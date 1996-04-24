Aurum mid quant pro

AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ v5.60

Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading

Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™, an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation zone mapping, allowing traders to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional accuracy.

Why Choose AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™?

Advanced Algorithmic Pattern Detection

Instantly identify the market's most important candlestick formations using intelligent filtering technology.

Supported Price Action Patterns

  • Tweezer Tops & Bottoms – Highly accurate reversal detection at key market turning points.

  • Impulse Marubozu Candles – Instantly detect strong institutional momentum and liquidity expansion.

  • Strategic Doji Detection – Identify market indecision, volatility compression, and potential breakout conditions.

Built-In Multi-Period EMA Trend Filter

Trade with the trend and eliminate unnecessary market noise.

The integrated EMA Trend Filter automatically filters out counter-trend signals, helping traders improve signal quality and maximize their overall win rate.

Dynamic Sequence Zone Visualization (Ranges & Breakouts)

AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ automatically maps important consolidation areas before explosive market moves.

Features include:

  • Automatic Consolidation Range Detection

  • Dynamic Buy & Sell Sequence Rectangles

  • Premium Gold High/Low Borders

  • Real-Time Breakout Level Visualization

  • Crystal-Clear Chart Presentation

These visual tools make it easier to identify accumulation, distribution, and breakout opportunities before major price movements occur.

Multi-Channel Alert System

Never miss a high-probability trading opportunity.

Receive instant notifications through:

  • MT5 Desktop Pop-Up Alerts

  • Mobile Push Notifications (iOS & Android)

Stay connected to the market wherever you are.

Technical Specifications
Specification Details
Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Preferred Markets Gold (XAU/USD), US30, NAS100, Major Forex Pairs
Recommended Timeframes M15, H1, H4
Customization Dynamic Color Themes, Zone Management, Adjustable Filters
Who Is This Indicator For?

Gold Scalpers & Day Traders

Quickly identify institutional liquidity, breakout opportunities, and high-probability entries during active market sessions.

Swing Traders

Confirm candle structure while trading in the direction of the overall EMA trend for higher-quality setups.

Prop Firm Traders

Improve your risk management with clearly defined breakout zones, invalidation levels (Stop Loss), and objective Take Profit targets generated from sequence rectangles.

Key Benefits

  • Advanced Price Action Recognition

  • Institutional Breakout Detection

  • Automatic Consolidation Zone Mapping

  • Intelligent EMA Trend Filtering

  • High-Precision Entry Confirmation

  • Professional Gold Trading Optimization

  • Clean Institutional Chart Layout

  • Mobile & Desktop Alerts

  • Fully Customizable Interface

  • Optimized for High-Volatility Markets

Turn Your Trading Chart into an Institutional Trading Dashboard

Whether you trade Gold (XAU/USD), US Indices, or Major Forex Pairs, AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ v5.60 provides the precision, clarity, and institutional-grade market analysis needed to trade with greater confidence.

Trade smarter. Detect earlier. Capture institutional moves with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™.


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Mathew Odong
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
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Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
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Dmitrii Dolbnev
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Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
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Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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