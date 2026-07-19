MT5 to Delta Exchange API Bridge EA Connector

  • 程序库
  • Rajesh Kumar Nait
    Rajesh Kumar Nait

    Rajesh Kumar Nait

    4.9 (31)
    嗨，我是Rajesh，一名MQL开发者，拥有信息技术学士学位。拥有超过12年的编程经验，我从PHP开发人员转型为全职MQL5程序员和加密货币交易员。
    在我的当前角色中，我专注于作为日间交易员每日交易$SOL，并在我的销售页面上提供尖端程序出售。这些程序包括本机Websocket加密货币交易所连接实用程序，并通过Websocket和API从所有热门交易所加载图表。它们在VPS上无缝运行，无需外部DLL。
    如果您对加密货币图表或交易工具感兴趣，请随时通过DM与我联系。在我的MQL5销售页面上查看我的加密产品和交易所集成。我提供每天12小时的IST时区支持，每周7天。
    41 产品 30 代码 5 主题 286 评论
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 8

MT5 to Delta Exchange API Bridge EA Connector allows your expert advisor with mq5 file to integrate and communicate with Delta Exchange using API Keys

You can place order, check balance and other order managements using Delta Exchange API

- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders

- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders

- Cancel Order

- Query Orders

- Change Leverage, margin

- Get Position info

and many more, details available at demo script

Script Documentation 

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程序库
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 ModernUI 库 ModernUI 是一个用于 MetaTrader 5 的图表内用户界面库。它可以帮助 MQL5 开发者在 MT5 图表环境中构建更清晰的 EA 面板、仪表盘、设置窗口、表单、表格、对话框、抽屉式面板以及紧凑型交易风格界面。 它适合希望获得比零散图表对象更专业的界面层，同时仍然完全掌控自己 EA、指标或工具逻辑的开发者。 Modern UI - 用户指南   | EA 示例演示 你可以构建什么 ModernUI 并不局限于某一种面板类型。它为你提供了一个可复用的界面层，几乎可以用于任何你想在 MetaTrader 5 图表中构建的工具。 你可以用它创建简单的设置界面、紧凑型交易面板、完整仪表盘、数据视图、控制面板、账户工具、流程界面、监控界面、实用工具窗口、商业 EA 前端界面等等。 随附的演示展示了几个实用示例，但它们只是起点。如果你的 MQL5 项目需要按钮、输入框、表格、对话框、标签页、抽屉面板、图表、状态区域，或需要一种更清晰的方式在图表上展示信息，ModernUI 都可以为你提供构建模块。 主要功能 适用于 Me
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
程序库
Binance Library MetaTrader 5 connects your Expert Advisors, indicators, and scripts to Binance.com and Binance.US directly from MetaTrader 5. It is a developer library for building custom Binance integrations inside MT5, not a standalone trading robot or copier. The library helps you add Binance instruments to Market Watch, read symbol specifications, load current and historical market data, check wallet balances, manage orders, and track open positions. It supports Spot, USD-M futures, and COI
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
程序库
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
程序库
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Goliath Mt5
Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
程序库
Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets P roperties: The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY) The Library does not use martingale The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders The Library only trades a user input volume The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe Recommendations: Before using on a real account, t
Binance Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
5 (1)
程序库
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
程序库
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
程序库
EA Toolkit   is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installat
SRZ Intelligent trading AI system
Guo Zhi Shi
程序库
Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the clo
Ak47tutu
Dian Zhou
程序库
Applying these methods, I managed to arrive at a nuanced conclusion that is crucial to understanding the importance of unique strategies in contemporary trading. Although the neural network advisor showed impressive efficiency in the initial stages, it proved to be highly unstable in the long run. Various factors such as market fluctuations, trend changes, external events, etc. cause its operation to be chaotic and eventually lead to instability. With these experiences, I accepted the challenge
