Chandelier Exit Pro
- Indicators
-
Muhammad HassaanI'm a quant-minded trader and developer. I build MetaTrader tools the way a quant builds models — deterministic, rules-based and non-repainting. No black boxes and no hype: every level and signal comes from defined price-structure logic you can see, tune and verify.
- Version: 1.0
A precise and reliable trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5
Chandelier Exit PRO is a professionally engineered implementation of the Chandelier Exit indicator, designed to closely match the original version in both logic and signal behavior. It provides clear trend direction, dynamic stop levels, and well-timed reversal signals, making it suitable for traders who require consistency and accuracy in their decision-making.
Core Features
Accurate Logic
This indicator replicates the original Chandelier Exit calculation with high precision. The stop levels, direction changes, and signal timing are aligned, eliminating inconsistencies often found in other MT5 implementations.
Dynamic Trend Identification
The indicator automatically detects bullish and bearish trends using volatility-adjusted stop levels based on ATR. It adapts to changing market conditions and helps filter out low-quality signals.
Reliable Buy and Sell Signals
Signals are generated only when a confirmed trend reversal occurs. This ensures that entries are based on validated market structure rather than premature price movements.
Clean and Readable Visualization
- Green line represents the long stop in an uptrend
- Red line represents the short stop in a downtrend
- Minimal visual clutter, designed for clarity and focus
Integrated Signal Markers
Buy and sell arrows are plotted directly on the chart at the point of trend reversal. These markers are displayed across the full chart history and do not repaint.
Real-Time Alerts
The indicator includes built-in popup alerts that trigger when a new signal appears. Alerts are generated only after candle confirmation to avoid false notifications.
Non-Repainting Behavior
All signals are calculated on closed candles. Once a signal appears, it remains fixed, making the indicator suitable for both live trading and strategy development.
Inputs
- ATR Period (Length)
- ATR Multiplier
- Use Close Price or High/Low for calculations
- Enable or disable signal markers
- Enable or disable alerts
Recommended Use
This indicator can be used across multiple trading styles, including scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading. It performs well on Forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
How It Works
The system calculates trailing stop levels using the highest or lowest price over a defined period, adjusted by market volatility through the Average True Range (ATR). When price crosses these levels, the indicator identifies a change in trend direction and generates a signal.
Why This Version
Many Chandelier Exit indicators available for MT5 differ from the original logic or produce inconsistent signals. This version focuses on:
- Accurate calculation
- Stable signal generation
- Clean chart presentation
- Consistent behavior across timeframes
Note
This indicator is intended as a decision-support tool. It should be used in combination with proper risk management and a well-defined trading strategy.