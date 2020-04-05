ExhaustEdge Dynamic

ExhaustEdge Dynamic — Semi-Automated Volume Exhaustion & Time-Delayed Precision Entry System

Most EAs chase price. ExhaustEdge Dynamic waits for the market to run out of breath — then strikes at the statistically optimal re-entry point inside the very next candle.

The Core Edge: Volume Exhaustion Detection
Every closed candle is measured against the one before it. When tick volume collapses by your chosen threshold — signaling that the move driving the previous candle has exhausted itself — ExhaustEdge Dynamic treats this as a reversal-probability event. If you're currently in a trade, it flips direction. If you're flat, it reads the exhausted candle's own bias (bullish close = buy setup, bearish close = sell setup) to decide which side to prepare.

The Innovation: Time-Delayed Mid-Candle Entry
Rather than firing a market order the instant the signal appears — which is exactly when spreads widen and slippage bites — ExhaustEdge Dynamic does something few retail EAs attempt: it watches the new candle build in real time using a dedicated 1-second timer loop (not OnTick, which stalls during low-volume periods exactly when you need it most). It tracks the rolling high and low of the first half of the candle, and at precisely the 50% mark of your chosen timeframe's duration, it calculates the statistical midpoint of that opening range and places a Limit order exactly there. This means you're not chasing momentum — you're letting the market come to you at a price level with genuine technical significance, with full stop-level validation so orders are never silently rejected by your broker, and a configurable fallback (Skip / Market / Stop) for the rare case the market runs away before the level is reached.

Built for Real Trading Conditions, Not Just Backtests
ExhaustEdge Dynamic runs natively on both XAUUSD during the standard forex week and BTCUSD around the clock, including weekends — the timer-driven architecture means gaps in tick flow never break the candle-tracking logic. Hedging accounts are enforced at initialization, so position handling always matches the strategy's intent: closing the automated leg instantly on a signal flip while any position you've manually excluded remains completely untouched.

A Cockpit, Not a Black Box
Everything about ExhaustEdge Dynamic is visible and controllable from a single on-chart panel styled like a professional trading terminal — dark navy and gold, not a stock MetaTrader gray box:

  • Live account balance and floating P/L in both currency and percentage, refreshed every second
  • One-click ON/OFF kill switch for the automated engine
  • A hard-confirmed PANIC CLOSE ALL button that unconditionally flattens every position and pending order on the symbol — no exceptions, no checkboxes respected, for when you need out immediately
  • Auto Stop Loss / Auto Take Profit toggles, percentage-based off the actual limit entry price, not the market price at signal time
  • A live Order Management table listing every open position with an individual "ignore" checkbox — tick it and that specific trade is completely hands-off to the EA, letting you run manual positions alongside the automated system without conflict

Built to Survive Your Workflow
If you shut your PC down every night — as most manual-assist traders do — ExhaustEdge Dynamic doesn't lose its place. Every ignore-flag, toggle state, and even the running high/low of a candle currently being tracked is written to persistent storage and restored automatically on restart, so a mid-candle timing window that started before you closed MetaTrader picks up exactly where it left off.

Optional Hard Take-Profit Ceiling
Set an absolute price level and the EA will flatten everything the instant it's crossed — with fresh-crossing detection so it never fires a false close simply because the EA was reloaded above or below your level.

ExhaustEdge Dynamic is for traders who want automation with a steering wheel: a system that executes the mechanical, timing-sensitive parts of the strategy flawlessly, while leaving discretion, oversight, and emergency control entirely in your hands.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (2)
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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