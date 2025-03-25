Pionex Crypto API EA Connector for MT5

Pionex API EA Connector for MT5 – Seamless MT5 Integration

Overview

The Pionex API EA Connector for MT5 allows seamless integration between MetaTrader 5 (MT5) using the Pionex API. This powerful tool enables traders to execute and manage trades, retrieve balance information, and track order history—all directly from MT5.

Key Features & Functions

🔹 Account & Balance Management

Get_Balance(); – Retrieves the current account balance from Pionex

🔹 Order Execution & Management

orderLimit(string symbol, string side, double size, double price); – Places a limit order at a specified price.

orderMarket(string symbol, string side, double size, double amount); – Places a market order with a given size and amount.

Cancel_Order(string symbol, string orderId); – Cancels a specific order by its ID.

Cancel_All_Order(string symbol); – Cancels all open orders for a given symbol.

🔹 Order Tracking & History

Get_Order(string orderId); – Retrieves details of a specific order.

Get_All_Order(string symbol); – Retrieves all past orders for a symbol.

Get_OpenOrder(string symbol); – Retrieves all currently open orders for a symbol.

🔹 Trade Execution History

Get_Fills_By_Order_Id(string orderId); – Retrieves the fill details of a specific order.

Get_Fills(string symbol); – Retrieves all fill history for a specific trading pair.

Why Use Pionex API EA Connector?

✅ Automated Trading – Execute trades directly from MT5 using your EA without manual input.

✅ Fast & Secure API Access – Direct API connection via Pionex.

✅ Efficient Order Management – Easily manage open and closed orders vis symbol function calls.

✅ Seamless MT5 Integration – Trade Pionex assets just like native forex pairs in MT5.


DEMO SCRIPT

