Panel corner
- Panel font size
- Instance ID
Use a different Instance ID for each copy attached to the same chart. The ID appears in the MT5 Indicators List so each instance can be identified separately.
What the indicator does not do
- It does not open, modify, or close trades.
- It does not calculate position size, stop loss, or take profit.
- It does not provide guaranteed buy or sell signals.
- It does not transmit chart or account data to an external server.
- It does not use DLLs, WebRequest, or a separate licensing system.
- It does not guarantee profit or protection from loss.
Testing before use
The Market demo can be evaluated in the MT5 Strategy Tester visual mode. Check the displayed daily levels against the broker's history, confirm that forming and confirmed points are visually distinct, and test the chosen alert channels before considering live use.
Support
For display or calculation questions, provide the MT5 build, broker, exact symbol name, chart timeframe, a screenshot with the panel visible, and the relevant Experts or Journal message. Do not send a trading-account password.
Risk notice
Leveraged trading involves substantial risk. Historical chart structure does not predict future results. This indicator is a chart-analysis tool, not investment advice, and it does not guarantee profit. Each user remains responsible for every trading decision and risk setting.