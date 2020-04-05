Grid Day Trade Define Trading Days
- Experts
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Konstantin MeshcheriakovTrader Since 2008
- Version: 5.0
- Activations: 5
USDJPY, US Dollar vs Japanese Yen M15, Default Settings
Grid Day Trade – Mathematical Risk-Controlled Trading System
Grid Day Trade is a professional Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, featuring entry triggers based on the Stochastic indicator, dynamic grid calculations, and strict mathematical risk limits.
This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value a systematic approach, account security, and—most importantly—effortless, fully automated control over their trading process.
Key Features and Advantages
Smart Order Execution
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Indicator-Based Entry (Stochastic Oscillator): Initial market entry and grid construction are strictly bound to a set of filters. Primary trades are opened only when the indicator exits overbought/oversold zones, allowing entries on micro-pullbacks and trend reversals.
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Time Control Filter: Allows setting precise trading hours and minutes for starting and stopping operation. It also includes the MinBeforeClose setting—restricting new trade openings N minutes before a bar closes (protecting against liquidity spikes).
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Weekly Reset Calendar: Flexible option to enable or disable specific trading days (by default, configured for the most liquid days: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).
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Frequency Filter / Cooldown: Customizable delay before launching a new order grid after the previous one closes.
Mathematical Stop & Max Theoretical Risk Control
The primary issue with traditional grid EAs is unmanaged drawdown risk. Grid Day Trade features a mathematical risk control module:
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Risk Calculation up to a Specified Limit: On every tick, the EA calculates total theoretical costs and current grid drawdown, taking into account lot size per step, grid spacing, and spread.
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Loss Cap & Auto-Stop: As soon as the cumulative theoretical risk exceeds Max_Theoretical_Risk , the EA does not close existing positions but blocks opening new orders or grids ( Close_On_Risk_Limit = true ).
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Risk Mitigation Reset: To resume trading after triggering the mathematical stop, manual intervention is required (restarting/modifying settings). This completely prevents EA tilt, protects the deposit from a total wipeout ("margin call/blowup"), and gives the trader time to analyze current market conditions.
Spread Calculation via Constant ( Spread_const )
To accurately calculate the mathematical exit point for the grid (both Take Profit and Breakeven), the EA uses a fixed spread constant ( Spread_const ):
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Core Mathematical Stability: In live trading, spreads fluctuate constantly. To prevent recalculation errors in the breakeven and target profit formulas on every tick, the EA relies on a predefined Spread_const .
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Spread Expansion Protection: The calculation module factors a guaranteed spread cost into total costs. This ensures that even if the broker widens spreads, the EA closes the grid in profit, covering commissions and slippage costs.
Key Input Parameters
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Lots_fix — Base lot size for the first order (default: 0.02).
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Multiplier — Lot multiplier for subsequent grid levels (default: 12.0).
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Spread_const — Spread constant in pips for mathematical grid cost calculations.
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Max_Theoretical_Risk — Maximum allowed risk/drawdown per grid in account currency for opening orders.
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Close_On_Risk_Limit — Logic for handling limit exceedance.
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Min_Cooldown_Minutes — Delay in minutes between closing an old grid and opening the first trade of a new one.
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InpTargetProfit — Target profit in account currency to close the entire order series (Safe Profit). (Recommended not to set excessively high values).
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Stoch_K / Stoch_D / Stoch_Slowing — Stochastic oscillator settings.
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StartHour / StartMinute / EndHour / EndMinute — Trading session timeframe limits.
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MinBeforeClose — Minutes before bar close during which opening new trades is restricted.
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FilterTF — Timeframe for bar close tracking (e.g., M15).
Trading Recommendations
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Recommended Pairs: Any major high-liquidity currency pairs. Note: Built-in code protection blocks execution on XAUUSD to prevent anomalous risks.
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Timeframe: M15 / H1.
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Deposit: From $500 (with base lot 0.01–0.02) or cent accounts for beginners/enthusiasts.
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Account Type: ECN / PRO with minimal floating spread, adhering to modern market standards.