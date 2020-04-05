Grid Day Trade Define Trading Days

USDJPY, US Dollar vs Japanese Yen M15, Default Settings

Grid Day Trade – Mathematical Risk-Controlled Trading System

Grid Day Trade is a professional Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, featuring entry triggers based on the Stochastic indicator, dynamic grid calculations, and strict mathematical risk limits.

This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value a systematic approach, account security, and—most importantly—effortless, fully automated control over their trading process.

Key Features and Advantages

Smart Order Execution

  1. Indicator-Based Entry (Stochastic Oscillator): Initial market entry and grid construction are strictly bound to a set of filters. Primary trades are opened only when the indicator exits overbought/oversold zones, allowing entries on micro-pullbacks and trend reversals.

  2. Time Control Filter: Allows setting precise trading hours and minutes for starting and stopping operation. It also includes the MinBeforeClose setting—restricting new trade openings N minutes before a bar closes (protecting against liquidity spikes).

  3. Weekly Reset Calendar: Flexible option to enable or disable specific trading days (by default, configured for the most liquid days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).

  4. Frequency Filter / Cooldown: Customizable delay before launching a new order grid after the previous one closes.

Mathematical Stop & Max Theoretical Risk Control

The primary issue with traditional grid EAs is unmanaged drawdown risk. Grid Day Trade features a mathematical risk control module:

  • Risk Calculation up to a Specified Limit: On every tick, the EA calculates total theoretical costs and current grid drawdown, taking into account lot size per step, grid spacing, and spread.

  • Loss Cap & Auto-Stop: As soon as the cumulative theoretical risk exceeds Max_Theoretical_Risk , the EA does not close existing positions but blocks opening new orders or grids ( Close_On_Risk_Limit = true ).

  • Risk Mitigation Reset: To resume trading after triggering the mathematical stop, manual intervention is required (restarting/modifying settings). This completely prevents EA tilt, protects the deposit from a total wipeout ("margin call/blowup"), and gives the trader time to analyze current market conditions.

Spread Calculation via Constant ( Spread_const )

To accurately calculate the mathematical exit point for the grid (both Take Profit and Breakeven), the EA uses a fixed spread constant ( Spread_const ):

  • Core Mathematical Stability: In live trading, spreads fluctuate constantly. To prevent recalculation errors in the breakeven and target profit formulas on every tick, the EA relies on a predefined Spread_const .

  • Spread Expansion Protection: The calculation module factors a guaranteed spread cost into total costs. This ensures that even if the broker widens spreads, the EA closes the grid in profit, covering commissions and slippage costs.

Key Input Parameters

  • Lots_fix — Base lot size for the first order (default: 0.02).

  • Multiplier — Lot multiplier for subsequent grid levels (default: 12.0).

  • Spread_const — Spread constant in pips for mathematical grid cost calculations.

  • Max_Theoretical_Risk — Maximum allowed risk/drawdown per grid in account currency for opening orders.

  • Close_On_Risk_Limit — Logic for handling limit exceedance.

  • Min_Cooldown_Minutes — Delay in minutes between closing an old grid and opening the first trade of a new one.

  • InpTargetProfit — Target profit in account currency to close the entire order series (Safe Profit). (Recommended not to set excessively high values).

  • Stoch_K / Stoch_D / Stoch_Slowing — Stochastic oscillator settings.

  • StartHour / StartMinute / EndHour / EndMinute — Trading session timeframe limits.

  • MinBeforeClose — Minutes before bar close during which opening new trades is restricted.

  • FilterTF — Timeframe for bar close tracking (e.g., M15).

Trading Recommendations

  • Recommended Pairs: Any major high-liquidity currency pairs. Note: Built-in code protection blocks execution on XAUUSD to prevent anomalous risks.

  • Timeframe: M15 / H1.

  • Deposit: From $500 (with base lot 0.01–0.02) or cent accounts for beginners/enthusiasts.

  • Account Type: ECN / PRO with minimal floating spread, adhering to modern market standards.


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