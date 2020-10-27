ATM Auto Trade Manager MT5

ATM Auto Trade Manager

 

Expert Advisor will manage all transactions you make using Expert Advisor, or manually from all platforms (Web Trade, MT5 Windows, MT5 Mac, MT5Mobile phone)

Multi Currency

  • In one chart, the Tool will manage transactions of all currencies or according to the available list.


Currency Selection

  • All Transactions of All Pairs
  • Based on the Pairs List


Auto Manage, with setup parameters on one chart

  • Auto Close Profit Average
  • Auto Close Profit only
  • Auto SL / TP
  • Auto Trailing


Button

Function to :

  • Close All Transactions
  • Close all transactions for profit only
  • Close Transaction based on Pairs



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Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for working with all major currency pairs on all timeframes (M1-D1). Micro Martingale is a flexible concept of Martingale, which can work as Full Martingale (Average closing) or Martingale combined with trailing, stop loss and take profit, depending on parameter settings. Orders are triggered based on mathematical algorithms of price correction/reversal. The Expert Advisor will work better during high fluctuations. Warning Martingale System is at high risk. For t
ATM Auto Trade Manager
Margiyono
Utilities
Expert Advisor will manage all transactions you make using Expert Advisor, or manually from all platforms (Web Trade, MT4 Windows, MT4 Mac, MT4 Mobile phone) Multi Currency In one chart, the Tool will manage transactions of all currencies or according to the available list. Currency Selection All Transactions of All Pairs Based on the Pairs List Auto Manage, with setup parameters on one chart Auto Close Profit Average Auto Close Profit only Auto SL / TP Auto Trailing Button Function to : Clos
Thesoo 89 Triangular
Margiyono
Experts
Thesoo 89 is a multi-functional Expert Advisor working with Triangular or Single Pair systems, including Scalper Martingale Anti-Martingale MultiCurrency / SingleCurrency Default parameter for Multi Currency (setfile T88-1), works with Anti-Martingale using the multiplier constant This EA can manage transactions made manually from all platforms including from a mobile phone Time Frame: Works on all Timeframes, preferably M1 or M5 Pairs: Default Paramaters for Multi Currency Triangular, works b
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