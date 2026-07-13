DRB Dynamic Range Breakout

DRB Dynamic Range Breakout

DRB Dynamic Range Breakout is a non-repainting MT5 indicator designed to detect structured price-reaction zones and generate confirmed buy and sell signals.

Signals are confirmed only after the candle closes. Once confirmed, signals do not repaint, disappear, or move to another candle.

Each signal can display an entry reference, stop-loss level, and up to ten configurable profit targets.

Key Features

  • Non-repainting signals after candle close

  • Suitable for Forex, gold, silver, U.S. indices, and cryptocurrencies

  • Forex profile selected by default

  • Buy signals, sell signals, or both

  • Eight selectable entry methods

  • Eight selectable stop-loss methods

  • From 1 to 10 profit targets

  • Adjustable target spacing based on zone size

  • Optional SMA, EMA, and RSI filters

  • Independent filter periods and timeframes

  • Adjustable maximum signals per day

  • Filled arrows attached to signal candles

  • Signal, target, and stop-loss alerts

  • Automatic removal of older signals for a cleaner chart

Flexible Signal Confirmation

Optional SMA, EMA, and RSI filters can be enabled separately.

When multiple filters are active, all selected conditions must be confirmed before a signal appears.

All filters are disabled by default, allowing users to start with the standard setup and add extra confirmation when needed.

Targets and Stop Loss

The indicator supports up to ten profit targets with adjustable spacing:

  • 1.00× zone size

  • 1.25× zone size

  • 1.50× zone size

  • 1.75× zone size

  • 2.00× zone size

Four targets are displayed by default.

Available stop-loss methods include zone boundaries, signal-candle extremes, ATR-based distance, fixed distance, and recent swing levels.

Clean and Lightweight

DRB Dynamic Range Breakout keeps the chart organized by retaining only the selected number of historical trades.

Older zones, arrows, targets, and stop-loss levels are removed automatically to reduce chart clutter.

Important

This product is an analytical indicator. It does not open, manage, or close trades.

Results may vary depending on the instrument, broker, data provider, timeframe, and market conditions.

Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the indicator and apply proper risk management before live trading.


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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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