TradeMetrics Pro

Correlation Risk Manager Eugenio Gustavo Guilarte Homayden Utilities

You think you're diversified. Your correlations say otherwise. MetaTrader shows you every position you hold. The margin, the floating P/L, the lot size, all of it. What it doesn't show you is whether your trades are secretly the same bet. And that's usually what takes the account down. Say you open five trades, 1% risk on each. Feels like 5% at stake. Spread out, sensible. But three of them are long the same dollar move under different tickers, so when one bad print hits, all three drop together