- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
36 (58.06%)
Loss Trades:
26 (41.94%)
Best trade:
124.10 USD
Worst trade:
-44.47 USD
Gross Profit:
898.98 USD (80 881 pips)
Gross Loss:
-721.18 USD (62 692 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (291.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
291.57 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
48.62%
Max deposit load:
1.39%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
36 (58.06%)
Short Trades:
26 (41.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
2.87 USD
Average Profit:
24.97 USD
Average Loss:
-27.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-138.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.16 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
8.97%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
140.75 USD
Maximal:
176.62 USD (5.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.82% (176.62 USD)
By Equity:
1.77% (51.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|178
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +124.10 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +291.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.ComBah-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.70 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|5.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.18 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
Top1Group-Live
|7.67 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.39 × 162
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|11.51 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|13.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live20
|16.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
5
100%
62
58%
49%
1.24
2.87
USD
USD
6%
1:500