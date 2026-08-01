Institutional SMC Plus Confluence Engine

Institutional SMC and Confluence Engine (MTF Scanner)

The Institutional SMC and Confluence Engine is a professional grade Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for high frequency dynamic structure mapping, it automatically identifies, scores, and filters institutional Supply and Demand zones while monitoring multiple assets and timeframes through an interactive scanner dashboard.

Key Operational Features

Automated Supply and Demand Detection

  • Institutional Pivot Radius Engine: Pinpoints key market turning points without lagging indicators.

  • Precision Zone Mapping: Automatically measures body to wick proportions to map accurate Demand (using maximum of Open and Close down to Low) and Supply (using High down to minimum of Open and Close) zones.

  • Real Time Mitigation Purging: Active zones are dynamically monitored. Once a zone is invalid or broken by price action, it is instantly purged from the chart, keeping your workspace clean and actionable.

Multi Timeframe Interactive Scanner

  • Live Matrix Dashboard: Monitor your favorite symbols across multiple timeframes simultaneously, such as M15, H1, H4, and D1.

  • One Click Chart Navigation: Click any cell on the matrix to instantly switch your active chart to that specific symbol and timeframe.

  • Live Confluence Indicators: Instantly see whether price is testing a Supply or Demand zone alongside its confidence rating directly on the dashboard.

Algorithmic Confidence Scoring (0 to 100)

Not all zones are created equal. The engine subjects every newly detected zone to a multi factor grading algorithm:

  • Candle Continuation Momentum: Evaluates immediate volume and structural follow through.

  • Tick Volume Thresholds: Filters out retail low volume noise.

  • ATR Volatility Scaling: Measures zone height relative to current market volatility (ATR multiplied by 0.5).

  • Grade Assignment: High probability setups are assigned an A+ grade (Score equal to or greater than 85) or A grade, allowing you to prioritize top tier trades.

Fully Customizable Visuals and Alerts

  • Clean Visual Management: Limit displayed zones to the top most recent unmitigated levels to eliminate chart clutter.

  • Multi Channel Notifications: Get instant alerts when price enters high confluence zones via Terminal Pop ups, Audio Alerts, Mobile Push Notifications (MT5 Mobile App), and Email Alerts.

  • Built in Alert Cooldown: Intelligent timer prevents repetitive alert spamming while price consolidates inside a zone.

Inputs and Parameters

  • Structure Pivot Lookback: Default set to 5 bars for structure identification.

  • Minimum Quality Score Threshold: Default set to 70 for minimum score required to draw a valid zone.

  • Watchlist Pairs: Comma separated list of symbols such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, and XAUUSD.

  • Alert Cooldown Period: Default set to 300 seconds between consecutive alerts.

Who Is This Indicator For

  • SMC and Price Action Traders: Eliminate manual line drawing and automate zone validation.

  • Prop Firm and Funded Traders: Focus purely on high probability setups with strict confluence scoring.

  • Multi Asset Scalpers and Swing Traders: Instantly track market structure across your entire watchlist using the integrated dashboard.


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