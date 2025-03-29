Bookeepr
Marvellous Peace Kiragu
Bookeepr is an advanced MQL5 trading bookkeeping software that automates trade logging, tracks real-time P&L, and integrates a ledger-style financial system for deposits, withdrawals, and expenses. It supports multi-currency assets, generates detailed performance reports, and provides risk management tools to help traders optimize their strategies. With secure cloud storage, exportable reports, and seamless MetaTrader 5 integration, Bookeepr ensures accurate, transparent, and hassle-free financial tracking for traders, prop firms, and fund managers. 🚀