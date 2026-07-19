Delta Exchange Library API Sample Script

Product URL : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186465

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#property copyright "Copyright 2026" #property link https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.0" #property script_show_inputs struct DeltaConfig { string api_url; string api_key; string api_secret; string symbol_prefix; bool debug; }; #import "..\Libraries\Library_Delta.ex5" void Delta_Init(DeltaConfig &config); string GetServerTime(); string GetAssets(); string GetIndices(); string GetProducts(); string GetProduct( string symbol); string GetTickers(); string GetTicker( string symbol); string GetOrderbook( string symbol); string GetPublicTrades( string symbol); string GetCandles( string symbol, string resolution, long start, long end); string PlaceOrder( int product_id, string side, long size, string order_type, string limit_price, string stop_order_type, string stop_price, string trail_amount, string time_in_force, bool post_only, bool reduce_only, string client_order_id); string OrderLimit( int product_id, string side, long size, double limit_price, string time_in_force, bool reduce_only); string OrderMarket( int product_id, string side, long size, bool reduce_only); string OrderStopLimit( int product_id, string side, long size, double stop_price, double limit_price, bool reduce_only); string OrderStopMarket( int product_id, string side, long size, double stop_price, bool reduce_only); string OrderTakeProfitLimit( int product_id, string side, long size, double stop_price, double limit_price, bool reduce_only); string OrderTakeProfitMarket( int product_id, string side, long size, double stop_price, bool reduce_only); string OrderTrailingStop( int product_id, string side, long size, double trail_amount, bool reduce_only); string EditOrder( int product_id, long order_id, long size, double limit_price); string CancelOrder( int product_id, long order_id); string CancelAllOrders( int product_id); string PlaceBracketOrder( string body); string EditBracketOrder( string body); string BatchCreateOrders( int product_id, string ordersArray); string BatchEditOrders( int product_id, string ordersArray); string BatchCancelOrders( int product_id, string ordersArray); string GetActiveOrders( int product_id, string state); string GetOrderById( long order_id); string GetOrderByClientId( string client_oid); string GetOrdersHistory( int product_id); string GetFills( int product_id); string ChangeLeverage( int product_id, double leverage); string GetLeverage( int product_id); string GetPositions( int product_id); string GetPositionsMargined(); string ChangeMargin( int product_id, double delta_margin); string SetAutoTopup( int product_id, bool auto_topup); string CloseAllPositions( bool close_all_portfolio, bool close_all_isolated); string GetWalletBalances(); string GetWalletTransactions(); void CreateSymbols_Delta_Futures(); void RunUpdate_Futures( datetime StartDateTime); #import input string InpApiUrl = https://api.india.delta.exchange" input string InpApiKey = "" ; input string InpApiSecret = "" ; input string InpSymbolPrefix = "" ; input bool InpDebug = true ; input string InpSymbol = "BTCUSD" ; input int InpProductId = 27 ; input double InpLimitPrice = 50000.0 ; input long InpSize = 1 ; void OnStart () { DeltaConfig cfg; cfg.api_url = InpApiUrl; cfg.api_key = InpApiKey; cfg.api_secret = InpApiSecret; cfg.symbol_prefix = InpSymbolPrefix; cfg.debug = InpDebug; Delta_Init(cfg); Print ( "=== Account / trading (requires valid API keys) ===" ); Print ( "Wallet balances: " , GetWalletBalances()); Print ( "Sample finished." ); }



