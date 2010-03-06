KT Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 10
KT Nadaraya Watson Envelope draws a smooth centerline through price using endpoint kernel regression, then places adaptive upper and lower envelopes around it. A reversal arrow is confirmed when price closes back inside an envelope after having closed outside it.
The calculation is causal. The centerline uses the current candle and older candles only, never candles that came after. Arrows are evaluated on closed candles and stay where they print.
On the chart
- Centerline coloured by direction: teal rising, crimson falling, grey flat.
- Upper and lower envelopes that widen and tighten with recent price dispersion.
- Bullish arrow when price closes back above the lower envelope.
- Bearish arrow when price closes back inside from above the upper envelope.
- Optional trend filter, requiring the centerline to agree with the signal direction.
Inputs
- Smoothness: controls how closely the centerline tracks price (default 8.0).
- Band Width: controls envelope distance and signal frequency (default 3.0).
- Show Signal Arrows.
- Use Trend Filter.
- Arrow colours and size.
- Popup, sound, mobile push and email alerts, each switched independently.
Alerts
Sent once per confirmed signal, at the open of the candle following the signal candle. Include symbol, timeframe, direction and closing price. Not sent retroactively on attach, and suppressed in the Strategy Tester.
For EA developers
The centerline, both envelopes and both signal buffers are exposed through iCustom for use in Expert Advisors, scanners and dashboards.
Notes
Runs on any symbol and timeframe with sufficient loaded history. Band Width is the setting worth tuning per instrument, since different markets stretch differently.