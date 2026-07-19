MT5 to Delta Exchange API Bridge EA Connector allows your expert advisor with mq5 file to integrate and communicate with Delta Exchange using API Keys

You can place order, check balance and other order managements using Delta Exchange API

- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders

- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders

- Cancel Order

- Query Orders

- Change Leverage, margin

- Get Position info

and many more, details available at demo script

Script Documentation

