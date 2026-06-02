Neuron Super Trend

NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

The baseline is a volatility-adaptive trailing line. Its distance from price widens automatically when volatility expands and tightens when it contracts, so it follows real trends and rides out the noise instead of flipping on every wick. The trend only changes on the close of a bar, so a confirmed flip never repaints.

A second, slower major trend runs underneath. The flip signals are filtered so only the flips that agree with the major trend are marked, with-trend entries, which cuts the counter-trend whipsaws. The filter can be turned off when you want to see every flip.

Around the baseline, a translucent neon cloud is drawn on a back-layer canvas between the baseline and price, so the trend reads at a glance while the candles stay crisp and untouched.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Adaptive trend baseline A non-repainting line that colours the trend up or down, with a volatility-adaptive distance so it stays with the move and rides out the noise.
Translucent neon trend cloud A soft, true-alpha cloud drawn behind the candles between the baseline and price; the candles stay crisp and untouched.
Major-trend filter A slower trend underneath filters the signals so only with-trend flips are marked, reducing whipsaws. Toggle on or off.
Flip signals and alerts A clean arrow on every confirmed, with-trend flip, with optional pop-up, push and platform email alerts.
Strength meter A panel meter rates how strong and extended the current trend is.
Multi-timeframe trend row The trend direction on several higher timeframes at a glance, so you can align with the bigger picture.
Trade read-out and history The current trend as a simple plan, entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 targets in points and in R, plus a descriptive breakdown of how past trend moves on this chart and timeframe resolved. A record of past behaviour, not a prediction.
Clean by default One baseline, one cloud, one dashboard. Colours, width, cloud opacity, the adaptive mode, the filter and the alerts are all adjustable.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Baseline colour is the trend. Blue is an up trend, red is a down trend. The colour only changes on a confirmed, closed-bar flip, so it never redraws.
  • The cloud is the adaptive band. It widens in volatile conditions and tightens in calm ones, showing how much room the trend is giving price.
  • An arrow is a with-trend flip. With the major-trend filter on, arrows print only when the flip agrees with the slower trend, so counter-trend whipsaws are filtered out.
  • Read the strength meter. It tells you whether the current trend is fresh and strong or stretched and extended.
  • Align with the higher timeframes. When the multi-timeframe row agrees with the baseline, the move is with the bigger picture.
  • Use the read-out as context. The entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 levels are a way to frame the move in points and R; they are study levels, not instructions.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, balanced setup Defaults: ATR period 10, multiplier 3.0, adaptive on, major-trend filter on, filter width 2.0.
A smoother trend, fewer flips Raise the multiplier toward 4-5 so the baseline sits further from price.
A more responsive trend, more flips Lower the multiplier toward 2.0-2.5.
A stronger trend filter Raise the major-trend width toward 2.5-3.0 so the slower trend demands more.
Every flip, no filtering Turn the major-trend filter off.
A fixed, non-adaptive baseline Turn the adaptive mode off for a constant multiplier.
Closer or wider study targets Lower the reward unit toward 1.0 for closer targets, or raise toward 2.0 for wider ones.
A minimal chart Turn the cloud off, keep the baseline and arrows on, dashboard lower-left.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes All
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Baseline Volatility-adaptive ATR trailing line, coloured by direction
Signature Adaptive baseline plus a translucent neon trend cloud
Filter Optional slower major-trend filter for with-trend flips
Dashboard Trend, strength meter, multi-timeframe row, trade read-out
Alerts Pop-up, push and platform email on a confirmed flip

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Trend engine InpATR 10 ATR period for the baseline
Trend engine InpMult 3.0 ATR multiplier (higher = smoother, further from price)
Trend engine InpAdaptive true Adapt the multiplier to the volatility regime
Trend engine InpRiskATR 1.5 Reward unit = this multiple of ATR
Trend engine InpTrendFilter true Only mark flips aligned with the major trend
Trend engine InpFilterMult 2.0 Major-trend width (x the base multiplier)
Visuals InpCloud true Translucent neon trend cloud on / off
Visuals InpCloudAlpha 26 Cloud opacity (0 to 255)
Visuals InpFlipArrows true Arrow on every confirmed trend flip
Visuals InpLineWidth 2 Baseline line width
Visuals InpUp / InpDown blue / red Up-trend and down-trend colours
Dashboard InpDashboard true Trend command panel on / off
Dashboard InpMTF true Multi-timeframe trend row
Alerts InpAlertFlip true Alert on a trend flip
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: the trend changes only on the bar close and does not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronTrend gives you the adaptive trend. It fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite (each sold separately): NeuronCloud, NeuronIchimoku, NeuronQuant, NeuronStructure, NeuronLiquidity, NeuronSessions, NeuronSniper and NeuronFlow. Run them together for a layered read of trend, structure, liquidity, sessions, setups, volatility and regime.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronTrend is an indicator for chart analysis and decision support only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The trade read-out and the outcome breakdown are descriptive history of past behaviour, not a forecast or a profitable system. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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Indicators
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1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Stefano Frisetti
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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