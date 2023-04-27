UT bot alert
- Indicators
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Muhammad HassaanI'm a quant-minded trader and developer. I build MetaTrader tools the way a quant builds models — deterministic, rules-based and non-repainting. No black boxes and no hype: every level and signal comes from defined price-structure logic you can see, tune and verify.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 27 August 2025
- Activations: 5
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions.
The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience.
The signal generation logic can operate in two modes:
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Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes.
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Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar.
Both modes are available depending on the user's preferred approach.
Features
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Signal visualization directly on the chart
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Optional notifications: popup, sound, push, and email
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Closed-bar mode for non-repainting operation
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Live-bar mode for early signal display
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Configurable colors, sizes, and display options
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Signal direction filter (Buy-only, Sell-only, or Both)
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Works on any symbol and timeframe supported by the terminal
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Does not use DLLs or external libraries
Alert System
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Supports platform-standard alert channels:
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Popup notification
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Sound file playback
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Push notifications (if enabled in terminal settings)
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Email alerts (if configured in terminal settings)
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Option to enable/disable alerts with one parameter
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Prevents repeated alerts for the same bar
Display Settings
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Adjustable arrow style, size, and color
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Can be used with default chart settings or combined with user’s own templates
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Minimal drawing elements to maintain a clean chart appearance
Usage Notes
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Suitable for manual chart analysis and signal observation
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Can be combined with other tools such as support/resistance, trend filters, or multi-timeframe analysis
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Works on Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and any instrument available in MT5
Version History
Version 2.0
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Added directional filtering (Buy-only / Sell-only / Both)
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Added alert functions (popup, sound, push, email)
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Added closed-bar signal confirmation option
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Improved visual clarity and internal processing
Requirements
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MetaTrader 5 platform
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For push alerts: enable Tools → Options → Notifications
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For email alerts: configure Tools → Options → Email
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Custom sound files must be placed in: MQL5\Sounds folder
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