Molo kumalo

Trading Forex with our platform offers several key advantages and features:

  • Real-time Data: Stay updated with live market data to make informed decisions.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy-to-navigate design for both beginners and experienced traders.
  • Advanced Charting Tools: Visualize trends with interactive charts and technical indicators.
  • Risk Management: Set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk.
  • Multiple Currency Pairs: Access a wide range of forex pairs to diversify your trades.

Parameters:

  • Account Type: Choose from standard or demo accounts.
  • Leverage: Adjust leverage for more flexible trading.
  • Deposit Amount: Start trading with low initial deposits.


Recommended products
Ajuste BRA50
Claudio Rodrigues Alexandre
4.4 (5)
Libraries
Este script marca no gráfico do ativo BRA50 da active trades o ponto de ajuste do contrato futuro do Mini Índice Brasileiro (WIN), ***ATENÇÃO***  para este script funcionar é necessário autorizar a URL da BMF Bovespa no Meta Trader. passo a passo: MetaTrader 5 -> Ferramentas -> Opções -> Expert Adivisors * Marque a opção "Relacione no quadro abaixo as URL que deseja permitir a função WebRequest" e no quadro abaixo adicione a URL: https://www2.bmf.com.br/ este indicador usa a seguinte página par
FREE
TG Trade Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Libraries
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact   Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   an
MyTradingHistory
Max Timur Soenmez
Libraries
An easy-to-use library that provides developers with straightforward access to key trading statistics for their MQL5 EAs. Available methods from the library: Account Data & Profit: GetAccountBalance() : Returns the current account balance. GetProfit() : Returns the net profit from all trades. GetDeposit() : Returns the total amount of deposits. GetWithdrawal() : Returns the total amount of withdrawals. Trading Analysis: GetProfitTrades() : Returns the number of profitable trades. GetLossTrades()
Ota A2
Sander Maehle Andresen
Libraries
OTA A2 - Advanced Terminal Optimizer OTA A2 is a trading terminal optimization tool designed to enhance MetaTrader performance during intensive trading operations. The optimizer addresses common performance issues that occur when running multiple strategies, conducting extensive backtests, or managing numerous charts simultaneously. Technical Approach The optimizer employs sophisticated memory management techniques through direct system integration. It uses advanced working set optimization, int
More BackTest Results
Yu Zhang
Libraries
1. What is this The MT5 system comes with very few optimization results. Sometimes we need to study more results. This library allows you to output more results during backtest optimization. It also supports printing more strategy results in a single backtest. 2. Product Features The results of the optimized output are quite numerous. CustomMax can be customized. The output is in the Common folder. It is automatically named according to the name of the EA, and the name of the same EA will be au
Nice Gold Trading NO1
Jie Tang
Libraries
*****The main trading is XAUUSD. If testing, it is recommended to adjust to XAUUSD. Other trading targets cannot guarantee profitability********* If you need to test, please leave a message (I will reply as soon as I see it). In order to protect the work results, specific parameters need to be entered. The default parameters of the system cannot achieve the effect shown in the screenshot pullback! If you need to test, please leave a message (I will reply as soon as I see it). In order to prot
License Manager EA
Timothy Chuma Ifiora
Libraries
License Panel Integration Guide This EA uses a license panel system to verify usage before running trading logic. File Placement Place LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh in the same folder as your EA .mq5 file. If using a subfolder, update the #include path in the EA file. ️ Integration Steps Include the License File #include "LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh" Initialization (OnInit) Call the license check when the EA starts: VerifyLicense(); Deinitialization (OnDeinit) Clean up license resources when EA is removed
Local Man
Sander Maehle Andresen
Libraries
LocalMan - AI Trading Assistant Meet LocalMan, the AI chatbot that transforms how you trade on MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who know that speed and accuracy determine success in the markets. LocalMan delivers instant market analysis right within your trading platform. No more switching between multiple tools or waiting for complex calculations. Simply ask LocalMan for technical analysis, trading ideas, or risk assessments, and get immediate, actionable insights. Whether you're analyzing cu
FREE
