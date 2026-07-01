Neuron Chart Replay

Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer

Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator. Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your strategy and your discipline with zero risk.

Why traders use it

  • Replay the market like a video — rewind, step, and fast‑forward price action.
  • Practice a full trading session in minutes instead of waiting live.
  • Place, drag and manage virtual trades exactly like a real order panel.
  • Build screen time and a repeatable process without risking a cent.
  • Review every decision in a built‑in trades journal with win‑rate and net result.

Key Features

Feature What it does
Any‑point replay Click REPLAY, move the cursor to any past bar (the "future" dims as you move), click to lock the start — the chart replays from there.
Step & Play Reveal one bar at a time (STEP) or auto‑play at 5 adjustable speeds (2s / 1s / 0.5s / 0.25s / 0.1s per bar).
Candle / Tick modes Replay bar‑by‑bar (CANDLE) or drip real ticks inside each bar (TICK) for finer control.
Market orders One‑click virtual BUY / SELL filled at the current replay price.
Pending order tool Drag an entry line on the chart; it auto‑detects BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP from where you place it, then OK places it.
Draggable SL / TP Grab the SL/TP bars right on the chart to set levels; profit/loss zones shade between entry and target.
ATR / Pips toggle One switch flips all SL/TP inputs between raw pips and ATR multiples, everywhere.
Per‑trade menu A ⋮ menu on each trade: add/remove SL & TP, Break‑Even, Close, Close % (partial).
SL / TP lock Lock a level so it can't be moved or removed by accident.
Paper account Live Balance and Equity with cumulative realized P&L and open floating P&L.
Trades journal Every trade logged — side, entry→exit, pips, result, reason (TP/SL/manual/partial) — with win‑rate and net P&L.
Movable panels Drag the control panel and the journal anywhere; minimise the panel to just its title bar.

How to start a replay (3 steps)

  1. Attach Neuron Replay to any symbol and timeframe.
  2. Click REPLAY, move the cursor to the bar where you want to begin, then click to set the start point.
  3. Use STEP to advance one bar, or PLAY to auto‑run — and start placing practice trades.

Playback controls

Button Action
<< LIVE Return the chart to the live symbol.
PLAY / PAUSE Auto‑advance the replay / pause it.
STEP > Reveal the next bar (or tick chunk in Tick mode).
Speed Cycle the auto‑play speed (seconds per bar).
CANDLE / TICK Switch between candle‑by‑candle and tick playback.
REPLAY Pick (or re‑pick) the replay start point on the chart.

Order entry & management

Control Purpose
Lots Order size for new trades.
Market / Pending Fill instantly at market, or arm a pending price.
TP / SL (with checkboxes) Enable and set take‑profit / stop‑loss distance.
ATR / Pips Two‑state unit toggle for SL/TP (ATR multiple vs pips).
R:R Set take‑profit as a risk‑to‑reward multiple of the stop.
BUY / SELL Place a market order at the current price.
Pencil (order tool) Open the draggable pending‑order tool with auto Limit/Stop detection and an on‑bar OK/Reverse.
CLOSE BUY / ALL / SELL Close open trades by direction, or all at once.
DELETE / CLOSE % / REVERSE Remove pendings, scale out by percentage, or flip a position.

Inputs

Input Default Description
History bars 5000 Number of bars loaded into the replay.
Replay symbol suffix .rp Suffix for the replay symbol clone (EURUSD → EURUSD.rp).
Cursor line colour blue Colour of the start‑picker cursor line.
Future‑area dim 120 How strongly the un‑revealed future is dimmed (0 = off … 255 = black).
Paper starting balance 10000 Starting balance for the simulated account ($).
Default lot size 0.10 Lot size pre‑filled in the panel.
Default SL (pips) 0 Default stop‑loss distance (0 = none).
Default TP (pips) 0 Default take‑profit distance (0 = none).

Who is it for

  • New traders learning to read price action and place orders safely.
  • Strategy testers who want to eyeball a setup across historical sessions.
  • Discretionary traders building screen time and a repeatable routine.
  • Anyone who wants a TradingView‑style replay without leaving MetaTrader 5.

Requirements & notes

  • MetaTrader 5, any symbol and timeframe (best on symbols with history available).
  • The replay runs on a temporary custom‑symbol clone of your chart; the << LIVE button returns you to the real symbol at any time.
  • Simulation only: all trades are virtual — Neuron Replay never opens, modifies or closes a real position.
  • This is a manual, interactive training utility; it does not trade automatically and makes no profit claims.

Train hard in replay, trade calm live.

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Phone Notification Send Information from VPS direct to Phone No TradingOperation only MessageNotification Send Information to your selected Time-Window Configure Time when want to receive the Message  What will be send:-Bull/Bear Candle Bull: 0 Bear: 0 Level that get Touched by Price most Level: 00000.00 any Question or modification ex5 Code write me a Message 
FREE
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Hua Nguyen Nguyen Tran
实用工具
EA Emotion   is not a traditional Expert Advisor that places trades automatically – instead, it’s a psychological checkpoint that helps you manage   trading discipline and emotional control . Designed especially for discretionary traders, prop firm challengers, and anyone serious about improving consistency,   EA Emotion   asks a series of custom questions   right after you open a trade , such as: Did you follow your trading plan? Are you in the right mental state? Is this trade part of your set
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Luiza Xabibullina
实用工具
MT5 Platform Manager v3.0 is a smart and user-friendly solution for remote control of your MetaTrader 5 terminal from anywhere in the world. Stay connected anytime The system gives you a live web dashboard that you can open from your computer, tablet, or phone. This means you can monitor and control your trading account at any time without constantly logging into your VPS. Full account monitoring in real time Track your balance, equity, drawdown, and open positions in one clear dashboard
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4.98 (668)
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实用工具
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3.97 (35)
实用工具
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
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Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
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Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
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Cardwell Range
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
Cardwell Range Analyze reads trend from the range the RSI holds, not from a fixed overbought or oversold line. Andrew Cardwell's observation was that in a genuine uptrend the RSI oscillates inside a higher band and rarely breaks below it, while in a downtrend it works a lower band and rarely breaks above — so the band the RSI is respecting is itself the trend signal. This indicator turns that reading into a confirmed regime, colours the chart by it, and projects a full ATR trade the moment the r
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Chandelier Exit Pro
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
Chandelier Exit PRO A precise and reliable trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 Chandelier Exit PRO is a professionally engineered implementation of the Chandelier Exit indicator, designed to closely match the original version in both logic and signal behavior. It provides clear trend direction, dynamic stop levels, and well-timed reversal signals, making it suitable for traders who require consistency and accuracy in their decision-making. Core Features Accurate Logic This indicator repli
FREE
Neuron Liquidity Pools and Sweeps
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronLiquidity is a chart-overlay indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems that maps where liquidity rests and marks the exact bar where it is taken. It is an indicator only: it draws on your chart and raises alerts. It does not place trades, it does not send buy or sell orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, no external dependencies. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe. === HOW IT FINDS LIQUIDITY POOLS === A
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Trend Magicc
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql5* The Trend Magic Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify the direction of a market trend and potential trend reversals. It is a versatile indicator that can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. The Trend Magic Indicator consists of a combination of moving averages and a volatility-based filter. It aims to smooth out price fluctuations and provide a clearer visualization of the underlying trend. Here
FREE
Dashpro Reborn
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
Trade. Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart. Trading operations: Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click. Specify lot size manually before opening a trade. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels . Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips , symbol-aware). Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatti
FREE
CM SlingShot System
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets. The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator: Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, w
Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
专家
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
实用工具
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
指标
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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