AB ReverasalLab
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
How it works
Single-signal reversal tools fail because reversals are multi-condition events. ReversalLab scores a confluence stack and only prints above threshold:
– Liquidity sweep of a scored pool — the fuel event. This condition is mandatory.
– Statistical momentum divergence — price extreme versus momentum vector, t-stat filtered.
– Volume climax or absorption at the extreme, from the Effort-vs-Result module.
– Displacement confirmation — a break of the most recent minor structure with a displacement-grade candle.
– HTF location — bonus weight if the extreme lands inside a higher-timeframe supply/demand zone or ±2-sigma VWAP band.
Each reversal prints with a 0–100 conviction score, a component breakdown, and an objective invalidation level beyond the sweep. Because the sweep is mandatory, ReversalLab structurally cannot signal in the middle of a trend leg.
Marketplace description
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Most reversal indicators mark every pin bar and call it an edge. ReversalLab treats a reversal as a process and demands evidence at every step: a liquidity sweep at a mapped pool (mandatory — no sweep, no signal), statistically-significant momentum divergence, climax or absorption volume at the extreme, and a displacement break of minor structure to confirm. Every signal carries a 0–100 conviction score, a component breakdown showing exactly which conditions fired, and an objective invalidation level beyond the sweep. It cannot, by design, signal in the middle of a trend leg. Staged alerts run from “sweep detected” to “reversal confirmed.” Non-repainting, EA-ready.