OpenAI Library MT5
VitalDefender Inc.
程序库
该库旨在提供一种尽可能简单的方法，直接在MetaTrader上使用OpenAI的API。 要深入了解库的潜力，请阅读以下文章： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual 重要提示：要使用EA，需要添加以下URL以允许访问OpenAI API  如附图所示 要使用该库，需要包含以下Header，您可以在以下链接找到：  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756108 #import "StormWaveOpenAI.ex5" COpenAI *iOpenAI(string); CMessages *iMessages(void); CTools *iTools(void); #import 这就是您需要的所有信息，以便轻松使用该库。 以下是如何轻松使用该库并与OpenAI的API交互的示例 #include <StormWaveOpenAI.mqh>       //--- 包含用于AP
Molo kumalo
James Ngunyi Githemo
程序库
Trading Forex with our platform offers several key advantages and features: Real-time Data : Stay updated with live market data to make informed decisions. User-Friendly Interface : Easy-to-navigate design for both beginners and experienced traders. Advanced Charting Tools : Visualize trends with interactive charts and technical indicators. Risk Management : Set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk. Multiple Currency Pairs : Access a wide range of forex pairs to diversify your tr
Kaseki
Ben Mati Mulatya
程序库
The Hybrid Metaheuristic Algorithm (HMA) is a cutting-edge optimization approach that combines the strengths of genetic algorithms with the best features of population-based algorithms. Its high-speed computation ensures unparalleled accuracy and efficient search capabilities, significantly reducing the total time required for optimization while identifying optimal solutions in fewer iterations. HMA outperforms all known population optimization algorithms in both speed and accuracy. Use Cases AO
Artificial Intelligence ML
Omega J Msigwa
程序库
该产品已经开发了 3 年，它是 MQL5 编程语言中最先进的人工智能和机器学习代码库。它已被用于创建多个基于 AI 的交易机器人和指标，适用于 MetaTrader 5。 这是一个高级版，基于免费开源的 MQL5 机器学习项目，链接如下：  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 。免费版本功能较少，文档较少，维护不足，仅适用于小型 AI 模型。 该高级版包含您编写 AI 交易机器人的所有必需工具。 为什么要购买此库？ 非常易于使用，代码语法友好，类似于 Python 的流行 AI 库，如 Scikit-learn、TensorFlow 和 Keras。 文档齐全，提供丰富的视频、示例和文档，帮助您快速上手。 计算优化，性能优越，运行方式类似普通 EA。  无需额外依赖，无需 DLL 文件，所有内容可编译为单一 .EX5 文件，便于测试和分发。 全天候技术支持，我将提供帮助，确保您正确使用，并在问题出现时协助修复。  谁适合使用此库？ 具有基本机器学习和 AI 知识的用户。 机器学习爱好者，特别是来自 Python ML 社区的开发者。 MQL5 中级
Shawrie
Kevin Kipkoech
程序库
This Pine Script implements a Gaussian Channel + Stochastic RSI Strategy for TradingView . It calculates a Gaussian Weighted Moving Average (GWMA) and its standard deviation to form an upper and lower channel. A Stochastic RSI is also computed to determine momentum. A long position is entered when the price closes above the upper Gaussian band and the Stoch RSI K-line crosses above D-line . The position is exited when the price falls back below the upper band. The script includes commission, cap
Bookeepr
Marvellous Peace Kiragu
程序库
Bookeepr is an advanced MQL5 trading bookkeeping software that automates trade logging, tracks real-time P&L, and integrates a ledger-style financial system for deposits, withdrawals, and expenses. It supports multi-currency assets , generates detailed performance reports , and provides risk management tools to help traders optimize their strategies. With secure cloud storage, exportable reports, and seamless MetaTrader 5 integration , Bookeepr ensures accurate, transparent, and hassle-free fina
Close All Orders No1
Jie Tang
程序库
快速关仓，无需任何操作。 当前版本的一键关仓主要针对的是来不及手动关仓的情况，目前是不分交易标的类别，是对所有的持仓进行关仓。 未来可能升级的方向： 1、分类别、分标的关仓。 适用场景：开了多个标的的仓位，并且波动不一，快速频繁的波动影响了整体的判断。 2、增加只关闭盈利仓位、只关闭亏损仓位。 适用场景：持仓较多，趋势发生变化。 个人建议：一般建议选择一键全部关仓，因为如果行情与持仓方向一致，只关闭盈利仓位无形就是扩大了亏损。如果行情方向与持仓方向相反，只关闭亏损仓位，当前已盈利的后面又会变为亏损，盈利无法变现。 3、按照仓位顺序由大到小关仓、按照仓位顺序由小到大关仓。 适用 场景：行情发生波动，对于未来行情判断把握不确定的，可根据自己需求选择仓位关仓顺序，由大到小关仓的话，可以避免亏损的进一步扩大。 4、减小仓位量，保持绝对的安全距离。 适用 场景：对未来趋势相对确定，不想错过当前行情，但是认为当前持仓体量又有点大，想降低仓位。
BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier
Seyedsepehr Kimiai
程序库
BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier – Stay Connected to Your Trades Anywhere! BlitzGeist Telegram Notifier is a powerful tool that instantly connects your MetaTrader 5 account with Telegram . No matter where you are – you will always receive real-time notifications about your trading activity directly on your phone, PC, or any device with Telegram installed. Perfect for traders who want professional trade reporting, transparency, and risk management monitoring . ️ Key Features Easy Configuratio
TupoT3
Li Guo Yin
程序库
突破交易策略：智能风控系统升级版‌ 当价格突破关键阻力位时，往往意味着趋势的质变时刻。我们的突破交易策略通过三重智能系统——‌动态阈值识别‌、‌量能验证机制‌和‌自适应止损算法‌，帮助交易者精准捕捉这些跃迁机会。 ‌核心优势‌： ‌智能预警‌：实时监测200+技术指标，自动标记潜在突破位 ‌风险对冲‌：突破失败时自动触发0.5秒内止损，保护本金安全 ‌多周期验证‌：结合日线/4小时/1小时数据过滤假信号 ‌实战案例‌： 2025年第二季度，该策略在现货黄金市场实现连续23次有效突破，平均持仓周期缩短至4.7小时，收益率达传统趋势策略的3.2倍。 ‌智能风控系统‌： ‌动态止盈‌：根据ATR指标自动调整止盈位，锁定利润的同时保留上行空间 ‌分级止损‌：首次突破失败后自动切换至1:1盈亏比保护模式，二次突破确认后恢复原策略 本EA依下图设置做黄金1小时图线，经长时期实盘验证年利润达到30多倍，修改参数可以用作比特币和纳斯达克指数都有很好的收益。
Burst Executor D38G
Li Guo Yin
程序库
【黄金智能交易EA｜风控稳守，盈利突围】 专为黄金波动特性定制的智能交易EA，以硬核交易系统为核心，每笔下单均源自量化模型对行情趋势、支撑压力的精准研判，杜绝主观干扰，让交易决策更客观高效。 搭载多维风控体系，动态止损止盈+仓位智能调控双保险，严格锁定单笔风险阈值，即便面对黄金跳空、黑天鹅行情，也能有效规避大幅回撤，守护本金安全。 更具备浮盈加仓智能算法，趋势明朗时自动放大盈利头寸，让利润在顺势中滚动增长，既不浪费单边行情红利，又通过阶梯式加仓策略平衡风险与收益，实现“风控打底，盈利上不封顶”的交易闭环！ 本款EA历经38次修改与测试，每一次升级都境加了EA的稳定盈利能力，才最终确定此为终极版本发布。 本款EA目前只针对现货黄金 交易的长期回测和实盘验证，按照下图设置实现长期的稳定 盈利。如果需要交易期它品种，请根据实际情况更改设置。 本EA为阶梯定价，每卖出10份价格增加10%
SniperkickEA
Mohamed Maguini
程序库
Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è stato progettato per offrire un'esperienza di trading automatizzata di alto livello, adatta sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti. Utilizzando algoritmi avanzati e tecniche di analisi del mercato, l'EA è in grado di identificare opportunità di trading redditizie con precisione e velocità. L'EA è configurabile per operare su vari strumenti finanziari, tra cui forex, indici e materie prime, garantendo una flessibilità senza pari. Le caratteristiche princip
LSTM Library
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
程序库
LSTM Library - MetaTrader 5的高级神经网络 专业算法交易神经网络库 LSTM Library为您的MQL5交易策略带来递归神经网络的强大功能。这个专业级实现包括LSTM、BiLSTM和GRU网络，具有通常只在专业机器学习框架中才能找到的高级功能。 "交易机器学习成功的秘诀在于正确的数据处理。 垃圾进，垃圾出 –您的预测质量永远不会超过您的训练数据质量。" — 马科斯·洛佩兹·德·普拉多博士, 金融机器学习进展 主要特点 完整实现LSTM、BiLSTM和GRU 递归Dropout实现更好的泛化 多种优化算法(Adam, AdamW, RAdam) 高级归一化技术 全面的指标评估系统 训练进度可视化 支持通过类权重处理不平衡数据 技术规格 纯MQL5实现 - 无外部依赖 为交易应用程序优化 全面的错误处理和验证 完全支持保存/加载训练模型 详尽的文档 集成说明 要将LSTM Library集成到您的Expert Advisor中，请按照以下步骤操作： 1. 完整库导入 #import "LSTM_Library.ex5"    // 库信息    void Get
Gold EA Scalper buylimit CN
Chan Zhen Nam
程序库
本 EA 专为震荡 / 横盘行情设计。 在设定区间内自动补单交易 EA 仅在 预先设定的价格区间内运行 。 当订单平仓、成交、取消后（单数量少了），EA 会自动补充新的订单，以维持交易策略的持续运行。 您以通过 Max Orders 来控制最大订单数量。 示例： 最大订单数（Max Orders）：8 当前持仓订单：2 单 挂单 Buy Limit：6 单 在这种情况下，EA 不会继续下新单。 只有当订单 平仓、成交 、 取消 后，EA 才会 自动补单 ，持续捕捉 震荡行情 中的利润。 注意： Buy Limit 订单 只会挂在当前市场价格的下方 。 产品参数说明 Trade Symbol ： 交易品种  XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD 等等... 区间设置 Zone Low ：区间下边界 Zone High ：区间上边界 说明： 例如，您将黄金的交易区间设定为： Zone Low ：4420 Zone High ：4455 EA 只会在该价格区间内挂单并自动交易。 当价格突破区间范围时，EA 将停止交易。 当价格回到区间内，EA 会自动恢复交易。 订单设置
EA Scalper sell limit
Chan Zhen Nam
程序库
本 EA 专为震荡 / 横盘行情设计。 在设定区间内自动补单交易 EA 仅在 预先设定的价格区间内运行 。 当订单平仓、成交、取消后（单数量少了），EA 会自动补充新的订单，以维持交易策略的持续运行。 您可以通过 Max Orders 来控制最大订单数量。 示例： 最大订单数（Max Orders）：8 当前持仓订单：2 单 挂单 Sell Limit：6 单 在这种情况下，EA 不会继续下新单。 只有当订单 平仓、成交 、 取消 后，EA 才会 自动补单 ，持续捕捉 震荡行情 中的利润。 注意： Sell Limit   订单 只会挂在当前市场价格的上方 。 产品参数说明 Trade Symbol ： 交易品种  XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD 等等... 区间设置 Zone Low ：区间下边界 Zone High ：区间上边界 说明： 例如，您将BTCUSD的交易区间设定为： Zone Low ： 92000 Zone High ： 94500 EA 只会在该价格区间内挂单并自动交易。 当价格突破区间范围时，EA 将停止交易。 当价格回到区间内，EA 会自动恢复
