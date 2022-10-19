Timeframe two in one

The indicator displays candlesticks of a given senior timeframe, on smaller timeframes





TF_Bar - selection of the senior timeframe, based on which candlesticks on the current one will be displayed.;





Number_of_Bars - the maximum number of bars up to which the indicator will be calculated.;





Color_Up - color display of bullish candlesticks;





Color_Down - color display of bearish candlesticks;





Widht_lines - the thickness of the indicator lines.



