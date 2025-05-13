Nice Gold Trading NO1

*****The main trading is XAUUSD. If testing, it is recommended to adjust to XAUUSD. Other trading targets cannot guarantee profitability*********





1. [Description] Mainly for trend trading, strictly screen trading signals, and once the trading signal is clear, trade quickly.





2. Stop loss take profit: Take profit of 15% per month and stop loss of 30%.





3. [Special note] Strict trading execution logic: Once the profit and loss limit is reached in the current month, no further positions will be opened, even if better trading opportunities arise in the future. The ultimate goal of trading is to maintain profitability and avoid losses.





4. Main transaction targets: XAUUSD， Others do not engage in transactions.





5. Leverage ratio: 1:500.





6. 【 Funds Usage Control 】: The utilization rate of funds for a single transaction shall not exceed 2%, and the cumulative utilization rate of funds for transactions shall not exceed 25%.





7. 【 Signal Overview 】 It is mainly divided into trend trading, with a focus on moving average trends. Of course, technical indicators such as volatility will be considered to find the best trading opportunities. Secondly, there is rapid fluctuation trading, mainly used to capture the rapid changes in market conditions and get a share of the pie.





8. 【 Minimum transaction amount 】: 100 USD. The test is to trade at 10000 USD, which will result in more substantial profits.



