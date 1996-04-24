AB ReverasalLab

Most reversal indicators mark every pin bar and call it an edge. ReversalLab treats a reversal as a process and demands evidence at every step: a liquidity sweep at a mapped pool (mandatory — no sweep, no signal), statistically-significant momentum divergence, climax or absorption volume at the extreme, and a displacement break of minor structure to confirm. Every signal carries a 0–100 conviction score, a component breakdown showing exactly which conditions fired, and an objective invalidation level beyond the sweep. It cannot, by design, signal in the middle of a trend leg. Staged alerts run from “sweep detected” to “reversal confirmed.” Non-repainting, EA-ready.