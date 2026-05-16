Ultimate Gold Enforcer EA

  • Experts
  • Youssef Esseghaiar
    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Youssef Esseghaiar

    Nexus Systems Developer
    I am a professional algorithmic trader and MQL5 developer specialized in building institutional-grade Expert Advisors and indicators for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities.
  • Version: 3.2
  • Updated: 16 May 2026
  • Activations: 5

🏆 ULTIMATE GOLD ENFORCER v3 PRO

Institutional-Grade XAUUSD Trading System

⚡ What Makes It Different

Feature Why It Matters

10-Strategy Confluence Engine		 No single indicator decides — weighted voting across trend, momentum, SMC, order blocks, FVGs, RSI divergence, S/R, volatility & sentiment
True Multi-Timeframe H4 structure → H1 signal → M15 entry precision — aligned or no trade
Dynamic Risk Management Kelly-inspired position sizing that adapts to your win rate in real-time
Zero Martingale/Grid Clean scale-in logic only — no toxic averaging down
SMC-Pro Module Liquidity sweeps + order blocks + fair value gaps with session filtering


🛡️ Built-In Protection

  • Daily drawdown kill-switch — hard stop at 3%
  • Total equity guard — 10% max portfolio risk
  • News volatility avoidance — auto-pause around NFP, FOMC, CPI
  • Session intelligence — London/NY focus, Asian session excluded
  • Spread & slippage filters — no entries in toxic conditions
  • Consecutive loss circuit breaker — auto-reduces risk after 2 losses, full pause after 3

📊 Professional Position Management

Tool Function
ATR-Based Dynamic SL/TP Stops and targets adapt to live volatility
Chandelier Exit Trailing stop anchored to swing highs/lows
Break-Even Automation Lock profit at 1x ATR
Partial Close Auto-secure 50% at 2x ATR
Basket Take Profit

Gold Correlations:
 Close all positions at portfolio-level profit target

  • Key Correlations for Gold:US Dollar Index (DXY - Negative): Because gold is priced in USD, a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders, typically causing prices to drop.
  • AUD/USD (Positive): Australia is a major gold producer, so the Australian dollar often rallies alongside rising gold prices.
  • USD/CHF (Negative): As a "safe haven" currency, the Swiss Franc moves inversely to the USD during economic uncertainty, making it highly correlated with gold's movements.
  • Silver/Platinum (Positive): Silver has a strong positive correlation (approx. 96%) with gold, often moving in the same direction, with Platinum also showing a strong positive link.

    Key Aspects of the Gold-Oil Correlation:
  • Inflationary Proxy: Both assets often surge together during inflation, with a 10% increase in oil prices sometimes associated with a 4.7% rise in gold.
  • Not a Constant Correlation: Oil and gold prices can move in opposite directions, and in recent years, oil price movements have been a poor indicator of gold prices.
  • Geopolitical Factors: While oil spikes (often caused by geopolitical turmoil) can drive up gold as a safe-haven asset, this is a correlation driven by external events, not necessarily a direct link.
  • The Gold-to-Oil Ratio: Historically, one ounce of gold typically buys between 6 and 40 barrels of oil. A higher ratio suggests gold is expensive relative to oil.
  • Leading Indicator: Research has shown that, in the short term, the relationship is sometimes driven by gold prices predicting oil prices, rather than the reverse.


🎯 Who Is This For

  • Gold traders who want institutional logic without institutional complexity
  • Prop firm traders needing strict drawdown compliance
  • Traders burned by martingale EAs looking for clean, mathematical edge
  • Anyone who believes confluence beats conviction

📈 Specifications

Spec Detail
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframes H4 / H1 / M15
Max Positions 3 (1 scale-in allowed)
Risk Per Trade 1% default (adjustable 0.1%–5%)
Platform MetaTrader 5
Account Type Any (ECN recommended)


💬 What You Get

  • ✅ Built-in dashboard with live signal readout
  • ✅ Detailed trade logging
  • ✅ Push notification alerts
  • ✅ THE ONE OF THE BEST EA'S EVER CREATED

⚠️ Transparency

This is a confluence-based system, not a magic money machine. It will:
  • Pass on mediocre setups (low trade frequency = quality over quantity)
  • Lose trades when confluence is wrong
  • Require proper broker conditions (spread < 350 points on Gold)

Recommended: Test it for month before full lifetime purchase .

Professional-grade tools for traders who treat this as a business, not a gamble.

DM :
Telegram = @T_Bogota

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5 (6)
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AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
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4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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