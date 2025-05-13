Nice Gold Trading NO1

*****The main trading is XAUUSD. If testing, it is recommended to adjust to XAUUSD. Other trading targets cannot guarantee profitability*********

If you need to test, please leave a message (I will reply as soon as I see it). In order to protect the work results, specific parameters need to be entered. The default parameters of the system cannot achieve the effect shown in the screenshot pullback!

1. [Description] Mainly for trend trading, strictly screen trading signals, and once the trading signal is clear, trade quickly.

2. Stop loss take profit: Take profit of 15% per month and stop loss of 30%.

3. [Special note] Strict trading execution logic: Once the profit and loss limit is reached in the current month, no further positions will be opened, even if better trading opportunities arise in the future. The ultimate goal of trading is to maintain profitability and avoid losses.

4. Main transaction targets: XAUUSD， Others do not engage in transactions.

5. Leverage ratio: 1:500.

6. 【 Funds Usage Control 】: The utilization rate of funds for a single transaction shall not exceed 2%, and the cumulative utilization rate of funds for transactions shall not exceed 25%.

7. 【 Signal Overview 】 It is mainly divided into trend trading, with a focus on moving average trends. Of course, technical indicators such as volatility will be considered to find the best trading opportunities. Secondly, there is rapid fluctuation trading, mainly used to capture the rapid changes in market conditions and get a share of the pie.

8. 【 Minimum transaction amount 】: 100 USD. The test is to trade at 10000 USD, which will result in more substantial profits.

More from author
Nice Gold Trading
Jie Tang
Experts
****************该EA只针对【XAUUSD】设计，实际用于交易时，切勿用于【ERUUSD】货币对进行交易**************** **************因为涉及多时间维度取数，EA刚开始启动的时候可能没有数据和信号反馈，属于正常行为，无需过度担心************** 1、【简述】主要为趋势交易，严格筛选交易信号，一旦交易信号明确，快速交易。 2、【止损止盈】每月止盈15%，止损30%。 3、【特殊说明】严格的交易执行逻辑，一旦当月达到止盈止损后，坚决不再开仓，即便是后续出现了更好的交易机会。因为交易的最终目标是保持盈利，避免亏损。 4、【交易标的】主要的交易标的：XAUUSD，其他的不做交易。 5、【杠杆率】:1:500。 6、【资金使用控制】：单次交易资金使用率不超过2%，累计交易 资金使用率 不超过25%。 7、【信号简述】主要分为趋势交易，重点以均线趋势为主，当然会考虑波动率等技术指标，寻找最佳的交易机会。其次是快速波动交易，主要是用来捕捉市场行情的快速变化，分得一杯羹。 8、【最低交易金额】：100usd，测试是以10000usd进行
Close All Orders No1
Jie Tang
Libraries
快速关仓，无需任何操作。 当前版本的一键关仓主要针对的是来不及手动关仓的情况，目前是不分交易标的类别，是对所有的持仓进行关仓。 未来可能升级的方向： 1、分类别、分标的关仓。 适用场景：开了多个标的的仓位，并且波动不一，快速频繁的波动影响了整体的判断。 2、增加只关闭盈利仓位、只关闭亏损仓位。 适用场景：持仓较多，趋势发生变化。 个人建议：一般建议选择一键全部关仓，因为如果行情与持仓方向一致，只关闭盈利仓位无形就是扩大了亏损。如果行情方向与持仓方向相反，只关闭亏损仓位，当前已盈利的后面又会变为亏损，盈利无法变现。 3、按照仓位顺序由大到小关仓、按照仓位顺序由小到大关仓。 适用 场景：行情发生波动，对于未来行情判断把握不确定的，可根据自己需求选择仓位关仓顺序，由大到小关仓的话，可以避免亏损的进一步扩大。 4、减小仓位量，保持绝对的安全距离。 适用 场景：对未来趋势相对确定，不想错过当前行情，但是认为当前持仓体量又有点大，想降低仓位。
