Copier provider RAlabs

Copier Provider RAlabs — a signal source for local trade copying.

A lightweight trade publishing tool for a copying system consisting of Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) and Copier Master RAlabs (receiver).

Copier Provider RAlabs is installed on the donor account whose trades need to be copied and transmits those trades to the Copier Master RAlabs receiver.

The provider publishes: position openings, modifications, and trade closures.

Features: instant local transmission, minimal resource usage, activity indicator on the chart, full compatibility with MT4 and MT5 receivers (masters).

Works only in conjunction with Copier Master RAlabs MT5 and Copier Master RAlabs MT4.

Installation instructions:

  1. Install Copier Provider RAlabs on the donor account;

  2. Install Copier Master RAlabs MT5 or Copier Master RAlabs MT4 on the receiving account;

  3. Both terminals must run on the same PC/VPS. After launch, the donor account number will automatically appear in the Master list.


Recommended products
Tick History Loader
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Tick History Loader is an essential auxiliary tool that downloads the full available tick history for any symbol in your MT5 terminal. The script performs a deep synchronization with the trading server, sequentially requesting and saving the entire tick history from the earliest available date. This is necessary for the correct operation of advanced analytical tools that require complete market data. The obtained tick history serves as the basis for building custom charts with a timeframe in sec
FREE
Trade Dispensary Connect
Darren Mark Scott
Utilities
Trade Dispensary Connect is an MT5 EA utility designed to send trades in JSON format to Trade Dispensary trade copier via Webhook. If Trade Dispensary is running on your local machine, simply use http://127.0.0.1 :5000/webhook/mt5/[ACCOUNT_ID] as webhook URL. If Trade Dispensary is running on another pc, obtain the address/domain of the machine. A tunneling service such as Pinggy or Ngrok is recommended for this scenario. This MT5 EA is specifically designed to work with Trade Dispensary trade
FREE
Fast Copy cp
Alireza Kalamati
4.8 (10)
Utilities
FastCopy cp : Professional Offline Local Trade Copier This tool is a 100% Offline-Capable (Local Mode) copier, designed to communicate directly between terminals on your PC/VPS for near-instant execution. [Why FastCopy cp ? v3.0 Update] Instant Execution: Uses "Dirty Flag" logic to detect trades the millisecond they happen. Simple Setup: No complicated URL lists or DLL imports required. [Key Features] Ultra-Low Latency: Direct file exchange ensures copying speeds under 50ms locally. Smart Symbol
FREE
Total Trades Pie Chart
Roman Kandelaki
Utilities
Total Closed Trades – MT5 Indicator The Total Closed Trades indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a quick, visual overview of your trading performance by displaying a simple and intuitive 3-value breakdown : Total Trades – The total number of closed trades. Winning Trades – Number of profitable trades. Losing Trades – Number of losing trades. Instead of digging through reports, traders can instantly monitor their historical performance with a compact and elegant pie chart-style widget. Key
FREE
Pivot Levels of Day Or Week Or Month
Nikolay Mitrofanov
5 (3)
Utilities
The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
FREE
Inspector for MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilities
Inspector - Real-Time Performance and Drawdown Monitoring Additional materials and instructions Complete manual   -   MT4 version   -   MT5 version Know exactly how you are trading, in real time. Inspector is a real-time performance and drawdown monitor for MetaTrader, taken from the Meta Extender suite. It tracks your results across every time period as they happen. What It Offers:   Continuous real-time calculation and monitoring of your trading performance, drawdown, and key statistics acro
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
5 (1)
Indicators
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Copy Trade Pro Receiver MT5
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Utilities
Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA (FREE with Master EA) Receive Trades Automatically from Your Master Account Copy Trade PRO - Slave EA is a professional trade receiver designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically mirrors trades from the Copy Trade PRO Master EA with fast execution, intelligent symbol matching, and flexible risk management.    Telegram Support Link :   @GoldBotXSupport Need help or have questions? Contact me on WhatsApp:      https://wa.me/447378910922 This Slave EA is complete
FREE
Focus Time Line Player
Masamitsu Takahashi
Utilities
Instantly focus on the selected time point no matter how you move the chart. If you like it, please consider "Focus Time Line" as well:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154363 In addition to this feature, it allows synchronization of multiple charts at the exact same MTF time, making multi-timeframe analysis effortless. 【Features】 ・Focus Mode: SingleLine (default display) ・Crt FocusLine: Create one focus line at any desired time ・Position: Switch display position ・Focus: Move the char
FREE
Exact Time
Boris Sedov
Utilities