Automated Timed Order Placement System
Jun Ze Guo
Libraries
Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
Native Websocket
Racheal Samson
5 (6)
Libraries
An   easy to use, fast,  asynchronous   WebSocket library  for MQL5. It supports: ws://   and   wss://  (Secure "TLS" WebSocket) text   and   binary   data It handles: fragmented message  automatically (large data transfer) ping-pong   frames  automatically (keep-alive handshake) Benefits: No DLL required. No OpenSSL installation required. Up to 128 Web Socket Connections from a single program. Various Log Levels for error tracing Can be synchronized to MQL5 Virtual Hosting . Completely native t
Market book tester
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
1 (1)
Libraries
Using data from the order book in the strategy tester Key features: Simultaneous use of several symbols, up to 7 pieces DOM visualization With the visualization of order books, real-time simulation is available, as well as acceleration or deceleration Working with the library: This product also requires a utility to save data:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642 Speed control utility:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Include file:   https://c.mql5.com/31/735/Market_book_s
FREE
K Trade Lib Pro 5
Kaijun Wang
Libraries
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 5.ex5"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
Niguru Bollinger Pro for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Libraries
Introducing Your New Go-To Trading EA! Boost your trading performance with this Bollinger Bands-based Expert Advisor, specially designed for XAU (Gold) and various Forex pairs. Why this EA is a must-have: Clean, user-friendly interface – perfect for all trader levels Built-in Hidden Take Profit & Stop Loss for added strategy security Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders Ready to use out of the box – no complex setup required. Trade smarter, not harder!
Gold plucking machine S
Yan Li Wu
Libraries
Gold plucking machine S   Gold plucking machine  S Gold plucking machine S   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number        -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its
Gold plucking machine
Yan Li Wu
Libraries
Gold plucking machine   Gold plucking machine is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Fast and Slow lines indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Use grid strategy to place orders without stop loss operation, so please make sure the account has sufficient funds. magic number      -  is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders. Lot Multiplier        - 
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
Supply and Demand Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
Utilities
Just $10 for six months!!!. This will draw Supply & Demand zones just by clicking on a candle. It can also draw a 50% line on the zone. https://youtu.be/XeO_x7cpx8g As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 's' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 's' once.  Box color depends if candle is above or below current price. Features: Draw the box up to the last current candl
Shawrie
Kevin Kipkoech
Libraries
This Pine Script implements a Gaussian Channel + Stochastic RSI Strategy for TradingView . It calculates a Gaussian Weighted Moving Average (GWMA) and its standard deviation to form an upper and lower channel. A Stochastic RSI is also computed to determine momentum. A long position is entered when the price closes above the upper Gaussian band and the Stoch RSI K-line crosses above D-line . The position is exited when the price falls back below the upper band. The script includes commission, cap
Entry IQ MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
3 (2)
Indicators
The Entry IQ Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential entry points for long and short positions. It utilizes dynamic price boxes, equilibrium zones, and trend detection algorithms to analyze market trends and price movements. The indicator adapts to different broker price digit formats, provides customizable arrow signals, and plots real-time trendlines to refine signal accuracy. By assessing price action over a specific lookback period, Entry I
FREE
EagleFX10
Youssef Wajih Saeed I Said It Here
Libraries
Summary EagleFX is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that executes high-precision, algorithmic trading strategies 24/7 across multiple instruments. It removes emotion from decision-making, rigorously backtests every signal, dynamically adjusts risk parameters, and leverages advanced machine-learning-inspired memory modules to continuously refine its performance. 1. Continuous, Emotionless Execution EagleFX operates around the clock without fatigue, continuously monitoring pr
Ajuste MINDOL
Claudio Rodrigues Alexandre
