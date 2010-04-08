Copier Provider RAlabs — a signal source for local trade copying.

A lightweight trade publishing tool for a copying system consisting of Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) and Copier Master RAlabs (receiver).

Copier Provider RAlabs is installed on the donor account whose trades need to be copied and transmits those trades to the Copier Master RAlabs receiver.

The provider publishes: position openings, modifications, and trade closures.

Features: instant local transmission, minimal resource usage, activity indicator on the chart, full compatibility with MT4 and MT5 receivers (masters).

Works only in conjunction with Copier Master RAlabs MT5 and Copier Master RAlabs MT4.

Installation instructions: