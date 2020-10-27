ATM Auto Trade Manager MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ATM Auto Trade Manager
Expert Advisor will manage all transactions you make using Expert Advisor, or manually from all platforms (Web Trade, MT5 Windows, MT5 Mac, MT5Mobile phone)
Multi Currency
- In one chart, the Tool will manage transactions of all currencies or according to the available list.
Currency Selection
- All Transactions of All Pairs
- Based on the Pairs List
Auto Manage, with setup parameters on one chart
- Auto Close Profit Average
- Auto Close Profit only
- Auto SL / TP
- Auto Trailing
Button
Function to :
- Close All Transactions
- Close all transactions for profit only
- Close Transaction based on Pairs