5 (1)
Libraries
Este script marca no gráfico do ativo MINDOL da activ trades o ponto de ajuste do contrato futuro do Mini Dolar (WDO), ***ATENÇÃO***  para este script funcionar é necessário autorizar a URL da BMF Bovespa no Meta Trader. passo a passo: MetaTrader 5 -> Ferramentas -> Opções -> Expert Adivisors * Marque a opção "Relacione no quadro abaixo as URL que deseja permitir a função WebRequest" e no quadro abaixo adicione a URL: https://www2.bmf.com.br/ este indicador usa a seguinte página para buscar o a
FREE
OrderBook History Library
Stanislav Korotky
3 (2)
Libraries
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The library OrderBook History Library reads market book state in the past from archive files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The library can be embedded into you
Fast MT5 Copier
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
Utilities
Fast / Reliable / Multi Functions / Simple To use local MT5 to MT5 | MT5 to MT4 platform copier , it will copy all your Master account orders into any Slave accounts very fast , no delay, Also it supports any kind of orders/ExpertAdvisors such as Buy / Sell / BuyStop / SellStop / BuyLimit / SellLimit / Smart Partial Closing / opened in Hedge mode / opened in Martingale mode / Modifying Pending orders / Modifying StopLoss-TakeProfit .using it is simple , Just drop the EA on Master account which y
Signal Copy Multiplier MT5
Ralf Schliepat
Utilities
Signal Copy Multiplier automatically copies trades on the same account, for example, to get a better entry and adjusted volume on a subscribed signal. MT4-Version:  https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67412 MT5-Version:  https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/67415 You have found a good signal, but the volume of the provider's trades is too small?  With Signal Copy Multiplier you have the possibility to copy trades from any source (Expert Advisor, Signal, manual trades) and change the volume
Ez MQL
Rxavxjwan
Libraries
This lightweight utility library provides essential functions for MQL5 developers to streamline and simplify expert advisor (EA) and indicator development. Whether you’re building trading algorithms or managing chart resources dynamically, this library offers clean and reusable building blocks to enhance your code quality and reduce repetition. Key Features Price Access Functions ASK(string symbol) – Get the current Ask price. BID(string symbol) – Get the current Bid price. Account Information
FREE
Magic Storm MT5
- Reni
5 (1)
Experts
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Pionex Crypto API EA Connector for MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Libraries
Pionex API EA Connector for MT5 – Seamless MT5 Integration Overview The Pionex API EA Connector for MT5 allows seamless integration between MetaTrader 5 (MT5) using the Pionex API. This powerful tool enables traders to execute and manage trades, retrieve balance information, and track order history—all directly from MT5. Key Features & Functions Account & Balance Management Get_Balance(); – Retrieves the current account balance from Pionex Order Execution & Management orderLimit(string sy
Multi AI Advisor
Michael Schuster
Experts
Multi AI Advisor - Advanced Market Analysis Dashboard Sophisticated Market Analysis Tool with 7 AI Models and Manual Trading Control The Multi AI Advisor represents the next generation of market analysis tools, combining seven leading AI models with proven technical indicators to provide comprehensive market insights. Designed for professional traders who want to leverage cutting-edge AI technology while maintaining complete control over their trading decisions. Complete Documentation: User Man
FREE
CloseAllOrders at once
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Libraries
Simple program i created, to help close all your orders instantly when you are busy scalping the market or if you want to avoid news days but still have a lot of orders and pending orders open and can't close them in time.. with this script all you're problems will be solved. Simple drag and drop and the script automatically does it's thing, quick and easy  also a very good tool to use when scalping
FREE
Switcher Dashboard
Emanuel L John
Indicators
Take control of your trading workspace with the Switcher Dashboard – a smart and efficient tool that auto-detects all open charts (Forex, VIX, stocks) and turns them into neatly organized, color-coded buttons for instant chart switching.  Key Features: One-click chart navigation – Seamlessly switch between charts with a single click. Trend visualization – Instantly identify bullish or bearish conditions with clear color cues. Flexible layout options – Choose from 4 customizable views (left, righ
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
OpenAI Library MT5
VitalDefender Inc.
Libraries
The following library is proposed as a means of being able to use the OpenAI API directly on the metatrader, in the simplest way possible. For more on the library's capabilities, read the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual IMPORTANT: To use the EA you must add the following URL to allow you to access the OpenAI API as shown in the attached images In order to use the library, you must include the following Hea
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Libraries
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Goliath Mt5
Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
Libraries
Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets P roperties: The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY) The Library does not use martingale The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders The Library only trades a user input volume The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe Recommendations: Before using on a real account, t
Binance Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
5 (1)
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
AO Core
Andrey Dik
3 (2)
Libraries
AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm. Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product , which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer . An example of using AO Core is described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510 This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of p
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
Libraries
EA Toolkit is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installation
SRZ Intelligent trading AI system
Guo Zhi Shi
Libraries
Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the clo
Ak47tutu
Dian Zhou
Libraries
Applying these methods, I managed to arrive at a nuanced conclusion that is crucial to understanding the importance of unique strategies in contemporary trading. Although the neural network advisor showed impressive efficiency in the initial stages, it proved to be highly unstable in the long run. Various factors such as market fluctuations, trend changes, external events, etc. cause its operation to be chaotic and eventually lead to instability. With these experiences, I accepted the challenge
Kaseki
Ben Mati Mulatya
Libraries
The Hybrid Metaheuristic Algorithm (HMA) is a cutting-edge optimization approach that combines the strengths of genetic algorithms with the best features of population-based algorithms. Its high-speed computation ensures unparalleled accuracy and efficient search capabilities, significantly reducing the total time required for optimization while identifying optimal solutions in fewer iterations. HMA outperforms all known population optimization algorithms in both speed and accuracy. Use Cases AO
Artificial Intelligence ML
Omega J Msigwa
Libraries
This product has been on development for the past 3 years, It is the most advanced codebase for working with all kinds of Artificial intelligence and machine learning code in MQL5 programming language. It has been used to create many AI powered trading robots and indicators in MetaTrader 5. This is a premium version of the free and open source project on machine learning for MQL5, linked here:  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 . The free version has fewer features, less documented, and poorly
Bookeepr
Marvellous Peace Kiragu
Libraries
Bookeepr is an advanced MQL5 trading bookkeeping software that automates trade logging, tracks real-time P&L, and integrates a ledger-style financial system for deposits, withdrawals, and expenses. It supports multi-currency assets , generates detailed performance reports , and provides risk management tools to help traders optimize their strategies. With secure cloud storage, exportable reports, and seamless MetaTrader 5 integration , Bookeepr ensures accurate, transparent, and hassle-free fina
Ai Prediction MT5
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Libraries
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Close All Orders No1
Jie Tang
Libraries
快速关仓，无需任何操作。 当前版本的一键关仓主要针对的是来不及手动关仓的情况，目前是不分交易标的类别，是对所有的持仓进行关仓。 未来可能升级的方向： 1、分类别、分标的关仓。 适用场景：开了多个标的的仓位，并且波动不一，快速频繁的波动影响了整体的判断。 2、增加只关闭盈利仓位、只关闭亏损仓位。 适用场景：持仓较多，趋势发生变化。 个人建议：一般建议选择一键全部关仓，因为如果行情与持仓方向一致，只关闭盈利仓位无形就是扩大了亏损。如果行情方向与持仓方向相反，只关闭亏损仓位，当前已盈利的后面又会变为亏损，盈利无法变现。 3、按照仓位顺序由大到小关仓、按照仓位顺序由小到大关仓。 适用 场景：行情发生波动，对于未来行情判断把握不确定的，可根据自己需求选择仓位关仓顺序，由大到小关仓的话，可以避免亏损的进一步扩大。 4、减小仓位量，保持绝对的安全距离。 适用 场景：对未来趋势相对确定，不想错过当前行情，但是认为当前持仓体量又有点大，想降低仓位。
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Libraries
If you're a trader looking to use Binance.com and Binance.us exchanges directly from your MetaTrader 5 terminal, you'll want to check out Binance Library MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool allows you to trade all asset classes on both exchanges, including Spot, USD-M   and COIN-M futures, and includes all the necessary functions for trading activity. With Binance Library MetaTrader 5, you can easily add instruments from Binance to the Symbols list of MetaTrader 5, as well as obtain information ab
WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
Libraries
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
WalkForwardLight MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Libraries
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "MQL5\Files" directory. Then it uses these files to automatically build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it (all of them in one HTML file). Using the WalkForwardBuilder MT5 auxiliary script allows building othe
OpenAI Library MT5
VitalDefender Inc.
Libraries
The following library is proposed as a means of being able to use the OpenAI API directly on the metatrader, in the simplest way possible. For more on the library's capabilities, read the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual IMPORTANT: To use the EA you must add the following URL to allow you to access the OpenAI API as shown in the attached images In order to use the library, you must include the following Hea
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
3.67 (3)
Libraries
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and prov
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Libraries
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Libraries
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Painel De Expert Com Teclado
Roberto Spadim
Libraries
Teclado trader, é uma BIBLIOTECA que você pode chamar no OnChartEvent para abrir posição de compra/venda/zerar, os botões padrões são: V = venda C = compra Z = zerar posições a mercado S = zerar posições opostas e depois a mercado X = zerar posições opostas Além da função de teclado, é possível mostrar os estados do ExpertAdvisor usando o MagicId, com informação de: lucro mensal, semanal, diario, e posição aberta, para isto use o OnTick, ou qualquer outro evento (OnTimer / OnTrade / OnBookEven
Goliath Mt5
Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
Libraries
Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets P roperties: The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY) The Library does not use martingale The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders The Library only trades a user input volume The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe Recommendations: Before using on a real account, t
Binance Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
5 (1)
Libraries
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
T5L Library for TSUTrader
Marcos Godoy Ortiz
Libraries
T5L Library is necessary to use the EAs from TSU Investimentos, IAtrader and others. It contains all the functions framework needed to Expert Advisors working properly.  ツ - The Expert Advisors from  TSU Investimentos does not work without this library,  the T5L library can have updates during the year - At this Library you will find several funcionalities like order sends, buy and sell, trigger entry points check, candlestick analyses, supply and demmand marking and lines, and much more. 
AO Core
Andrey Dik
3 (2)
Libraries
AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm. Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product , which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer . An example of using AO Core is described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510 This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of p
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
Libraries
EA Toolkit is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installation
SortedByValue
Xiaoyu Huang
Libraries
This library is used for sorting key and value arrays, we often need to sort values. like in the python language sorted(key_value.items(), key = lambda kv:(kv[ 1 ], kv[ 0 ])) import function Example of usage scenarios 1. Grid EA orders are sorted according to the opening price void SortedByOpenPride()   {    long     OrderTicketBuffer[];    double   OpenPriceBuffer[];    for ( int i = PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--)      {        if (m_position.SelectByIndex(i))         {          Order
GetFFEvents MT5 I tester capability
Hans Alexander Nolawon Djurberg
Libraries
Want to get all events like Previous/Forecast/Actual values for each news to analyze/predict it? By this simple library you can do it easily,Just import/integrate the library into your system,then get all possible values for each news   Even In Strategy Tester   . Note: Please add the address " https://www.forexfactory.com/ " of news feed at your MT5 tab > Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Check Allow web request for listed URL. Since the WebRequest() function can't be called from indicator ba
Fast Sliding SMA algorithm
Andrei Khloptsau
Libraries
A Simple Moving Average (SMA) is a statistical indicator used in time series analysis. This indicator represents the arithmetic mean of a sequence of values over a specific period of time. SMA is used to smooth short-term fluctuations in data, helping to highlight the overall trend or direction of changes. This aids analysts and traders in better understanding the general dynamics of the time series and identifying potential trends or changes in direction.  More information you can find in Wiki 
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review