Exact Time — detailed time on the seconds chart. The utility shows the opening time of the selected candle. This is necessary when working with seconds charts. For example, it can be used on a seconds chart built using the Seconds Chart utility. Inputs Base corner — the chart corner to which an object Is attached. X distance — the horizontal distance from the chart corner. Y distance — the vertical distance from the chart corner. Text font — font name Font size — font size Color — text color
FREE
Support and Resistance and Trade Management
Dominador Bantillo Saturno
Utilities
Overview Advanced MT5 EA that automatically detects, scores, and visualizes support/resistance levels with integrated trading panel, risk management, and multi-channel alerts. Installation (3 Steps) Copy EA File : Place   Saturno_Smart_SR_PRO_EA.ex5   in   MQL5\Experts\   folder Refresh : Right-click "Expert Advisors" in Navigator → "Refresh" Attach : Drag EA to chart → Click "OK" → Enable AutoTrading button Note : Ensure "Allow Automated Trading" is checked and the EA shows a smiley face Qu
FREE
Copy MT5 MT5 demo
Andriy Motuzka
Utilities
Demo copier of deals from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 ( MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Works only in the mode of hedging. Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an increased lot). Configure order copy
FREE
Trading Panel Pro Premium MT5
Rostislav Marek
Utilities
Introduction: The RosMaFin Trading Panel is not just a standard order execution tool. It is a comprehensive, professional assistant designed for manual and price-action traders who want to save time, manage risk with mathematical precision, and maintain full market awareness. Say goodbye to manual lot size calculations and tedious Stop Loss adjustments. This panel streamlines your entire trading workflow from analysis to trade exit. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS: Advanced Risk Management & Exec
FREE
SharingIsCaring Trade Copier
Wait4Signal
4.44 (9)
Utilities
Sharing-Is-Caring Trade Copier Features Local & Remote copy One tool can act as provider or receiver of trades Co-exist with other positions opened manually or from other expert advisors Can be stopped and restarted at any time without any issues such as deals getting closed mysteriously Copy same lot or adjust according to your balance and leverage Partial close/open Manage max funds to use One provider can copy to unlimited number of receivers One receiver can copy from unlimited number of p
FREE
Netbrowse Trade Copier
Michael Masanga
Utilities
Introducing our cutting-edge Trade Copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – the ultimate solution for seamless trade replication across multiple accounts on the same server or computer. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your investment strategy like never before with our professional-grade Trade Copier. Key Features: Effortless Trade Replication: Our Trade Copier effortlessly duplicates trades from a master account to multiple slave accounts, ensuring that you never miss
FREE
HTF Candles Nika
Nik Andersen
Indicators
HTF Candles Nika overlays full-size candles from any higher timeframe directly onto your current chart in MetaTrader 5. It gives you a clear multi-timeframe view without leaving your chart. Key Features - Draws higher timeframe candles as filled rectangles with wicks on the current chart - Supports standard candlestick and Heiken Ashi display modes - Live countdown timer showing time remaining until the current HTF candle closes - Customizable colors for bullish and bearish candles - Auto or m
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (9)
Utilities
Manual position management. Missing SL. Price moves against you. No protection. Trade Manager Lite automates Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even for your open positions. Attach to one chart. Configure your default SL/TP distance. Let it manage your positions automatically. What's Included (FREE Version) Auto SL/TP: Applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions based on your configured distance in points Trailing Stop: Adjusts SL dynamically as price moves in your favor
FREE
Close all on current symbol
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilities
Close Positions Current Symbol A simple and reliable script to close all positions on the current symbol. It eliminates routine work and saves valuable time. Advantages: Focus on the current asset only: The script closes trades for the selected symbol without affecting other positions. Speed and convenience: With a single run, all positions are closed in seconds. Perfect for any strategy: Suitable for those working with multiple positions or focused on a single asset. Safety: Processes each posi
FREE
Trade Copier Master and Follower in 1
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Utilities
Trade Copier Master and Follower in 1 is a local expert advisor for copying trades between master and follower accounts on different terminals on the same device. It supports master/follower modes, configurable symbol mapping for different brokers, multiple money management options, risk-based sizing, stop loss/take profit copying, partial close copying, and deviation handling. The follower can close positions independently, invert trades, and adjust symbols with prefixes, suffixes, or explicit