ShreeFx Trade Manager
Dhiraj Shivprabhu Pattewar
程序库
️ 1. Interactive User Interface (UI) Dual-Tab System: Cleanly separates execution tools (TRADE) from configuration (️ SETTINGS) to keep the chart clutter-free. Dark/Light Mode: Instantly switch between themes using the ️/ emoji button to match your chart background. Live P&L Dashboard: Real-time display of Account Balance, Equity, Floating Profit/Loss (in USD and %), Total Positions (Buys/Sells), Total Lot Exposure, and current Spread. On-Chart Direct Editing: Change any setting (Lot Size,
PostgreSQL Client
Romeu Bertho
程序库
A complete PostgreSQL client implemented in pure MQL5 over native MetaTrader 5 TCP sockets. The library implements the PostgreSQL client with MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, SSL/TLS, the Simple Query Protocol, and explicit transactions. No DLLs, no external dependencies, no third-party services. Features Direct TCP connection to any PostgreSQL-compatible database MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, auto-detected SSL/TLS via PostgreSQL's SSLRequest flow Full transaction support Typed res
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
程序库
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
程序库
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
ModernUI Library
Levi Dane Benjamin
程序库
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 ModernUI 库 ModernUI 是一个用于 MetaTrader 5 的图表内用户界面库。它可以帮助 MQL5 开发者在 MT5 图表环境中构建更清晰的 EA 面板、仪表盘、设置窗口、表单、表格、对话框、抽屉式面板以及紧凑型交易风格界面。 它适合希望获得比零散图表对象更专业的界面层，同时仍然完全掌控自己 EA、指标或工具逻辑的开发者。 Modern UI - 用户指南   | EA 示例演示 你可以构建什么 ModernUI 并不局限于某一种面板类型。它为你提供了一个可复用的界面层，几乎可以用于任何你想在 MetaTrader 5 图表中构建的工具。 你可以用它创建简单的设置界面、紧凑型交易面板、完整仪表盘、数据视图、控制面板、账户工具、流程界面、监控界面、实用工具窗口、商业 EA 前端界面等等。 随附的演示展示了几个实用示例，但它们只是起点。如果你的 MQL5 项目需要按钮、输入框、表格、对话框、标签页、抽屉面板、图表、状态区域，或需要一种更清晰的方式在图表上展示信息，ModernUI 都可以为你提供构建模块。 主要功能 适用于 Me
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
程序库
Binance Library MetaTrader 5 connects your Expert Advisors, indicators, and scripts to Binance.com and Binance.US directly from MetaTrader 5. It is a developer library for building custom Binance integrations inside MT5, not a standalone trading robot or copier. The library helps you add Binance instruments to Market Watch, read symbol specifications, load current and historical market data, check wallet balances, manage orders, and track open positions. It supports Spot, USD-M futures, and COI
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Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Bitget, XT.com, Delta Exchnage 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Previous Day Week Month High Low with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
该指标最多绘制 6 个级别，可以根据交易者的要求启用/禁用以使图表更清晰 这 6 个级别分为 2 组：高和低 对于每组，可以选择不同的时间范围 它基于先前高低反转的策略，因为它认为当价格达到每日、每周或每月高低时，价格通常会在更小的时间范围内（如 5 分钟）显示拒绝 特征 ： - 在单个图表中跟踪多达 6 个时间帧高低点 - 在这些级别设置警报，邮件、推送或终端警报，当价格触及这些级别时，您将立即收到警报 - 自定义关卡样式，包括线条样式、宽度、颜色等 - 班次：想要跟踪或研究第 2 天或第 3 天的高低？您可以将 shift 设置为 2 用于 2nd Bar 的 High Low 或 3 设置为 3rd Bar 的 High Low 等等。 该指标最多绘制 6 个级别，可以根据交易者的要求启用/禁用以使图表更清晰 这 6 个级别分为 2 组：高和低 对于每组，可以选择不同的时间范围 它基于先前高低反转的策略，因为它认为当价格达到每日、每周或每月高低时，价格通常会在更小的时间范围内（如 5 分钟）显示拒绝 特征 ： - 在单个图表中跟踪多达 6 个时间帧高
Double Top and Double Bottom
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (3)
指标
This indicator finds Double Top and Double bottom Example : What is Double Top When price establishes a new high and then falls, then reverse to the same candle area of High then its considered a valid double top and vice versa for double bottom. 1. It plots and high and low on visible chart if ChartChange is set to true else it searches on new bar opening 2. If there is double top and double bottom found in visible chart window then it plots a line 3. It has options to customize text color, tex
