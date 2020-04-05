TSB Strategy Engine PRO
- Experts
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Andres Felipe Carvajal RodriguezI do not develop indicators to follow the market. I develop algorithms to understand it.
My goal is to transform price complexity into objective, robust, and efficient tools that help traders make decisions with greater precision, consistency, and risk control.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
TSB Strategy Engine PRO is not a robot designed to execute a single, static strategy. It is a professional automation engine that allows you to build, customize, and execute trading strategies through a modular architecture, a multidimensional scoring system, and advanced risk management.
Instead of relying on fixed rules, the system simultaneously analyzes multiple market conditions before making a decision, offering the trader greater control over the operational logic without sacrificing the benefits of automation.
Multidimensional Scoring Engine
Each trade is evaluated using a configurable scoring system that combines five market dimensions:
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Technical Analysis
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Trend
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Volatility
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Risk
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Liquidity
Each dimension provides an independent score, which is then weighted to calculate a Final Score and a confidence level before authorizing an entry. This approach filters out low-quality trades and allows the Expert Advisor (EA) to adapt to varying market conditions.
Modular Architecture
Every indicator functions as an independent module. You can individually activate, deactivate, and configure:
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Moving Average
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RSI
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ADX
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MACD
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Bollinger Bands
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Stochastic
Each module features its own parameters, enabling you to build fully customized strategies without ever needing to modify the source code.
Five Professional Presets
The EA includes five pre-defined configurations that serve as a starting point for different trading styles:
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GOLD
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SCALPING
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SWING
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TREND
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COUNTER-TREND
Each preset automatically adjusts indicators, filters, and parameters optimized for the selected style.
Customized Strategies
The true potential of the system lies in its flexibility. Directly from the EA parameters, you can configure:
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Active indicators and time periods.
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Entry conditions and logical operators.
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Score weights.
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Risk and position management.
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Market filters.
The objective is not to impose a specific strategy, but to provide a platform upon which you can develop and optimize your own.
Compatible with All Timeframes
Select your preferred timeframe directly from the EA settings. It is compatible with:
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M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30
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H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12
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D1 and W1
The strategy operates using the selected timeframe, regardless of the chart on which the EA is running.
Professional Position Management
It includes advanced tools for automatic trade administration:
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Fixed or dynamic Stop Loss (via ATR).
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Fixed or dynamic Take Profit.
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Automatic BreakEven.
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Fixed or ATR-based Trailing Stop.
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Partial exits (TP1 and TP2).
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Automatic time-based closing.
Intelligent Risk Management
The system supports multiple volume calculation models:
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Fixed Lot.
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Risk based on Balance.
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Risk based on Equity.
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Risk based on Free Margin.
It also incorporates protection via:
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Spread control.
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Maximum number of positions.
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Minimum distance between trades.
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New candle-only execution.
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Restricted trading direction.
Project Philosophy
TSB Strategy Engine PRO does not claim to sell a "winning strategy." Its purpose is to provide professional infrastructure to automate, test, and optimize trading strategies through a flexible, transparent, and fully configurable architecture.
The system provides the technology; the trader maintains control over the strategy.