Candle closing time time server
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
The indicator shows the time until the candle closes, as well as the server time on the current chart.
Very easy to use, with only four settings.:
Lable Location-the location of the timer on the graph;
Display server time-to show the server time or not;
Sound alert when the candle is closed-to use a sound signal when closing the candle or not;
Color-the color of the timer digits.
Other useful free and paid products can be viewed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/raprofit/seller
Excelente indicador para controlar el tiempo de las velas