FREE
Real Spinning Top Candlestick
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
指标
真正的陀螺指示器 它检测图表上准确的陀螺，平衡的主体和灯芯高度比，这是陀螺的真正含义，不同于锤子和十字线或空烛台。 该指标在图表上找到的陀螺数量处绘制了一个翼形图标。 设置包括 条数：调整搜索条数 图标颜色：更改图标颜色 图标代码：更改图标的wingdings代码 真正的陀螺指示器 它检测图表上准确的陀螺，平衡的主体和灯芯高度比，这是陀螺的真正含义，不同于锤子和十字线或空烛台。 该指标在图表上找到的陀螺数量处绘制了一个翼形图标。 设置包括 条数：调整搜索条数 图标颜色：更改图标颜色 图标代码：更改图标的wingdings代码 真正的陀螺指示器 它检测图表上准确的陀螺，平衡的主体和灯芯高度比，这是陀螺的真正含义，不同于锤子和十字线或空烛台。 该指标在图表上找到的陀螺数量处绘制了一个翼形图标。 设置包括 条数：调整搜索条数 图标颜色：更改图标颜色 图标代码：更改图标的wingdings代码
FREE
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
实用工具
Crypto Ticks for MetaTrader 5 – 实时加密货币行情与订单簿集成 概述 Crypto Ticks 可将主要加密货币交易所的实时逐笔数据和订单簿深度直接传输至 MetaTrader 5。专为需要精准行情的高频交易者与算法策略开发者设计。 支持的交易所 Binance：现货 和期货 KuCoin：现货和期货（支持图表订单簿） Bybit：期货和反向期货 XT.com：现货和期货 主要功能 WebSocket 实时逐笔数据流 支持 Binance 数据流：@ticker、@bookTicker 使用交易所 API 获取完整 OHLCV 历史数据 订单簿深度可视化（买一/卖一+深度） 自动重连机制确保稳定数据流 定时替换数据提高K线准确性 MT5 重启时自动补全历史数据 与 Strategy Tester 兼容（基于逐笔数据） 完全兼容 VPS，无需外部 DLL 附加信息 适合需要高精度数据的高频与算法交易者 适合策略开发与逐笔回测 重要提示 MT5 的 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作
Previous Candle High Low with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
该指标最多绘制 6 个级别，可以根据交易者的要求启用/禁用以使图表更清晰 这 6 个级别分为 2 组：高和低 对于每组，可以选择不同的时间范围 它基于先前高低反转的策略，因为它认为当价格达到每日、每周或每月高低时，价格通常会在更小的时间范围内（如 5 分钟）显示拒绝 特征 ： - 在单个图表中跟踪多达 6 个时间帧高低点 - 在这些级别设置警报，邮件、推送或终端警报，当价格触及这些级别时，您将立即收到警报 - 自定义关卡样式，包括线条样式、宽度、颜色等 - 班次：想要跟踪或研究第 2 天或第 3 天的高低？您可以将 shift 设置为 2 用于 2nd Bar 的 High Low 或 3 设置为 3rd Bar 的 High Low 等等。 该指标最多绘制 6 个级别，可以根据交易者的要求启用/禁用以使图表更清晰 这 6 个级别分为 2 组：高和低 对于每组，可以选择不同的时间范围 它基于先前高低反转的策略，因为它认为当价格达到每日、每周或每月高低时，价格通常会在更小的时间范围内（如 5 分钟）显示拒绝 特征 ： - 在单个图表中跟踪多达 6 个时间帧高
Auto Trend Line Channel with Alert
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
将此指标添加到图表并设置 ZigZag 的 ExtDepth 设置 当价格触及趋势线上、下或中通道时，它会立即发出警报 特征 ： -启用/禁用上、下或中线的警报 - 在几秒钟内发出警报后添加暂停 - 使用图表上的按钮暂停或取消暂停趋势通道 - 通过在输入字段中添加点来添加早期警报，例如 ETH 价格是 2900.25，这里的数字 25 是“点”，所以如果您在输入字段中添加 25 以点为单位，并且如果趋势通道下线的值为 2900.25，那么您将在 2900.50 获得早期警报（从设置中增加 25 点） - 启用/禁用定向触摸，更多信息请参见屏幕截图，当价格触及底部阻力和顶部支撑时考虑定向触摸，添加此功能是为了避免来自多个警报的噪音 如果您在 1 分钟到 5 分钟图表中交易，Extdepth 的推荐设置为 55 如果您交易 1 小时到 4 小时图表，Extdepth 的推荐设置为 21 您可以根据图表上的需要调整任何其他 Extdepth，找到最佳趋势通道并暂停它并等待买入或卖出警报， 此外，您可以使用价格行为信息或蜡烛形态来验证反转。 您可以将其添加到许多图表并获得多个符
Double Click to Set Price Alert for MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
多符号双击图表上的任意位置以设置价格警报并从终端警报或推送通知中获得通知 1. 在图表上添加 EA Utility 2. 按 <- 左或 -> 右箭头键浏览图表 3. 双击图表上的任意位置，它会添加一条线，拖动这条线以设置您想要的价格，瞧，警报已设置！ 当价格达到该线时，它会根据实用程序的设置通过终端或推送通知通知您。 即使您重新启动终端，此警报也会继续工作。 4. 继续浏览多品种并继续在您希望收到警报通知的许多图表上添加线条。 5. 如果您想重新开始，请按 D 删除您设置的所有警报。 6. 删除水平线，警报将被禁用。 -- 多符号双击图表上的任意位置以设置价格警报并从终端警报或推送通知中获得通知 1. 在图表上添加 EA Utility 2. 按 <- 左或 -> 右箭头键浏览图表 3. 双击图表上的任意位置，它会添加一条线，拖动这条线以设置您想要的价格，瞧，警报已设置！ 当价格达到该线时，它会根据实用程序的设置通过终端或推送通知通知您。 即使您重新启动终端，此警报也会继续工作。 4. 继续浏览多品种并继续在您希望收到警报通知的许多图表上添加线条。 5. 如果
Cobra Pivot Points MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
Cobra Pivot Points 是一个用于绘制最佳优化枢轴点的指标，您可以通过下载 DEMO 自行回测。 1. 选择两种最佳枢轴模式：Cobra Pivots 或 Camrilla Pivots 2. 您可以使用任何时间范围，不限于 D1。 3. 您可以使用 Shift 参数来调整前一天的高低收盘值。 1 = 前一柱，2 = 前一柱之前的柱，依此类推。这些参数将帮助您研究和开发枢轴。 4. 触摸级别后发出警报、电子邮件或推送通知。 一旦触及水平，枢轴水平将被视为缓解，因此不会再次提醒您。 如果您想再次发出警报，则需要更改时间范围以重置警报。 5. 完全自定义线条颜色、线条样式、线条宽度、文本颜色和字体。 Cobra Pivots 分为三个区域：LZone（非常接近的剥头皮水平）、NZone（当市场盘整时）和 HZone（距离稍远的水平最适合头寸交易），可以在指标设置中显示/隐藏。 卡姆里拉枢轴公式为：     LS1 = 前一日收盘价- ((前一日最高价-前一日最低价)*0.50)；     LS2 = 前一日收盘价- ((前一日最高价-前一日最低价)*0.75
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
多货币前蜡烛或前柱扫描仪可帮助您扫描具有从指标设置中选择的任何自定义时间范围的多品种图表。 基于产品： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110229 它可用于扫描前一天高低、前一周高低、上个月高低或任何自定义时间范围的多个交易品种，例如 前 4 小时图高低 当价格触及高线或低线时，它会过滤噪音并发出方向警报 策略很简单，当触及前一天、一周或一个月的高点和低点时，价格会在较小的时间范围（如 5 分钟）内被拒绝 它具有选择各种警报类型的选项 您可以选择并设置扫描频率（以毫秒为单位） 1000 表示每秒扫描市场观察中的所有交易品种 产品特点 1. 终端警报 2. 电子邮件提醒 3. 推送通知 多货币前蜡烛或前柱扫描仪可帮助您扫描具有从指标设置中选择的任何自定义时间范围的多品种图表。 基于产品： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78657 它可用于扫描前一天高低、前一周高低、上个月高低或任何自定义时间范围的多个交易品种，例如 前 4 小时图高低 当价格触及高线或低线时，它
