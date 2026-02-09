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Stanislav Tomilov

Aura Gold Pro Edition FPMarkets

Stanislav Tomilov
Stanislav Tomilov

Stanislav Tomilov

4.4 (785)
MyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
17 products 17 signals 3 topics 33 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 559%
FPMarketsLtd-Live2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
364
Profit Trades:
227 (62.36%)
Loss Trades:
137 (37.64%)
Best trade:
161.41 USD
Worst trade:
-93.68 USD
Gross Profit:
7 605.52 USD (583 097 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 573.40 USD (387 979 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (353.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
445.37 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
41.43%
Max deposit load:
10.08%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.19
Long Trades:
148 (40.66%)
Short Trades:
216 (59.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
5.58 USD
Average Profit:
33.50 USD
Average Loss:
-40.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-209.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-292.33 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
11.21%
Annual Forecast:
135.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
391.25 USD (20.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.97% (391.25 USD)
By Equity:
8.57% (88.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 364
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 195K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +161.41 USD
Worst trade: -94 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +353.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -209.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLtd-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
16.61 × 72
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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No reviews
2026.07.10 08:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 08:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 08:51
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.68% of days out of 171 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 03:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.09 21:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 21:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.07.09 21:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 160 days
2026.06.30 00:58
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 06:17
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.05 16:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.02 14:03
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.51% of days out of 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 19:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.28 13:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 11:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.20 12:28
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.19 11:12
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.2% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 01:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.14 05:17
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aura Gold Pro Edition FPMarkets
1000 USD per month
559%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
29
99%
364
62%
41%
1.36
5.58
USD
35%
1:500
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