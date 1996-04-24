Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading

Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™, an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation zone mapping, allowing traders to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional accuracy.

Advanced Algorithmic Pattern Detection

Instantly identify the market's most important candlestick formations using intelligent filtering technology.

Supported Price Action Patterns

Tweezer Tops & Bottoms – Highly accurate reversal detection at key market turning points.

Impulse Marubozu Candles – Instantly detect strong institutional momentum and liquidity expansion.

Strategic Doji Detection – Identify market indecision, volatility compression, and potential breakout conditions.

Built-In Multi-Period EMA Trend Filter

Trade with the trend and eliminate unnecessary market noise.

The integrated EMA Trend Filter automatically filters out counter-trend signals, helping traders improve signal quality and maximize their overall win rate.

Dynamic Sequence Zone Visualization (Ranges & Breakouts)

AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ automatically maps important consolidation areas before explosive market moves.

Features include:

Automatic Consolidation Range Detection

Dynamic Buy & Sell Sequence Rectangles

Premium Gold High/Low Borders

Real-Time Breakout Level Visualization

Crystal-Clear Chart Presentation

These visual tools make it easier to identify accumulation, distribution, and breakout opportunities before major price movements occur.

Never miss a high-probability trading opportunity.

Receive instant notifications through:

MT5 Desktop Pop-Up Alerts

Mobile Push Notifications (iOS & Android)

Stay connected to the market wherever you are.

Specification Details Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Preferred Markets Gold (XAU/USD), US30, NAS100, Major Forex Pairs Recommended Timeframes M15, H1, H4 Customization Dynamic Color Themes, Zone Management, Adjustable Filters

Gold Scalpers & Day Traders

Quickly identify institutional liquidity, breakout opportunities, and high-probability entries during active market sessions.

Swing Traders

Confirm candle structure while trading in the direction of the overall EMA trend for higher-quality setups.

Prop Firm Traders

Improve your risk management with clearly defined breakout zones, invalidation levels (Stop Loss), and objective Take Profit targets generated from sequence rectangles.

Advanced Price Action Recognition

Institutional Breakout Detection

Automatic Consolidation Zone Mapping

Intelligent EMA Trend Filtering

High-Precision Entry Confirmation

Professional Gold Trading Optimization

Clean Institutional Chart Layout

Mobile & Desktop Alerts

Fully Customizable Interface

Optimized for High-Volatility Markets

Turn Your Trading Chart into an Institutional Trading Dashboard

Whether you trade Gold (XAU/USD), US Indices, or Major Forex Pairs, AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ v5.60 provides the precision, clarity, and institutional-grade market analysis needed to trade with greater confidence.

Trade smarter. Detect earlier. Capture institutional moves with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™.