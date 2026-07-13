DRB Dynamic Range Breakout

DRB Dynamic Range Breakout is a non-repainting MT5 indicator designed to detect structured price-reaction zones and generate confirmed buy and sell signals.

Signals are confirmed only after the candle closes. Once confirmed, signals do not repaint, disappear, or move to another candle.

Each signal can display an entry reference, stop-loss level, and up to ten configurable profit targets.

Key Features

Non-repainting signals after candle close

Suitable for Forex, gold, silver, U.S. indices, and cryptocurrencies

Forex profile selected by default

Buy signals, sell signals, or both

Eight selectable entry methods

Eight selectable stop-loss methods

From 1 to 10 profit targets

Adjustable target spacing based on zone size

Optional SMA, EMA, and RSI filters

Independent filter periods and timeframes

Adjustable maximum signals per day

Filled arrows attached to signal candles

Signal, target, and stop-loss alerts

Automatic removal of older signals for a cleaner chart

Flexible Signal Confirmation

Optional SMA, EMA, and RSI filters can be enabled separately.

When multiple filters are active, all selected conditions must be confirmed before a signal appears.

All filters are disabled by default, allowing users to start with the standard setup and add extra confirmation when needed.

Targets and Stop Loss

The indicator supports up to ten profit targets with adjustable spacing:

1.00× zone size

1.25× zone size

1.50× zone size

1.75× zone size

2.00× zone size

Four targets are displayed by default.

Available stop-loss methods include zone boundaries, signal-candle extremes, ATR-based distance, fixed distance, and recent swing levels.

Clean and Lightweight

DRB Dynamic Range Breakout keeps the chart organized by retaining only the selected number of historical trades.

Older zones, arrows, targets, and stop-loss levels are removed automatically to reduce chart clutter.

Important

This product is an analytical indicator. It does not open, manage, or close trades.

Results may vary depending on the instrument, broker, data provider, timeframe, and market conditions.

Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the indicator and apply proper risk management before live trading.