UT bot alert

UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions.

The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience.

The signal generation logic can operate in two modes:

Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes.

Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar.

Both modes are available depending on the user's preferred approach.

Features

Signal visualization directly on the chart

Optional notifications: popup, sound, push, and email

Closed-bar mode for non-repainting operation

Live-bar mode for early signal display

Configurable colors, sizes, and display options

Signal direction filter (Buy-only, Sell-only, or Both)

Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by the terminal

Does not use DLLs or external libraries

Alert System

Supports platform-standard alert channels: Popup notification Sound file playback Push notifications (if enabled in terminal settings) Email alerts (if configured in terminal settings)

Option to enable/disable alerts with one parameter

Prevents repeated alerts for the same bar

Display Settings

Adjustable arrow style, size, and color

Can be used with default chart settings or combined with user’s own templates

Minimal drawing elements to maintain a clean chart appearance

Usage Notes

Suitable for manual chart analysis and signal observation

Can be combined with other tools such as support/resistance, trend filters, or multi-timeframe analysis

Works on Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and any instrument available in MT5

Version History

Version 2.0

Added directional filtering (Buy-only / Sell-only / Both)

Added alert functions (popup, sound, push, email)

Added closed-bar signal confirmation option

Improved visual clarity and internal processing

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

For push alerts: enable Tools → Options → Notifications

For email alerts: configure Tools → Options → Email

Custom sound files must be placed in: MQL5\Sounds folder



