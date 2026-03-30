- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
283
Profit Trades:
172 (60.77%)
Loss Trades:
111 (39.22%)
Best trade:
137.02 USD
Worst trade:
-54.37 USD
Gross Profit:
4 141.57 USD (415 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 996.41 USD (296 114 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (291.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.08 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
42.20%
Max deposit load:
2.44%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.86
Long Trades:
124 (43.82%)
Short Trades:
159 (56.18%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
4.05 USD
Average Profit:
24.08 USD
Average Loss:
-26.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-121.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-153.16 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
7.96%
Annual Forecast:
96.57%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.50 USD
Maximal:
296.68 USD (19.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.83% (150.48 USD)
By Equity:
6.86% (59.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|283
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|119K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +137.02 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +291.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
286%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
23
100%
283
60%
42%
1.38
4.05
USD
USD
25%
1:500