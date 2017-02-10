Copy Trade Copier
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 15 September 2020
- Activations: 10
Copy Trade Copier Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS.
- This resource-saving trade copier features rich functionality, as well as easy and flexible settings.
- The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones.
- The work of other EAs and manual trading on initial and target accounts are not affected by the copier.
- Support for partial order closing.
- Support for five methods of managing the copied orders volumes.
- Support for matching symbols with slightly different names at different brokers.
- Support for copying/not copying orders having a certain magic number.
- Support for copying/not copying orders having specific symbols.
- Support for copying orders of a certain type (market or pending ones).
- Ability to disable copying Stop Loss and/or Take Profit orders or disable their modification.
- Support for reverse copying.
- Support for accounts with no ability to place Stop Loss and/or Take Profit when opening a market order.
- Support for copying symbols with greater number of decimal places to an account with lesser number of decimal places and vice versa (for example, from 1.08006 to 1.0801).
- Support for manual partial closing of a copied order. This order remains associated with its counterpart on the initial account and all appropriate changes are copied to it.
- Ability to manually close a copied order on a target account. The EA remembers your action and does not open a copy of an original order again.
- Adjusting the EAs operation periodicity to manage CPU load.
- After unexpected operation end (caused by unstable Internet connection or erroneous deletion of Copy Trade Copier EA by a user or shutting down (freezing) of the MetaTrader 4 terminal), the EA restores its status preceding such an event and resumes its work.
- Support for push notifications containing the properties of a newly copied order and an account status.
Inputs
- Copier type - Source or Target.
- WithMagic - copy orders with a specified magic number only.
- WithoutMagic - do not copy orders with a specified magic number.
- Disallow sending pending orders - if true, disable copying pending orders.
- Disallow sending Stop Loss - if true, disable copying Stop Loss.
- Disallow sending Take Profit - if true, disable copying Take Profit.
- Source Account Number - account number, from which orders are to be copied.
- MoneyManagement
- BalanceLot - synchronize volumes by balance.
- EquityLot - synchronize volumes by funds.
- MultiplyLot - multiply volumes by LotMultiplier.
- FixedLot - fixed volume.
- MinimalLot - volumes of copied orders are to be the minimum allowed ones.
- CutLetters - remove extra symbols.
- AddPrefix - add a prefix.
- AddSuffix - add a suffix.
- SimilarSymbols1-10 - use similar characters.
- Copy only this symbols - copy orders with specified symbols only.
- Copy without this symbols - do not copy orders with specified symbols.
Отличный копировщик, быстрее работает чем некоторые дорогие копировщики, а также привязывания akount счетами делает ее надежным, то есть сигналы будут точно повторять по привязке, даже если бут несколько копировщиков на windows, vps. Просто люди полностью не проверив а поверхностно проверив, плохИЕ отзывы оставили, сперва в настройках у меня тоже не допонимание было, но связавшись хозяином этого копировщика все стало на свое место, всем советую, а те которые плохие оценки поставили, просто с настройками видимо не поняли. Особенно Доволен хозяину этой программы за отзывчивость, за понимание, вообщем всем советую приобрести этот копировщик!!!