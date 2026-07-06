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Stanislav Tomilov

Agx23456

Stanislav Tomilov
Stanislav Tomilov

Stanislav Tomilov

4.4 (785)
MyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
17 products 17 signals 3 topics 33 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
36 (58.06%)
Loss Trades:
26 (41.94%)
Best trade:
124.10 USD
Worst trade:
-44.47 USD
Gross Profit:
898.98 USD (80 881 pips)
Gross Loss:
-721.18 USD (62 692 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (291.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
291.57 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
48.62%
Max deposit load:
1.39%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
36 (58.06%)
Short Trades:
26 (41.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
2.87 USD
Average Profit:
24.97 USD
Average Loss:
-27.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-138.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.16 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
8.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
140.75 USD
Maximal:
176.62 USD (5.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.82% (176.62 USD)
By Equity:
1.77% (51.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 178
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +124.10 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +291.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
0.00 × 1
Capital.ComBah-Live
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.70 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real26
5.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
5.18 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
Top1Group-Live
7.67 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.39 × 162
FxPro-MT5 Live02
11.51 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
13.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
HFMarketsGlobal-Live20
16.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
14 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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No reviews
2026.08.07 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 15:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 15:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.27 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 08:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.09 13:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.06 16:33
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.06 16:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.06 02:05
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 02:05
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 02:05
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.06 02:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 02:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Agx23456
1000 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
5
100%
62
58%
49%
1.24
2.87
USD
6%
1:500
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