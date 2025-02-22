Artificial Intelligence ML

This product has been on development for the past 3 years, It is the most advanced codebase for working with all kinds of Artificial intelligence and machine learning code in MQL5 programming language. It has been used to create many AI powered trading robots and indicators in MetaTrader 5.

This is a premium version of the free and open source project on machine learning for MQL5, linked here: https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5. The free version has fewer features, less documented, and poorly maintained. It is made only for small AI models. This premium product everything you need to effectively code AI powered trading robots.

Reasons why you should buy this library?

Very easy to use, the syntax in the code is user-friendly, it resembles popular AI libraries in Python, Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, and Keras.

Well documented, There are plenty of videos, examples, and documentations to help you get started.

Computational friendly, It is well optimized for performance, it works just like a regular EA.

Batteries included, No DLL files or additional dependencies required, everything can be compiled into a single .EX5 file that can be tested and easily shipped to individuals or into the MQL5 market.

24/7 coding support. I will provide all the assistance to make sure you get it right and help fix issues when they arise.



