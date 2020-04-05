TSB Strategy Engine PRO

TSB Strategy Engine PRO is not a robot designed to execute a single, static strategy. It is a professional automation engine that allows you to build, customize, and execute trading strategies through a modular architecture, a multidimensional scoring system, and advanced risk management.

Instead of relying on fixed rules, the system simultaneously analyzes multiple market conditions before making a decision, offering the trader greater control over the operational logic without sacrificing the benefits of automation.

Multidimensional Scoring Engine

Each trade is evaluated using a configurable scoring system that combines five market dimensions:

Technical Analysis

Trend

Volatility

Risk

Liquidity

Each dimension provides an independent score, which is then weighted to calculate a Final Score and a confidence level before authorizing an entry. This approach filters out low-quality trades and allows the Expert Advisor (EA) to adapt to varying market conditions.

Modular Architecture

Every indicator functions as an independent module. You can individually activate, deactivate, and configure:

Moving Average

RSI

ADX

MACD

Bollinger Bands

Stochastic

Each module features its own parameters, enabling you to build fully customized strategies without ever needing to modify the source code.

Five Professional Presets

The EA includes five pre-defined configurations that serve as a starting point for different trading styles:

GOLD

SCALPING

SWING

TREND

COUNTER-TREND

Each preset automatically adjusts indicators, filters, and parameters optimized for the selected style.

Customized Strategies

The true potential of the system lies in its flexibility. Directly from the EA parameters, you can configure:

Active indicators and time periods.

Entry conditions and logical operators.

Score weights.

Risk and position management.

Market filters.

The objective is not to impose a specific strategy, but to provide a platform upon which you can develop and optimize your own.

Compatible with All Timeframes

Select your preferred timeframe directly from the EA settings. It is compatible with:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30

H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12

D1 and W1

The strategy operates using the selected timeframe, regardless of the chart on which the EA is running.

Professional Position Management

It includes advanced tools for automatic trade administration:

Fixed or dynamic Stop Loss (via ATR).

Fixed or dynamic Take Profit .

Automatic BreakEven .

Fixed or ATR-based Trailing Stop .

Partial exits (TP1 and TP2).

Automatic time-based closing.

Intelligent Risk Management

The system supports multiple volume calculation models:

Fixed Lot.

Risk based on Balance.

Risk based on Equity.

Risk based on Free Margin.

It also incorporates protection via:

Spread control.

Maximum number of positions.

Minimum distance between trades.

New candle-only execution.

Restricted trading direction.

Project Philosophy

TSB Strategy Engine PRO does not claim to sell a "winning strategy." Its purpose is to provide professional infrastructure to automate, test, and optimize trading strategies through a flexible, transparent, and fully configurable architecture.

The system provides the technology; the trader maintains control over the strategy.