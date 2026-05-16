Ultimate Gold Enforcer EA
- Experts
-
Youssef EsseghaiarNexus Systems Developer
I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 16 May 2026
- Activations: 5
🏆 ULTIMATE GOLD ENFORCER v3 PRO
Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Trading System
⚡ What Makes It Different
|Feature
|Why It Matters
|
10-Strategy Confluence Engine
|No single indicator decides — weighted voting across trend, momentum, SMC, order blocks, FVGs, RSI divergence, S/R, volatility & sentiment
|True Multi-Timeframe
|H4 structure → H1 signal → M15 entry precision — aligned or no trade
|Dynamic Risk Management
|Kelly-inspired position sizing that adapts to your win rate in real-time
|Zero Martingale/Grid
|Clean scale-in logic only — no toxic averaging down
|SMC-Pro Module
|Liquidity sweeps + order blocks + fair value gaps with session filtering
🛡️ Built-In Protection
- Daily drawdown kill-switch — hard stop at 3%
- Total equity guard — 10% max portfolio risk
- News volatility avoidance — auto-pause around NFP, FOMC, CPI
- Session intelligence — London/NY focus, Asian session excluded
- Spread & slippage filters — no entries in toxic conditions
- Consecutive loss circuit breaker — auto-reduces risk after 2 losses, full pause after 3
📊 Professional Position Management
|Tool
|Function
|ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP
|Stops and targets adapt to live volatility
|Chandelier Exit
|Trailing stop anchored to swing highs/lows
|Break-Even Automation
|Lock profit at 1x ATR
|Partial Close
|Auto-secure 50% at 2x ATR
|Basket Take Profit
Gold Correlations:
|Close all positions at portfolio-level profit target
- Key Correlations for Gold:US Dollar Index (DXY - Negative): Because gold is priced in USD, a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders, typically causing prices to drop.
- AUD/USD (Positive): Australia is a major gold producer, so the Australian dollar often rallies alongside rising gold prices.
- USD/CHF (Negative): As a "safe haven" currency, the Swiss Franc moves inversely to the USD during economic uncertainty, making it highly correlated with gold's movements.
- Silver/Platinum (Positive): Silver has a strong positive correlation (approx. 96%) with gold, often moving in the same direction, with Platinum also showing a strong positive link.
Key Aspects of the Gold-Oil Correlation:
- Inflationary Proxy: Both assets often surge together during inflation, with a 10% increase in oil prices sometimes associated with a 4.7% rise in gold.
- Not a Constant Correlation: Oil and gold prices can move in opposite directions, and in recent years, oil price movements have been a poor indicator of gold prices.
- Geopolitical Factors: While oil spikes (often caused by geopolitical turmoil) can drive up gold as a safe-haven asset, this is a correlation driven by external events, not necessarily a direct link.
- The Gold-to-Oil Ratio: Historically, one ounce of gold typically buys between 6 and 40 barrels of oil. A higher ratio suggests gold is expensive relative to oil.
- Leading Indicator: Research has shown that, in the short term, the relationship is sometimes driven by gold prices predicting oil prices, rather than the reverse.
🎯 Who Is This For
Key Aspects of the Gold-Oil Correlation:
- Gold traders who want institutional logic without institutional complexity
- Prop firm traders needing strict drawdown compliance
- Traders burned by martingale EAs looking for clean, mathematical edge
- Anyone who believes confluence beats conviction
📈 Specifications
|Spec
|Detail
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (Gold)
|Timeframes
|H4 / H1 / M15
|Max Positions
|3 (1 scale-in allowed)
|Risk Per Trade
|1% default (adjustable 0.1%–5%)
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|Account Type
|Any (ECN recommended)
💬 What You Get
- ✅ Built-in dashboard with live signal readout
- ✅ Detailed trade logging
- ✅ Push notification alerts
- ✅ THE ONE OF THE BEST EA'S EVER CREATED
⚠️ Transparency
This is a confluence-based system, not a magic money machine. It will:
- Pass on mediocre setups (low trade frequency = quality over quantity)
- Lose trades when confluence is wrong
- Require proper broker conditions (spread < 350 points on Gold)
Recommended: Test it for month before full lifetime purchase .
Professional-grade tools for traders who treat this as a business, not a gamble.
DM :
Telegram = @T_Bogota
DM :
Telegram = @T_Bogota