- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
364
Profit Trades:
227 (62.36%)
Loss Trades:
137 (37.64%)
Best trade:
161.41 USD
Worst trade:
-93.68 USD
Gross Profit:
7 605.52 USD (583 097 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 573.40 USD (387 979 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (353.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
445.37 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
41.43%
Max deposit load:
10.08%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.19
Long Trades:
148 (40.66%)
Short Trades:
216 (59.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
5.58 USD
Average Profit:
33.50 USD
Average Loss:
-40.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-209.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-292.33 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
11.21%
Annual Forecast:
135.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
391.25 USD (20.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.97% (391.25 USD)
By Equity:
8.57% (88.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|364
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|195K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +161.41 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +353.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -209.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLtd-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
559%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
29
99%
364
62%
41%
1.36
5.58
USD
USD
35%
1:500