FREE
SG InfoBox MT5
Hleb Smoliar
3.5 (2)
Utilities
The   "InfoBox"   utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT4 platform is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal an
FREE
TradePulseMonitor MT5 Pro
Oscar Gomez Fuente
Utilities
TradePulseMonitor for MetaTrader 4 & 5 Overview: TradePulseMonitor is a comprehensive, real-time dashboard indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with an at-a-glance overview of their account's financial health, risk exposure, position metrics, and historical performance. By consolidating critical data into a single, customizable on-chart dashboard, it eliminates the need to constantly check the Terminal window, allowing for faster and more informed trading de
FREE
Check GMT offset MT5
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilities
A utility for automatically detecting the   GMT offset   of your broker To use the utility, place it in the   Scripts   folder of the terminal data directory, enable   WebRequest   in the terminal settings and add the address   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   to the list of allowed ones. Run the   Check GMT   script on the chart with any currency pair There is only one setting in the script:   site =   https://www.worldtimeserver.com/   just for your convenience. Copy this address from the sc
FREE
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Utilities
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
Global Stop Loss and Target Setter
Felicien Badou Diouf
Utilities
Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading on MetaTrader 5. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the current symbol at once, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels - it never opens or closes a trade. Works on any symbol and any account type: forex, gold and XAUUSD, indices, crypto. Useful on a prop firm or funded account, where an unprotected position is the fastest way to fail a challenge. TWO
FREE
The Ultimate Risk Calculator
Elias Jose Vielma Molina
Utilities
Risk Calculator EA – Utility for Precise Trade Sizing If you find this tool useful consider to  Buy me a coffee!   The Ultimate Risk Calculator is a lightweight in-chart Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you easily and quickly calculate position size and set stop-loss / take-profit levels with full control over risk management directly on the chart. What it does? It turns manual risk decisions into fast, visual, and accurate calculations. You draw or adjust the Entry, Stop-Loss and Take-P
FREE
Trading Lab Trade Copier Master
Nasimul Haque Choudhury
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Copy trades with ease using the MetaTrader5 trade copier - the quickest and easiest way to copy transactions between different MetaTrader 5 accounts! This innovative tool allows you to locally copy trades in any direction and quantity, giving you full control over your investments. Attention!   You need to download the Trade Copier Slave mq5 file as well to run this EA. Download it from here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96541 Designed to work on both Windows PC and Windows VPS, this
FREE
Cos copy trade master
Leatchai Limpapavich
Utilities
COS COPY TRADE EA: USER MANUAL It must be used in conjunction with the master file.     Cos copy trade client | Buy Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5 1. System Overview & Architecture The COS Copy Trade system is a local, high-speed copying solution designed to replicate trades across accounts running on the   same computer . It fully supports copying between   different brokers   and can mirror trades from an   Investor Password   account. 2. Installation & Setup Guide Step 1: Deploying the Mas
FREE
Auto Lot Equalizer
Bin Jumahat Johan
Utilities
AutoLotEqualizer – Smart Position Balancing Tool AutoLotEqualizer is a precision trade management utility designed to keep your total BUY and SELL volumes balanced automatically. It detects differences between your open BUY and SELL positions and opens compensating trades — ensuring both sides stay equal in exposure. This helps grid, hedge, and basket systems maintain symmetry and control over total position risk — all while saving you time and manual effort. ️ Key Features Automatic Lot Ba
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
More from author
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Market Volume Profile indicator + Smart Oscillator. Works on almost all instruments — currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies — using both real and tick volumes. You can set the profile range either automatically (for example, a week, a month, etc.) or manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines: red and blue). The profile is displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at a given level represents, conditionally, the number of trades executed at that level. The "Mode
Candle closing time time server
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows the time until the candle closes, as well as the server time on the current chart. Very easy to use, with only four settings.: Lable Location-the location of the timer on the graph; Display server time-to show the server time or not; Sound alert when the candle is closed-to use a sound signal when closing the candle or not; Color-the color of the timer digits. Other useful free and paid products can be viewed here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/raprofit/seller
