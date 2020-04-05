grid averaging strategy



Live Signal for ANE evo

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After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

Risk warning: Trading involves a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

ANE evo uses grid averaging. The total floating drawdown across open positions can be significantly higher than with Expert Advisors that trade a single position at a time. Test the EA on a demo account before running it on a live account, and do not trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.

Trading strategy

ANE evo manages its open positions as a single basket. When the entry conditions are met, it adds positions to adjust the average entry price of the basket, and it closes the entire basket once the combined target is reached.

While a grid is active, the account can show floating drawdown. This is normal behavior for this type of strategy. Correct lot sizing and sufficient account capital are required for the EA to operate as intended.

Built-in controls

Maximum drawdown limit. Trading stops when the configured drawdown level is reached. Default: [X]%.

Spread filter. New positions are not opened while the spread is above the configured limit. Default: 70 points.

Magic number. The EA manages only its own positions, so it can share an account with other programs.

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15, attached to one chart only

Account type: ECN or Raw Spread

Account mode: Hedging (required)

Minimum deposit: 500 USD with a fixed lot of 0.01

Recommended deposit: from 1000 USD

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Additional features

Optional on-chart panel showing balance, equity and open positions.

Separate magic number for use alongside other Expert Advisors.

Support

Questions can be sent through the comments section of this product or through the MQL5 messaging system. Replies are usually sent within 24 hours.

is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that uses a. This is aintended for traders who understand how grid and averaging methods behave.