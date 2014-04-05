Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
- Indicators
- Muhammad Hassaan
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments, giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing.
It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance.
Key Features
-
Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-to-Pivot): Each swing leg gets its own profile, automatically created from detected pivots.
-
Approximate VAP using Tick Volume: Works on all symbols where real volume isn’t available (Forex/CFDs) while remaining consistent.
-
Value Area (VA) Calculation: Automatically computes POC, VAH, and VAL based on a configurable VA% (default 68%).
-
POC / VAH / VAL Levels: Draws clean horizontal lines for:
-
POC (Point of Control)
-
VAH (Value Area High)
-
VAL (Value Area Low)
-
-
Range Box + Optional VA Fill: Shows the swing range visually; optional value-area fill available.
-
Live “ACTIVE” Segment (No Delay): The current segment updates on every tick from the last confirmed pivot to the current candle.
-
Directional Marker Arrow Only: Displays a simple red/green arrow for the segment direction (no labels/boxes), keeping the chart clean.
-
Chart-Friendly Drawing: Objects move naturally with chart scrolling/zooming and remain lightweight.
Inputs & Customization
-
Choose calculation timeframe (e.g., M5, M15, H1)
-
Pivot sensitivity (pivot length)
-
Max stored segments (keeps chart clean)
-
Histogram resolution (rows/bins)
-
Value Area percentage (e.g., 68%, 70%, etc.)
-
Colors/opacity, borders, and line thickness
-
Enable/disable Range box, VA fill, POC/VAH/VAL lines, and arrows
Best Use Cases
-
Identify high-volume price acceptance zones
-
Track POC migration across swings
-
Find retest areas around VAH/VAL
-
Improve swing entries, pullbacks, and breakout validation
Note: Volume profile is approximated using tick volume, which is standard for Forex/CFD environments.