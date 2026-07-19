Delta Exchange Library API Sample Script

0
90
Product URL : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186465
Go to Tools -> Options and add URL under expert tab -
api.india.delta.exchange
#property copyright "Copyright 2026" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.0" #property script_show_inputs struct DeltaConfig { string api_url; string api_key; string api_secret; string symbol_prefix; bool debug; }; #import "..\Libraries\Library_Delta.ex5" void Delta_Init(DeltaConfig &config); string GetServerTime(); string GetAssets(); string GetIndices(); string GetProducts(); string GetProduct(string symbol); string GetTickers(); string GetTicker(string symbol); string GetOrderbook(string symbol); string GetPublicTrades(string symbol); string GetCandles(string symbol, string resolution, long start, long end); string PlaceOrder(int product_id, string side, long size, string order_type, string limit_price, string stop_order_type, string stop_price, string trail_amount, string time_in_force, bool post_only, bool reduce_only, string client_order_id); string OrderLimit(int product_id, string side, long size, double limit_price, string time_in_force, bool reduce_only); string OrderMarket(int product_id, string side, long size, bool reduce_only); string OrderStopLimit(int product_id, string side, long size, double stop_price, double limit_price, bool reduce_only); string OrderStopMarket(int product_id, string side, long size, double stop_price, bool reduce_only); string OrderTakeProfitLimit(int product_id, string side, long size, double stop_price, double limit_price, bool reduce_only); string OrderTakeProfitMarket(int product_id, string side, long size, double stop_price, bool reduce_only); string OrderTrailingStop(int product_id, string side, long size, double trail_amount, bool reduce_only); string EditOrder(int product_id, long order_id, long size, double limit_price); string CancelOrder(int product_id, long order_id); string CancelAllOrders(int product_id); string PlaceBracketOrder(string body); string EditBracketOrder(string body); string BatchCreateOrders(int product_id, string ordersArray); string BatchEditOrders(int product_id, string ordersArray); string BatchCancelOrders(int product_id, string ordersArray); string GetActiveOrders(int product_id, string state); string GetOrderById(long order_id); string GetOrderByClientId(string client_oid); string GetOrdersHistory(int product_id); string GetFills(int product_id); string ChangeLeverage(int product_id, double leverage); string GetLeverage(int product_id); string GetPositions(int product_id); string GetPositionsMargined(); string ChangeMargin(int product_id, double delta_margin); string SetAutoTopup(int product_id, bool auto_topup); string CloseAllPositions(bool close_all_portfolio, bool close_all_isolated); string GetWalletBalances(); string GetWalletTransactions(); void CreateSymbols_Delta_Futures(); void RunUpdate_Futures(datetime StartDateTime); #import input string InpApiUrl = "https://api.india.delta.exchange"; input string InpApiKey = ""; input string InpApiSecret = ""; input string InpSymbolPrefix = ""; input bool InpDebug = true; input string InpSymbol = "BTCUSD"; input int InpProductId = 27; input double InpLimitPrice = 50000.0; input long InpSize = 1; void OnStart() { DeltaConfig cfg; cfg.api_url = InpApiUrl; cfg.api_key = InpApiKey; cfg.api_secret = InpApiSecret; cfg.symbol_prefix = InpSymbolPrefix; cfg.debug = InpDebug; Delta_Init(cfg); //Print("=== Public market data ==="); //Print("Assets: ", GetAssets()); //Print("Indices: ", GetIndices()); //Print("Ticker ", InpSymbol, ": ", GetTicker(InpSymbol)); //Print("Product ", InpSymbol, ": ", GetProduct(InpSymbol)); //Print("Orderbook ", InpSymbol, ": ", GetOrderbook(InpSymbol)); //Print("Public trades ", InpSymbol, ": ", GetPublicTrades(InpSymbol)); //long endT = (long)TimeGMT(); //long startT = endT - 3600; //Print("Candles 5m: ", GetCandles(InpSymbol, "5m", startT, endT)); Print("=== Account / trading (requires valid API keys) ==="); Print("Wallet balances: ", GetWalletBalances()); // Print("Positions: ", GetPositions(InpProductId)); // Print("Leverage: ", GetLeverage(InpProductId)); // // Print("Change leverage to 10x: ", ChangeLeverage(InpProductId, 10)); // // string limitResp = OrderLimit(InpProductId, "buy", InpSize, InpLimitPrice, "gtc", false); // Print("Limit order: ", limitResp); // // Print("Market order: ", OrderMarket(InpProductId, "buy", InpSize, false)); // Print("Stop market order: ", OrderStopMarket(InpProductId, "sell", InpSize, InpLimitPrice * 0.95, true)); // Print("Take profit limit order: ", OrderTakeProfitLimit(InpProductId, "sell", InpSize, InpLimitPrice * 1.05, InpLimitPrice * 1.05, true)); // // Print("Active orders: ", GetActiveOrders(InpProductId, "open")); // Print("Orders history: ", GetOrdersHistory(InpProductId)); // Print("Fills: ", GetFills(InpProductId)); // string bracket = "{"; // bracket += "\"product_id\":" + IntegerToString(InpProductId); // bracket += ",\"product_symbol\":\"" + InpSymbol + "\""; // bracket += ",\"stop_loss_order\":{\"order_type\":\"limit_order\",\"stop_price\":\"" + DoubleToString(InpLimitPrice * 0.95, 1) + "\",\"limit_price\":\"" + DoubleToString(InpLimitPrice * 0.945, 1) + "\"}"; // bracket += ",\"take_profit_order\":{\"order_type\":\"limit_order\",\"stop_price\":\"" + DoubleToString(InpLimitPrice * 1.05, 1) + "\",\"limit_price\":\"" + DoubleToString(InpLimitPrice * 1.055, 1) + "\"}"; // bracket += ",\"bracket_stop_trigger_method\":\"last_traded_price\""; // bracket += "}"; // Print("Bracket order: ", PlaceBracketOrder(bracket)); // // string batch = "[{\"size\":" + IntegerToString(InpSize) + ",\"side\":\"buy\",\"limit_price\":\"" + DoubleToString(InpLimitPrice, 1) + "\",\"order_type\":\"limit_order\"}]"; // Print("Batch create: ", BatchCreateOrders(InpProductId, batch)); // // Print("Cancel all orders: ", CancelAllOrders(InpProductId)); // Print("Close all positions: ", CloseAllPositions(false, true)); // // Print("=== Symbol creation and history download ==="); // CreateSymbols_Delta_Futures(); // RunUpdate_Futures(TimeGMT() - 86400); Print("Sample finished."); }