Copy Trade Copier

2.33

Copy Trade Copier Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS.

  • This resource-saving trade copier features rich functionality, as well as easy and flexible settings.
  • The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones.
  • The work of other EAs and manual trading on initial and target accounts are not affected by the copier.
  • Support for partial order closing.
  • Support for five methods of managing the copied orders volumes.
  • Support for matching symbols with slightly different names at different brokers.
  • Support for copying/not copying orders having a certain magic number.
  • Support for copying/not copying orders having specific symbols.
  • Support for copying orders of a certain type (market or pending ones).
  • Ability to disable copying Stop Loss and/or Take Profit orders or disable their modification.
  • Support for reverse copying.
  • Support for accounts with no ability to place Stop Loss and/or Take Profit when opening a market order.
  • Support for copying symbols with greater number of decimal places to an account with lesser number of decimal places and vice versa (for example, from 1.08006 to 1.0801).
  • Support for manual partial closing of a copied order. This order remains associated with its counterpart on the initial account and all appropriate changes are copied to it.
  • Ability to manually close a copied order on a target account. The EA remembers your action and does not open a copy of an original order again.
  • Adjusting the EAs operation periodicity to manage CPU load.
  • After unexpected operation end (caused by unstable Internet connection or erroneous deletion of Copy Trade Copier EA by a user or shutting down (freezing) of the MetaTrader 4 terminal), the EA restores its status preceding such an event and resumes its work.
  • Support for push notifications containing the properties of a newly copied order and an account status.


Inputs

  • Copier type - Source or Target.
  • WithMagic - copy orders with a specified magic number only.
  • WithoutMagic - do not copy orders with a specified magic number.
  • Disallow sending pending orders - if true, disable copying pending orders.
  • Disallow sending Stop Loss - if true, disable copying Stop Loss.
  • Disallow sending Take Profit - if true, disable copying Take Profit.
  • Source Account Number - account number, from which orders are to be copied.
  • MoneyManagement
    • BalanceLot - synchronize volumes by balance.
    • EquityLot - synchronize volumes by funds.
    • MultiplyLot - multiply volumes by LotMultiplier.
    • FixedLot - fixed volume.
    • MinimalLot - volumes of copied orders are to be the minimum allowed ones.
  • CutLetters - remove extra symbols.
  • AddPrefix - add a prefix.
  • AddSuffix - add a suffix.
  • SimilarSymbols1-10 - use similar characters.
  • Copy only this symbols - copy orders with specified symbols only.
  • Copy without this symbols - do not copy orders with specified symbols.
The full description (inputs, explanations ans short installation examples) can be found in the Comments section.
Reviews 3
adamtraders
348
adamtraders 2022.06.25 18:27 
 

Отличный копировщик, быстрее работает чем некоторые дорогие копировщики, а также привязывания akount счетами делает ее надежным, то есть сигналы будут точно повторять по привязке, даже если бут несколько копировщиков на windows, vps. Просто люди полностью не проверив а поверхностно проверив, плохИЕ отзывы оставили, сперва в настройках у меня тоже не допонимание было, но связавшись хозяином этого копировщика все стало на свое место, всем советую, а те которые плохие оценки поставили, просто с настройками видимо не поняли. Особенно Доволен хозяину этой программы за отзывчивость, за понимание, вообщем всем советую приобрести этот копировщик!!!

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Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
More from author
News Notifier
Ashot Sevumyan
Utilities
The News Notifier EA downloads, displays and sends email or push notifications with the news of the intraday economic calendar from investing.com, as well as the status of the trading account. Easy adjustment of input parameters for: Choosing the language of the news (English, Russian); Settings the color for the information bar and text; The number of lines of news displayed; Selecting the period and time for automatic updating and notification of information; Selecting the type of the broadca
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adamtraders
348
adamtraders 2022.06.25 18:27 
 

Отличный копировщик, быстрее работает чем некоторые дорогие копировщики, а также привязывания akount счетами делает ее надежным, то есть сигналы будут точно повторять по привязке, даже если бут несколько копировщиков на windows, vps. Просто люди полностью не проверив а поверхностно проверив, плохИЕ отзывы оставили, сперва в настройках у меня тоже не допонимание было, но связавшись хозяином этого копировщика все стало на свое место, всем советую, а те которые плохие оценки поставили, просто с настройками видимо не поняли. Особенно Доволен хозяину этой программы за отзывчивость, за понимание, вообщем всем советую приобрести этот копировщик!!!

Caningado
21
Caningado 2019.11.26 09:45 
 

abre e fecha a mesma ordem varias vezes sozinho ate zerar o saldo da conta

Aleksey Reshetnikov
642
Aleksey Reshetnikov 2017.11.16 12:28 
 

Продукт не тестировался на VPS, а продается как будто тест был. Самостоятельно закрывает и открывает ордера. Живет своей жизнью

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