CM SlingShot System

*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4*

The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets.

The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator:

  1. Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, which consist of a middle moving average line (typically a simple moving average) and two outer bands representing a specified number of standard deviations from the middle line. Bollinger Bands are often used to gauge volatility and identify potential price reversal points.

  2. Momentum and Volatility Filters: The CM Slingshot System Indicator utilizes momentum and volatility filters to identify trade setups. These filters help to confirm the strength of the trend and filter out potential false signals. The specific calculations and parameters used may vary depending on the version of the indicator.

  3. Entry and Exit Signals: The indicator generates entry and exit signals based on the interaction between price action and the Bollinger Bands. For example, a typical entry signal could occur when the price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band and a momentum filter confirms the strength of the upward move. Conversely, an exit signal might be triggered when the price crosses below the lower Bollinger Band and the momentum weakens.

  4. Customization Options: The CM Slingshot System Indicator often provides customization options, allowing traders to adjust parameters such as the period of the moving average, the number of standard deviations for the Bollinger Bands, and the sensitivity of the momentum and volatility filters. These options enable traders to adapt the indicator to different timeframes and trading preferences.

It's important to note that the effectiveness of the CM Slingshot System Indicator depends on various factors, including market conditions, the timeframe being analyzed, and the trader's overall trading strategy. Traders should use the indicator as part of a comprehensive trading approach, incorporating other technical analysis tools, risk management techniques, and fundamental analysis to make well-informed trading decisions.


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
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NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
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Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
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NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
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NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
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Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
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Muhammad Hassaan
Utilities
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Muhammad Hassaan
Utilities
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Muhammad Hassaan
Utilities
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Utilities
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
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