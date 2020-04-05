TSB Strategy Engine PRO

TSB Strategy Engine PRO

TSB Strategy Engine PRO is not a robot designed to execute a single, static strategy. It is a professional automation engine that allows you to build, customize, and execute trading strategies through a modular architecture, a multidimensional scoring system, and advanced risk management.

Instead of relying on fixed rules, the system simultaneously analyzes multiple market conditions before making a decision, offering the trader greater control over the operational logic without sacrificing the benefits of automation.

Multidimensional Scoring Engine

Each trade is evaluated using a configurable scoring system that combines five market dimensions:

  • Technical Analysis

  • Trend

  • Volatility

  • Risk

  • Liquidity

Each dimension provides an independent score, which is then weighted to calculate a Final Score and a confidence level before authorizing an entry. This approach filters out low-quality trades and allows the Expert Advisor (EA) to adapt to varying market conditions.

Modular Architecture

Every indicator functions as an independent module. You can individually activate, deactivate, and configure:

  • Moving Average

  • RSI

  • ADX

  • MACD

  • Bollinger Bands

  • Stochastic

Each module features its own parameters, enabling you to build fully customized strategies without ever needing to modify the source code.

Five Professional Presets

The EA includes five pre-defined configurations that serve as a starting point for different trading styles:

  • GOLD

  • SCALPING

  • SWING

  • TREND

  • COUNTER-TREND

Each preset automatically adjusts indicators, filters, and parameters optimized for the selected style.

Customized Strategies

The true potential of the system lies in its flexibility. Directly from the EA parameters, you can configure:

  • Active indicators and time periods.

  • Entry conditions and logical operators.

  • Score weights.

  • Risk and position management.

  • Market filters.

The objective is not to impose a specific strategy, but to provide a platform upon which you can develop and optimize your own.

Compatible with All Timeframes

Select your preferred timeframe directly from the EA settings. It is compatible with:

  • M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30

  • H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12

  • D1 and W1

The strategy operates using the selected timeframe, regardless of the chart on which the EA is running.

Professional Position Management

It includes advanced tools for automatic trade administration:

  • Fixed or dynamic Stop Loss (via ATR).

  • Fixed or dynamic Take Profit.

  • Automatic BreakEven.

  • Fixed or ATR-based Trailing Stop.

  • Partial exits (TP1 and TP2).

  • Automatic time-based closing.

Intelligent Risk Management

The system supports multiple volume calculation models:

  • Fixed Lot.

  • Risk based on Balance.

  • Risk based on Equity.

  • Risk based on Free Margin.

It also incorporates protection via:

  • Spread control.

  • Maximum number of positions.

  • Minimum distance between trades.

  • New candle-only execution.

  • Restricted trading direction.

Project Philosophy

TSB Strategy Engine PRO does not claim to sell a "winning strategy." Its purpose is to provide professional infrastructure to automate, test, and optimize trading strategies through a flexible, transparent, and fully configurable architecture.

The system provides the technology; the trader maintains control over the strategy.


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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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