Multi Symbol Pivot Point Scanners MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
枢轴点多符号扫描仪扫描市场观察中可用的所有符号，以查找地板、伍迪、卡玛利拉、丹麦或斐波那契枢轴点。 您可以选择任何时间范围来计算枢轴点，并在价格触及这些支撑位和阻力位时收到警报。 对于视觉枢轴点您可能对此产品感兴趣： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110072 它具有选择各种警报类型的选项 您可以选择并设置扫描频率（以毫秒为单位） 1000 表示每秒扫描市场观察中的所有交易品种 产品特点 1. 终端警报 2. 电子邮件提醒 3. 推送通知 枢轴点多符号扫描仪扫描市场观察中可用的所有符号，以查找地板、伍迪、卡玛利拉、丹麦或斐波那契枢轴点。 您可以选择任何时间范围来计算枢轴点，并在价格触及这些支撑位和阻力位时收到警报。 对于视觉枢轴点您可能对此产品感兴趣： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110231 它具有选择各种警报类型的选项 您可以选择并设置扫描频率（以毫秒为单位） 1000 表示每秒扫描市场观察中的所有交易品种 产品特点 1. 终端警报 2. 电子邮
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
程序库
该库将允许您使用任何 EA 来管理交易，并且非常容易集成到任何 EA 上，您可以使用描述中提到的脚本代码以及显示完整过程的视频演示示例自行完成。 该产品允许通过API进行交易操作，不包括图表。 用户可以使用提供加密图表的经纪商的图表并向币安发送订单 - 支持单向和对冲模式 - 下限价、止损限价和止盈限价订单 - 下达市场订单、SL 市场订单、TP 市场订单 - 修改限价单 - 取消订单 - 查询订单 - 更改杠杆、保证金 - 获取位置信息 和更多... 脚本文档 1 小时编程教程，帮助初学者使用 MQL5 编写一个简单的 EA，将订单发送到币安 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_r4j2V77mY 该库将允许您使用任何 EA 来管理交易，并且非常容易集成到任何 EA 上，您可以使用描述中提到的脚本代码以及显示完整过程的视频演示示例自行完成。 该产品允许通过API进行交易操作，不包括图表。 用户可以使用提供加密图表的经纪商的图表并向币安发送订单 - 支持单向和对冲模式 - 下限价、止损限价和止盈限价订单 - 下达市场订单、
Bybit EA Connector Library for MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
程序库
该库允许您使用任何 EA（智能交易系统）来管理交易，并且非常容易集成到任何 EA 中。您可以通过描述中提供的脚本代码自行完成集成，同时还有演示视频示例，完整展示了整个流程。 该产品允许通过 API 在 Bybit 交易所执行交易操作。 该工具 不包含图表功能 ，因此用户可以使用交易所提供的其他 BTCUSDT 及其他加密货币交易品种。 下限价单和市价单 修改限价单 根据订单 ID 取消单个订单或取消所有订单 查询订单 更改杠杆 获取持仓信息 以及更多功能…… 脚本文档 该库允许您使用任何 EA（智能交易系统）来管理交易，并且非常容易集成到任何 EA 中。您可以通过描述中提供的脚本代码自行完成集成，同时还有演示视频示例，完整展示了整个流程。 该产品允许通过 API 在 Bybit 交易所执行交易操作。 该工具 不包含图表功能 ，因此用户可以使用交易所提供的其他 BTCUSDT 及其他加密货币交易品种。 下限价单和市价单 修改限价单 根据订单 ID 取消单个订单或取消所有订单 查询订单 更改杠杆 获取持仓信息 以及更多功能…… 脚本文档
Malaysian SNR MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
Malaysian SNR 是一种由马来西亚交易者使用的支撑和阻力系统，是剥头皮交易者和日内交易者快速找到支撑和阻力的有效方法。 该指标具有以下功能： 面板用于显示/隐藏支撑和阻力 启用影线反转过滤，仅显示经过影线确认的SNR 显示/隐藏价格水平 仅在图表的可视区域内工作，可根据需要缩放窗口以实时更新分析 指标会随着用户移动图表自动更新 Malaysian SNR 是一种由马来西亚交易者使用的支撑和阻力系统，是剥头皮交易者和日内交易者快速找到支撑和阻力的有效方法。 该指标具有以下功能： 面板用于显示/隐藏支撑和阻力 启用影线反转过滤，仅显示经过影线确认的SNR 显示/隐藏价格水平 仅在图表的可视区域内工作，可根据需要缩放窗口以实时更新分析 指标会随着用户移动图表自动更新
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
Crypto.com 到 MT5 从 Crypto.com websocket 到 Metatrader 5 的实时烛台流 它是 OHCLV（高开低收真实交易量）实时汇率数据  交易者，如果在一分钟图表中，OHLC 数据不正确，那么它可能会在技术图表研究中给出错误的分析，该产品确保它提供实时准确的数据，有助于手动分析 您可以在我的个人资料中查看我的其他加密产品 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller 1. OHLCV 数据 2.支持和创建多个符号 3. 您需要添加 Crypto.com websocket 和 api URL，如工具 > 选项 > 允许来自 URL 选项卡的 Webrequest 并勾选 Allow Webrequest 复选框 - Websocket URL：stream.crypto.com - API URL：api.crypto.com 4. 图表绘制于 GMT+0 时区（Crypto.com 的服务器时间） 5. 不进行 DLL 调用
Patterns Explorer for Triangle Wedge Trend Channel
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
指标
三角形图案的图案浏览器，例如对称三角形、不对称三角形或直角三角形，楔形图案，例如上升楔形或下降楔形，扩展图案和趋势通道 该指标探索历史模式以及当前模式，对于那些试图通过手动绘制趋势线或三角形来节省时间并希望将其用于自动分析在图表上绘制最佳模式的人来说，它是最佳指标 特征 ： - 用于立即更改 ZigZag 扩展深度以调整并找到最佳模式的面板 - 将模式转移回之前的之字形柱以探索过去发生的事情，您可以探索趋势线是否受到尊重，了解价格走势 并通过探索以前的历史模式，使用该指标分析和学习它们，得出一个总体策略 - 从切换按钮立即从趋势通道或趋势线切换到楔形或三角形模式 - 暂停以冻结模式，因此模式不会改变并继续检查价格触摸以获取警报 - 触摸级别的多种类型的警报：邮件、推送、终端和打印通知 - 通过调整点启用早期警报，以便您在价格接近水平时提前收到警报并准备入场 - 趋势通道：启用/禁用上、中或下线警报 - 目标：对于三角形和楔形，它会自动设置目标，这是您必须买入卖出的有趣区域，如果您是突破交易者，您可以在那里预订利润或等待价格行动进行反转交易 - 改变趋势通道、三
Kraken Futures History Updater
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
