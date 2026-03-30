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Stanislav Tomilov

Aura Gold Pro Edition Rbfx

Stanislav Tomilov
Stanislav Tomilov

Stanislav Tomilov

4.4 (785)
MyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
17 products 17 signals 3 topics 33 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 286%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
283
Profit Trades:
172 (60.77%)
Loss Trades:
111 (39.22%)
Best trade:
137.02 USD
Worst trade:
-54.37 USD
Gross Profit:
4 141.57 USD (415 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 996.41 USD (296 114 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (291.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.08 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
42.20%
Max deposit load:
2.44%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.86
Long Trades:
124 (43.82%)
Short Trades:
159 (56.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
4.05 USD
Average Profit:
24.08 USD
Average Loss:
-26.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-121.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.16 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.96%
Annual Forecast:
96.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.50 USD
Maximal:
296.68 USD (19.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.83% (150.48 USD)
By Equity:
6.86% (59.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 283
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 119K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +137.02 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +291.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
8.00 × 4
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.39 × 845
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
28.78 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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No reviews
2026.07.03 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 11:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 13:54
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.85% of days out of 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.29 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 13:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 11:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.25 15:54
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.14 15:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.04 15:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.04 10:41
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.19 23:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.15 15:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.15 10:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.13 06:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.11 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.05 21:54
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.30 03:46
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.30 03:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.30 01:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aura Gold Pro Edition Rbfx
1000 USD per month
286%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
23
100%
283
60%
42%
1.38
4.05
USD
25%
1:500
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