FREE
RAlabs Arbitrage Parser
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
Experts
RAlabs Arbitrage Parser — High-Precision Market Data Collector Reliable and efficient Expert Advisor for collecting real-time market data from MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. Designed for traders, quantitative analysts, and developers who need clean, structured price data for analysis, arbitrage, or algorithmic trading. Overview RAlabs Arbitrage Parser is a lightweight and fully autonomous tool that records streaming Bid/Ask prices into CSV files with millisecond precision. The EA ru
FREE
Alerts Arrows
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Мой самый популярный и востребованный продукт здесь  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41605?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author# Индикатор стрелочник идеален для торговли в боковике, очень точно показывает моменты перекупленности и перепроданности инструмента, с дополнительными фильтрами также можно использовать для торговли по тренду. На экран выводятся стрелки сигнализирующие о развороте тренда,  направление стрелки показывает дальнейшее направление торговли, также имеется звуковое о
FREE
RAlabs Arbitrage Parser MT4
Andrey Kolesnik
5 (1)
Experts
(You can order any custom arbitrage bot from us, for both cross-terminal and cross-exchange arbitrage. You can find our other products, both paid and free, via this link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/raprofit/seller ) Multi-Symbol & Multi-Broker CSV Logger Short Description:   Universal quote parser with millisecond precision!   Collect streaming data (Ask/Bid) for an unlimited number of assets simultaneously. The perfect tool for data scientists, arbitrageurs, and traders using Python, E
FREE
Timeframe two in one
Andrey Kolesnik
Indicators
The indicator displays candlesticks of a given senior timeframe, on smaller timeframes TF_Bar - selection of the senior timeframe, based on which candlesticks on the current one will be displayed.; Number_of_Bars - the maximum number of bars up to which the indicator will be calculated.; Color_Up - color display of bullish candlesticks; Color_Down - color display of bearish candlesticks; Widht_lines - the thickness of the indicator lines. Other useful free and paid products can be viewed
FREE
Copier provider RAlabs MT4
Andrey Kolesnik
Utilities
Copier Provider RAlabs MT4 — a signal source for local trade copying. A lightweight trade publishing tool for a copying system consisting of Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) and Copier Master RAlabs (receiver). Copier Provider RAlabs is installed on the donor account whose trades need to be copied and transmits those trades to the Copier Master RAlabs receiver. The provider publishes: position openings, modifications, and trade closures. Features: instant local transmission, minimal resour
FREE
Copier master RAlabs MT4
Andrey Kolesnik
Utilities
Copier Master RAlabs (receiver) and Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) — a system for local copying of trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single PC/VPS. It consists of two products: Provider (signal source) and Master (receiver/copier with a control panel). Provider is installed on the donor account (the account whose trades are being copied) — it publishes the trades. Master is installed on the recipient account — it reads the donors and opens copies; it hosts the entire copy setting
Volumes every day
Andrey Kolesnik
Indicators
Основные отличия и преимущества индикатора Volume every day от похожего продукта  Volume Profile V6 В Volume every day можно параметром Range period  задать временной диапазон построения профиля, а параметром Range count задать количество профилей данных диапазонов. Например, на втором скрине  Range period=1Day, а Range count=10 - это значит, что профиль будет строиться на периоде один день, десять последних дней. Важно, что переключение тайм фрейма графика не влияет на построение профиля, что т
Smart trend and Smart oscillator
Andrey Kolesnik
Indicators
"Smart Trend and Smart Oscillator" are two indicators in one. Smart trend shows the current trend direction. Using the settings, you can make sure that, for example, on the M15 timeframe, the trend direction is shown from the H1 or D1 timeframe, and so on. The smart oscillator shows overbought and oversold zones. This indicator consists of several oscillators that show the best result. The readings for all indicators are summed up and the average value zone is painted over in the selected col
Copier master RAlabs
Andrey Kolesnik
Utilities
Copier Master RAlabs (receiver) and Copier Provider RAlabs (signal source) — a system for local copying of trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single PC/VPS. It consists of two products: Provider (signal source) and Master (receiver/copier with a control panel). Provider is installed on the donor account (the account whose trades are being copied) — it publishes the trades. Master is installed on the recipient account — it reads the donors and opens copies; it hosts the entire copy setting
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review