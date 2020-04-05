Grid Day Trade Define Trading Days

USDJPY, US Dollar vs Japanese Yen M15, Default Settings

Grid Day Trade – Mathematical Risk-Controlled Trading System

Grid Day Trade is a professional Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, featuring entry triggers based on the Stochastic indicator, dynamic grid calculations, and strict mathematical risk limits.

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value a systematic approach, account security, and—most importantly—effortless, fully automated control over their trading process.

Key Features and Advantages

Smart Order Execution

Indicator-Based Entry (Stochastic Oscillator): Initial market entry and grid construction are strictly bound to a set of filters. Primary trades are opened only when the indicator exits overbought/oversold zones, allowing entries on micro-pullbacks and trend reversals. Time Control Filter: Allows setting precise trading hours and minutes for starting and stopping operation. It also includes the MinBeforeClose setting—restricting new trade openings N minutes before a bar closes (protecting against liquidity spikes). Weekly Reset Calendar: Flexible option to enable or disable specific trading days (by default, configured for the most liquid days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday). Frequency Filter / Cooldown: Customizable delay before launching a new order grid after the previous one closes.

Mathematical Stop & Max Theoretical Risk Control

The primary issue with traditional grid EAs is unmanaged drawdown risk. Grid Day Trade features a mathematical risk control module:

Risk Calculation up to a Specified Limit: On every tick, the EA calculates total theoretical costs and current grid drawdown, taking into account lot size per step, grid spacing, and spread.

Loss Cap & Auto-Stop: As soon as the cumulative theoretical risk exceeds Max_Theoretical_Risk , the EA does not close existing positions but blocks opening new orders or grids ( Close_On_Risk_Limit = true ).

Risk Mitigation Reset: To resume trading after triggering the mathematical stop, manual intervention is required (restarting/modifying settings). This completely prevents EA tilt, protects the deposit from a total wipeout ("margin call/blowup"), and gives the trader time to analyze current market conditions.

Spread Calculation via Constant ( Spread_const )

To accurately calculate the mathematical exit point for the grid (both Take Profit and Breakeven), the EA uses a fixed spread constant ( Spread_const ):

Core Mathematical Stability: In live trading, spreads fluctuate constantly. To prevent recalculation errors in the breakeven and target profit formulas on every tick, the EA relies on a predefined Spread_const .

Spread Expansion Protection: The calculation module factors a guaranteed spread cost into total costs. This ensures that even if the broker widens spreads, the EA closes the grid in profit, covering commissions and slippage costs.

Key Input Parameters

Lots_fix — Base lot size for the first order (default: 0.02).

Multiplier — Lot multiplier for subsequent grid levels (default: 12.0).

Spread_const — Spread constant in pips for mathematical grid cost calculations.

Max_Theoretical_Risk — Maximum allowed risk/drawdown per grid in account currency for opening orders.

Close_On_Risk_Limit — Logic for handling limit exceedance.

Min_Cooldown_Minutes — Delay in minutes between closing an old grid and opening the first trade of a new one.

InpTargetProfit — Target profit in account currency to close the entire order series (Safe Profit). (Recommended not to set excessively high values).

Stoch_K / Stoch_D / Stoch_Slowing — Stochastic oscillator settings.

StartHour / StartMinute / EndHour / EndMinute — Trading session timeframe limits.

MinBeforeClose — Minutes before bar close during which opening new trades is restricted.

FilterTF — Timeframe for bar close tracking (e.g., M15).

Trading Recommendations