Kraken 加密交易所期货历史更新面板 特征 ： 1. 它将根据设置创建符号并完全更新历史记录，可从 Kraken API 获取符号。 此面板使用开盘高低收盘数据更新 Kraken 期货品种的历史记录，它还会在历史更新完成时打印消息。 请注意，这不是实时数据。   3.您需要添加Kraken API URL，如工具>选项>允许来自URL选项卡的Webrequest并勾选允许Webrequest复选框 - API URL：futures.kraken.com 4.消耗更少的内存和CPU 5.终端重启自动更新缺失数据！ 每当你打开终端，最新的数据就准备好了！ 6. 不进行 DLL 调用 -- Kraken 加密交易所期货历史更新面板 特征 ： 1. 它将根据设置创建符号并完全更新历史记录，可从 Kraken API 获取符号。 此面板使用开盘高低收盘数据更新 Kraken 期货品种的历史记录，它还会在历史更新完成时打印消息。 请注意，这不是实时数据。   3.您需要添加Kraken API URL，如工具>选项>允许来自URL选项卡的Webrequest并勾选允许W
EMA Scalping Multi Symbols Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
5 EMA Scalping Strategy Multi Symbol Scanner This EA utility will scan all symbols which are selected in marketwatch and alert when such condition is formed in chart when Candle low is above EMA 5 for Sell alert and Candle high is lower from EMA5 so you can be ready before selling or buying for scalping purpose on 5min chart For more details watch attached video Logic : When a candle closes above 5 EMA in 5 mins chart, Wait for its low to break and Sell when low is broken by wick, Your SL shou
Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner 扫描在 marketwatch 中选择的所有符号。 当价格即将达到这些水平时，它将有助于轻松找到双顶、双底或任何斐波那契扩展水平。 您可以选择时间范围，以及 Zigzag 的多个 Extdepths（最多 3 个）。 推荐的 ZigZag 为 21,34 和 55，涵盖所有类型的 Zigzag 和过滤噪声 您可以设置接收终端警报或推送通知或两者 Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner 扫描在 marketwatch 中选择的所有符号。 当价格即将达到这些水平时，它将有助于轻松找到双顶、双底或任何斐波那契扩展水平。 您可以选择时间范围，以及 Zigzag 的多个 Extdepths（最多 3 个）。 推荐的 ZigZag 为 21,34 和 55，涵盖所有类型的 Zigzag 和过滤噪声 您可以设置接收终端警报或推送通知或两者
Break of Structure
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
市场结构是在更高的时间范围内突破时可能有助于清除交易者趋势的结构。 1. 该指标将之字折线仅绘制到最后 2 个结构（之字折线的前高点和低点），并且仅当结构发生突破时才会形成之字折线的新柱 2.它给终端和推送通知结构中断 3.通过[和]键增加和减少ZigZag的Extdepth来调整摆动 4.更改线AB BC和CD的颜色 5.添加到许多图表并获得多个符号的警报 如果您正在寻找结构断裂 Multi ExtDepth Breakout Multi Symbol Scanner 您可以使用此产品： Multi Symbol Multi ExtDepth ZigZag Breakout Scanner 市场结构是在更高的时间范围内突破时可能有助于清除交易者趋势的结构。 1. 该指标将之字折线仅绘制到最后 2 个结构（之字折线的前高点和低点），并且仅当结构发生突破时才会形成之字折线的新柱 2.它给终端和推送通知结构中断 3.通过[和]键增加和减少ZigZag的Extdepth来调整摆动 4.更改线AB BC和CD的颜色 5.添加到许多图表并获得多个符号的警报 如果您正在寻
CB1 Swing Breakout Change of Character Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
Fibo Musang FMBCR CB1 突破扫描器 MT5 Fibo Musang CB1 或 Candle Break 1 是一种非常适用于黄金 XAUUSD 和其他外汇交易品种的策略。 此扫描仪将帮助您非常快速地扫描多符号货币并在 FMCBR CB1 突破时获得警报 请查看视频了解更多详情，因为它完全可以根据交易者的喜好进行定制： 1. 您可以选择柱线的时间范围和历史记录 2. 您可以修改您喜欢的 ZigZag 设置：ExtDepth、ExtDeviation、ExtBackStep 3.获取终端警报或推送通知 4. 追踪斐波那契扩展的选项，如 1.618 2.618 或 4.236 或追踪 CB1 突破与 1.00 Fibo Musang FMBCR CB1 突破扫描器 MT5 Fibo Musang CB1 或 Candle Break 1 是一种非常适用于黄金 XAUUSD 和其他外汇交易品种的策略。 此扫描仪将帮助您非常快速地扫描多符号货币并在 FMCBR CB1 突破时获得警报 请查看视频了解更多详情，因为它完全可以根据交易者的喜好进行定制：
Double Click to Set Price Alert
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
实用工具
多符号双击图表上的任意位置以设置价格警报并从终端警报或推送通知中获得通知 1. 在图表上添加 EA Utility 2. 按 <- 左或 -> 右箭头键浏览图表 3. 双击图表上的任意位置，它会添加一条线，拖动这条线以设置您想要的价格，瞧，警报已设置！ 当价格达到该线时，它会根据实用程序的设置通过终端或推送通知通知您。 即使您重新启动终端，此警报也会继续工作。 4. 继续浏览多品种并继续在您希望收到警报通知的许多图表上添加线条。 5. 如果您想重新开始，请按 D 删除您设置的所有警报。 6. 删除水平线，警报将被禁用。 -- 多符号双击图表上的任意位置以设置价格警报并从终端警报或推送通知中获得通知 1. 在图表上添加 EA Utility 2. 按 <- 左或 -> 右箭头键浏览图表 3. 双击图表上的任意位置，它会添加一条线，拖动这条线以设置您想要的价格，瞧，警报已设置！ 当价格达到该线时，它会根据实用程序的设置通过终端或推送通知通知您。 即使您重新启动终端，此警报也会继续工作。 4. 继续浏览多品种并继续在您希望收到警报通知的许多图表上添加线条。 5. 如果
Control Candle Multiple Inside Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
Control Candle is the candlestick which holds multiple inside bars and are in control until its high low range is broken by close of any candlestick. When control candle is broken, price may act on these control candle as support and resistance. This indicator create rectangles on chart which will help you find control candles fast. Control candle indicator box is customizable by color, style, width and other options in indicator settings.
Cobra Levels
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
