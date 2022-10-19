Timeframe two in one
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The indicator displays candlesticks of a given senior timeframe, on smaller timeframes
TF_Bar - selection of the senior timeframe, based on which candlesticks on the current one will be displayed.;
Number_of_Bars - the maximum number of bars up to which the indicator will be calculated.;
Color_Up - color display of bullish candlesticks;
Color_Down - color display of bearish candlesticks;
Widht_lines - the thickness of the indicator lines.
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