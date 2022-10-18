Candle closing time time server

5
The indicator shows the time until the candle closes, as well as the server time on the current chart.

Very easy to use, with only four settings.:


Lable Location-the location of the timer on the graph;

Display server time-to show the server time or not;

Sound alert when the candle is closed-to use a sound signal when closing the candle or not;

Color-the color of the timer digits.

Other useful free and paid products can be viewed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/raprofit/seller
Reviews 2
Arnaldo Castro
18
Arnaldo Castro 2026.03.23 13:47 
 

Excelente indicador para controlar el tiempo de las velas

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Market Volume Profile indicator + Smart Oscillator. Works on almost all instruments — currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies — using both real and tick volumes. You can set the profile range either automatically (for example, a week, a month, etc.) or manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines: red and blue). The profile is displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at a given level represents, conditionally, the number of trades executed at that level. The "Mode
Alerts Arrows
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Мой самый популярный и востребованный продукт здесь  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41605?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author# Индикатор стрелочник идеален для торговли в боковике, очень точно показывает моменты перекупленности и перепроданности инструмента, с дополнительными фильтрами также можно использовать для торговли по тренду. На экран выводятся стрелки сигнализирующие о развороте тренда,  направление стрелки показывает дальнейшее направление торговли, также имеется звуковое о
FREE
RAlabs Arbitrage Parser
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
Experts
RAlabs Arbitrage Parser — High-Precision Market Data Collector Reliable and efficient Expert Advisor for collecting real-time market data from MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. Designed for traders, quantitative analysts, and developers who need clean, structured price data for analysis, arbitrage, or algorithmic trading. Overview RAlabs Arbitrage Parser is a lightweight and fully autonomous tool that records streaming Bid/Ask prices into CSV files with millisecond precision. The EA ru
FREE
RAlabs Arbitrage Parser MT4
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
Experts
(You can order any custom arbitrage bot from us, for both cross-terminal and cross-exchange arbitrage. You can find our other products, both paid and free, via this link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/raprofit/seller ) Multi-Symbol & Multi-Broker CSV Logger Short Description:   Universal quote parser with millisecond precision!   Collect streaming data (Ask/Bid) for an unlimited number of assets simultaneously. The perfect tool for data scientists, arbitrageurs, and traders using Python, E
FREE
Timeframe two in one
Andrey Kolesnik
Indicators
The indicator displays candlesticks of a given senior timeframe, on smaller timeframes TF_Bar - selection of the senior timeframe, based on which candlesticks on the current one will be displayed.; Number_of_Bars - the maximum number of bars up to which the indicator will be calculated.; Color_Up - color display of bullish candlesticks; Color_Down - color display of bearish candlesticks; Widht_lines - the thickness of the indicator lines. Other useful free and paid products can be viewed
FREE
Copier provider RAlabs MT4
Andrey Kolesnik
Utilities
Copier Provider RAlabs MT4 — a signal source for local trade copying. A lightweight trade publishing tool for a copying system consisting of Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) and Copier Master RAlabs (receiver). Copier Provider RAlabs is installed on the donor account whose trades need to be copied and transmits those trades to the Copier Master RAlabs receiver. The provider publishes: position openings, modifications, and trade closures. Features: instant local transmission, minimal resour
FREE
Copier provider RAlabs
Andrey Kolesnik
Utilities
Copier Provider RAlabs — a signal source for local trade copying. A lightweight trade publishing tool for a copying system consisting of Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) and Copier Master RAlabs (receiver). Copier Provider RAlabs is installed on the donor account whose trades need to be copied and transmits those trades to the Copier Master RAlabs receiver. The provider publishes: position openings, modifications, and trade closures. Features: instant local transmission, minimal resource u
FREE
Copier master RAlabs MT4
Andrey Kolesnik
Utilities
Copier Master RAlabs (receiver) and Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) — a system for local copying of trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single PC/VPS. It consists of two products: Provider (signal source) and Master (receiver/copier with a control panel). Provider is installed on the donor account (the account whose trades are being copied) — it publishes the trades. Master is installed on the recipient account — it reads the donors and opens copies; it hosts the entire copy setting
Volumes every day
Andrey Kolesnik
Indicators
Основные отличия и преимущества индикатора Volume every day от похожего продукта  Volume Profile V6 В Volume every day можно параметром Range period  задать временной диапазон построения профиля, а параметром Range count задать количество профилей данных диапазонов. Например, на втором скрине  Range period=1Day, а Range count=10 - это значит, что профиль будет строиться на периоде один день, десять последних дней. Важно, что переключение тайм фрейма графика не влияет на построение профиля, что т
Smart trend and Smart oscillator
Andrey Kolesnik
Indicators
"Smart Trend and Smart Oscillator" are two indicators in one. Smart trend shows the current trend direction. Using the settings, you can make sure that, for example, on the M15 timeframe, the trend direction is shown from the H1 or D1 timeframe, and so on. The smart oscillator shows overbought and oversold zones. This indicator consists of several oscillators that show the best result. The readings for all indicators are summed up and the average value zone is painted over in the selected col
Copier master RAlabs
Andrey Kolesnik
Utilities
Copier Master RAlabs (receiver) and Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) — a system for local copying of trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single PC/VPS. It consists of two products: Provider (signal source) and Master (receiver/copier with a control panel). Provider is installed on the donor account (the account whose trades are being copied) — it publishes the trades. Master is installed on the recipient account — it reads the donors and opens copies; it hosts the entire copy setting
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Arnaldo Castro
18
Arnaldo Castro 2026.03.23 13:47 
 

Excelente indicador para controlar el tiempo de las velas

Nikolai Fomin
180
Nikolai Fomin 2022.10.18 11:25 
 

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