眼镜蛇等级 这是 6 组级别，具有两种频率模式，适用于通用市场，包括外汇、加密货币、商品、nifty 和banknifty。 它们是在对金融工具进行最佳研究后出版的。 上层称为U1至U5，下层称为D1至D5 在正常情况下，市场可能会在内部通道中驱动至 U3 或 D3，在波动情况下，市场可能会在外部通道 U4 至 U5 或 D4 至 D5 中驱动。 当价格达到 U3 U4 U5 或 D3 D4 D5 时，反转的可能性非常高，交易者应等待蜡烛图收盘以确认入场，并可以在有效的风险管理下进行交易。 该指标允许您通过指标设置中的自定义选项来改变级别。 用户可以通过添加 + 或 - 点来自定义级别 1. 他们正在处理时间范围：仅 M1、M3、M5、M15、H1 和 H4。 2.适合日内、波段、仓位交易方式 3. 与任何其他指标相比，根据研究帮助找到最佳超买和超卖转折点 4. 动态水平：水平值每分钟都会变化，但当价格在任何情况下超过标准达到这些水平时，就会出现一个循环，并且可以看到反转。 5. 包含提醒广告推送通知 有关交易策略的更多信息，您可以通过 DM 与我联系。
Fibonacci Font Label
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
该指标允许您以大字体显示斐波那契水平标签 。 它支持多达 25 个斐波那契水平 - 一旦您绘制斐波那契，它就会显示您作为输入参数添加的水平，并以大字体大小以及您选择的颜色和字体。 可定制选项： 1.Fibo文本字体 2. 斐波那契文本大小 3. 斐波那契文本颜色 3.为每个级别添加描述 4. 其他选项，例如锚点和度数 该指标允许您以大字体显示斐波那契水平标签 。 它支持多达 20 个斐波那契水平 - 一旦您绘制斐波那契，它就会显示您作为输入参数添加的水平，并以大字体大小以及您选择的颜色和字体。 可定制选项： 1.Fibo文本字体 2. 斐波那契文本大小 3. 斐波那契文本颜色 3.为每个级别添加描述 4. 其他选项，例如锚点和度数 该指标允许您以大字体显示斐波那契水平标签 。 它支持多达 20 个斐波那契水平 - 一旦您绘制斐波那契，它就会显示您作为输入参数添加的水平，并以大字体大小以及您选择的颜色和字体。 可定制选项： 1.Fibo文本字体 2. 斐波那契文本大小 3. 斐波那契文本颜色 3.为每个级别添加描述 4. 其他选项，例如
Higher Time Frame Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
指标
该指标可有效跟踪您想要在同一图表上跟踪的任何其他时间范围烛台 1. 选择任何更高的时间范围来加载同一图表上的柱形图 2.自定义烛台的颜色和样式 3. 选择绘制烛台的柱数 4. 跟踪更高时间范围的完整蜡烛以及烛芯和实体 5. 对于那些不想切换图表的人来说，简单方便。 该指标可有效跟踪您想要在同一图表上跟踪的任何其他时间范围烛台 1. 选择任何更高的时间范围来加载同一图表上的柱形图 2.自定义烛台的颜色和样式 3. 选择绘制烛台的柱数 4. 跟踪更高时间范围的完整蜡烛以及烛芯和实体 5. 对于那些不想切换图表的人来说，简单方便。 该指标可有效跟踪您想要在同一图表上跟踪的任何其他时间范围烛台 1. 选择任何更高的时间范围来加载同一图表上的柱形图 2.自定义烛台的颜色和样式 3. 选择绘制烛台的柱数 4. 跟踪更高时间范围的完整蜡烛以及烛芯和实体 5. 对于那些不想切换图表的人来说，简单方便。
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (3)
实用工具
币安 MT5 交易工具 1. 本产品包含通过 WebSocket 获取的实时图表、历史图表， 并在 MT5 终端重启时自动更新，确保运行流畅，无需人工干预，让您在币安交易时体验流畅无阻。 现货和期货均可交易、实时图表和历史数据 图表功能： 1. 通过 WebSocket (WSS) 获取实时 OHLC 图表 2. 通过 API 更新历史记录 3. 每次打开 MT5 时自动更新图表历史记录 4. 支持从 M1 到 MN1 的所有时间范围 5. 可用数据：开盘价、最低价、收盘价、实际交易量和即时成交量 6. 您可以使用策略测试器，通过您的专家顾问对加密货币数据进行任何策略的回测 图表和历史记录使用说明： 1. 将 URL 添加到 MT5 选项 2. 在任何图表上加载实用程序，并选择“模式”为“实时”，然后选择交易所（例如币安现货），并在首次运行时将“创建交易品种”设置为“真”，以便创建交易品种。 3. 所有交易品种创建完成后，右键退出 EA，选择“Utility Crypto charts”（实用程序加密货币图表），然后点击“Remove”（移除）。重启 MT5（重要提示） 4
Cobra Pivots with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
指标
Cobra Pivot Points 是一个用于绘制最佳优化枢轴点的指标，您可以通过下载 DEMO 自行回测。 1. 选择两种最佳枢轴模式：Cobra Pivots 或 Camrilla Pivots 2. 您可以使用任何时间范围，不限于 D1。 3. 您可以使用 Shift 参数来调整前一天的高低收盘值。 1 = 前一柱，2 = 前一柱之前的柱，依此类推。这些参数将帮助您研究和开发枢轴。 4. 触摸级别后发出警报、电子邮件或推送通知。 一旦触及水平，枢轴水平将被视为缓解，因此不会再次提醒您。 如果您想再次发出警报，则需要更改时间范围以重置警报。 5. 完全自定义线条颜色、线条样式、线条宽度、文本颜色和字体。 Cobra Pivots 分为三个区域：LZone（非常接近的剥头皮水平）、NZone（当市场盘整时）和 HZone（距离稍远的水平最适合头寸交易），可以在指标设置中显示/隐藏。 卡姆里拉枢轴公式为：     LS1 = 前一日收盘价- ((前一日最高价-前一日最低价)*0.50)；     LS2 = 前一日收盘价- ((前一日最高价-前一日最低价)*0.75
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
多货币前蜡烛或前柱扫描仪可帮助您扫描具有从指标设置中选择的任何自定义时间范围的多品种图表。 基于产品： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78657 它可用于扫描前一天高低、前一周高低、上个月高低或任何自定义时间范围的多个交易品种，例如 前 4 小时图高低 当价格触及高线或低线时，它会过滤噪音并发出方向警报 策略很简单，当触及前一天、一周或一个月的高点和低点时，价格会在较小的时间范围（如 5 分钟）内被拒绝 它具有选择各种警报类型的选项 您可以选择并设置扫描频率（以毫秒为单位） 1000 表示每秒扫描市场观察中的所有交易品种 产品特点 1. 终端警报 2. 电子邮件提醒 3. 推送通知 多货币前蜡烛或前柱扫描仪可帮助您扫描具有从指标设置中选择的任何自定义时间范围的多品种图表。 基于产品： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78657 它可用于扫描前一天高低、前一周高低、上个月高低或任何自定义时间范围的多个交易品种，例如 前 4 小时图高低 当价格触及高线或低线时，它会
Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
实用工具
枢轴点多符号扫描仪扫描市场观察中可用的所有符号，以查找地板、伍迪、卡玛利拉、丹麦或斐波那契枢轴点。 您可以选择任何时间范围来计算枢轴点，并在价格触及这些支撑位和阻力位时收到警报。 对于视觉枢轴点您可能对此产品感兴趣： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110072 它具有选择各种警报类型的选项 您可以选择并设置扫描频率（以毫秒为单位） 1000 表示每秒扫描市场观察中的所有交易品种 产品特点 1. 终端警报 2. 电子邮件提醒 3. 推送通知 枢轴点多符号扫描仪扫描市场观察中可用的所有符号，以查找地板、伍迪、卡玛利拉、丹麦或斐波那契枢轴点。 您可以选择任何时间范围来计算枢轴点，并在价格触及这些支撑位和阻力位时收到警报。 对于视觉枢轴点您可能对此产品感兴趣： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110072 它具有选择各种警报类型的选项 您可以选择并设置扫描频率（以毫秒为单位） 1000 表示每秒扫描市场观察中的所有交易品种 产品特点 1. 终端警报 2. 电子邮
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