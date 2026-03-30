The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5 0.00 × 1 FXGT-Live 0.00 × 1 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.00 × 1 AMarkets-Real 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real35 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 1.90 × 10 Tickmill-Live 5.67 × 3 FundedTraderMarkets-Server 8.00 × 4 VantageMarkets-Live 10 9.00 × 1 IFCMarketsLtd-Real 9.50 × 2 XMGlobal-MT5 4 10.00 × 6 ICMarketsSC-MT5 12.50 × 4 Exness-MT5Real5 14.47 × 30 VantageFX-Live 15.00 × 2 Coinexx-Live 16.00 × 1 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 18.46 × 84 Exness-MT5Real12 21.15 × 617 Exness-MT5Real 21.33 × 33 BlackBullMarkets-Live 22.50 × 8 RoboForex-ECN 23.39 × 845 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 28.78 × 9 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor