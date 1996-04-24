AB ReverasalLab

How it works

Single-signal reversal tools fail because reversals are multi-condition events. ReversalLab scores a confluence stack and only prints above threshold:

  Liquidity sweep of a scored pool — the fuel event. This condition is mandatory.

  Statistical momentum divergence — price extreme versus momentum vector, t-stat filtered.

  Volume climax or absorption at the extreme, from the Effort-vs-Result module.

  Displacement confirmation — a break of the most recent minor structure with a displacement-grade candle.

  HTF location — bonus weight if the extreme lands inside a higher-timeframe supply/demand zone or ±2-sigma VWAP band.

Each reversal prints with a 0–100 conviction score, a component breakdown, and an objective invalidation level beyond the sweep. Because the sweep is mandatory, ReversalLab structurally cannot signal in the middle of a trend leg.

Marketplace description

Most reversal indicators mark every pin bar and call it an edge. ReversalLab treats a reversal as a process and demands evidence at every step: a liquidity sweep at a mapped pool (mandatory — no sweep, no signal), statistically-significant momentum divergence, climax or absorption volume at the extreme, and a displacement break of minor structure to confirm. Every signal carries a 0–100 conviction score, a component breakdown showing exactly which conditions fired, and an objective invalidation level beyond the sweep. It cannot, by design, signal in the middle of a trend leg. Staged alerts run from “sweep detected” to “reversal confirmed.” Non-repainting, EA-ready.


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4.83 (24)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
TPA True Price Action MT5 Indicator
InvestSoft
4.91 (11)
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TPA True Price Action indicator reveals the true price action of the market makers through 100% non-repainting signals strictly at the close of a candle! TPA shows entries and re-entries, every time the bulls are definitely stronger than the bears and vice versa. Not to confuse with red/green candles. The shift of power gets confirmed at the earliest stage and is ONE exit strategy of several. There are available now two free parts of the TPA User Guide for our customers. The first "The Basics"
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