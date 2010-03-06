KT Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5

KT Nadaraya Watson Envelope draws a smooth centerline through price using endpoint kernel regression, then places adaptive upper and lower envelopes around it. A reversal arrow is confirmed when price closes back inside an envelope after having closed outside it.

The calculation is causal. The centerline uses the current candle and older candles only, never candles that came after. Arrows are evaluated on closed candles and stay where they print.





On the chart



Centerline coloured by direction: teal rising, crimson falling, grey flat.

Upper and lower envelopes that widen and tighten with recent price dispersion.

Bullish arrow when price closes back above the lower envelope.

Bearish arrow when price closes back inside from above the upper envelope.

Optional trend filter, requiring the centerline to agree with the signal direction.



Inputs