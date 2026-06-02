Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter

NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

NeuronIchimoku starts with the full, classic Ichimoku set computed on closed bars: Tenkan-sen (conversion line), Kijun-sen (base line), Senkou Span A and B (which form the Kumo cloud) and the Chikou (lagging) span. The math is standard Ichimoku, so nothing repaints once a bar has closed: a line or a signal that prints on a closed bar stays exactly where it printed.

The signature feature is the projected future Kumo. Instead of leaving the cloud flat under price, NeuronIchimoku draws it forward of the current bar (26 bars ahead by default) on a translucent back-layer neon canvas behind the candles, so the candles stay crisp and readable. You get a soft neon glow halo with crisp Span A and Span B edge lines, coloured green when the cloud is bullish (Span A above Span B) and red when it is bearish. Because the cloud leads price, you can see where the cloud's bias is heading before price reaches it.

The second pillar is the Neuron Edge engine. A plain Ichimoku gives you a Tenkan/Kijun cross and leaves you to guess whether it is worth a look. NeuronIchimoku scores every cross from 0 to 100 by fusing five deterministic, classic factors, and only crosses that score at or above your chosen threshold are marked as a signal (arrow, trade read-out and alert). This is a transparent weighted score of well-known factors, not a black box, and because every factor is computed bar by bar from the chart's own data, a past cross is scored exactly the way a live cross would be, which keeps the on-chart history honest. The dashboard shows the score as a segmented gauge (each factor is its own coloured chunk), an A / B / C grade and a factor legend, so you can see why a cross did or did not qualify. Confidence here describes the quality of the setup, the agreement of the factors at the moment of the cross, not a likelihood of a winning trade.

=== THE NEURON EDGE: FIVE-FACTOR CONFIDENCE ===

Factor Max weight What it checks
Cloud position 25 Whether the cross is above, inside or below the Kumo, in the direction of the cross.
Chikou clearance 15 Whether the lagging span confirms the same direction.
Higher-degree cloud 25 A slower Ichimoku cloud on the same chart (periods multiplied, four times by default) acting as a higher-timeframe trend proxy that stays backtestable and non-repainting.
Momentum 20 Whether RSI agrees with the cross direction.
Regime 15 A Kaufman efficiency ratio measuring trend versus chop, so trending conditions score and choppy ones do not.

The five weights add up to 100. A cross that agrees with the cloud, the higher-degree cloud, the Chikou, momentum and the regime scores near the top of the scale; one that fights them scores low and is filtered out.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Full Ichimoku engine Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senkou Span A and B (the Kumo) and the Chikou span, standard Ichimoku math on closed bars. Non-repainting: lines and signals lock once a bar closes.
Projected future Kumo The cloud drawn forward of price (26 bars ahead by default) on a translucent neon back-layer, with a soft glow halo and crisp Span A / Span B edges, green when bullish and red when bearish. Adjustable shift and opacity; can be turned off for a minimal chart.
Neuron Edge confidence Every Tenkan/Kijun cross scored 0 to 100 from the five fused factors above. Only crosses at or above your minimum confidence are marked, so low-quality crosses stay off the chart. Segmented gauge, A / B / C grade and a factor legend show how each score was built.
Dashboard Trend-versus-cloud state (bullish, bearish or ranging) with a bars-in-state counter, the confidence gauge and factor breakdown for the latest cross, a multi-timeframe row reading the cloud bias on M15, H1, H4 and D1, and a trade read-out for the current setup (entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 targets in pips and in R, and as distance from entry).
History read-out A descriptive breakdown of how past setups on this chart and timeframe resolved into their target and stop buckets. A record of what already happened, not a forecast.
Lines, arrows and alerts Tenkan and Kijun lines (toggle), optional Span A / B edge lines and the Chikou line (off by default), flip arrows on high-confidence crosses, and pop-up, push and platform email alerts on a high-confidence cross.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Cloud bias first. Price above a green cloud is a bullish backdrop; below a red cloud is bearish; inside the cloud is mixed or ranging. The forward projection shows where that bias is heading.
  • Wait for a marked cross. Only crosses at or above your confidence threshold print an arrow, so an arrow already means the cross agrees with the cloud, the higher-degree cloud, the Chikou, momentum and the regime.
  • Read the grade and the gauge. An A grade with a full gauge means the factors broadly agree; a B or C means some factors disagree, so you can decide for yourself.
  • Check the multi-timeframe row. When M15, H1, H4 and D1 cloud bias line up with the signal, the setup is with the bigger picture.
  • Use the read-out as context. The entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 levels are a way to frame the idea in pips and in R; they are study levels, not instructions.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, balanced setup Defaults: Tenkan 9, Kijun 26, Senkou B 52, shift 26, minimum confidence 60.
Fewer, higher-agreement signals Raise minimum confidence to 70-80. Only A-grade crosses are marked.
More crosses to study Lower minimum confidence to about 50, and read the grade on each.
A stronger higher-timeframe filter Raise the higher-degree multiplier to 5-6 so the slower cloud demands more alignment.
Crypto or 24-hour markets Keep the classic periods, or scale them up together (for example 12 / 34 / 68) to slow the system down.
A minimal chart Keep Span lines and Chikou off (default), cloud and Tenkan/Kijun on, arrows on, dashboard lower-left.
Closer or wider study targets Lower the reward unit toward 1.0 for closer targets, or raise toward 2.0 for wider ones.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes All
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Ichimoku Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou Span A and B (Kumo), Chikou
Signature Projected future Kumo, drawn 26 bars forward (adjustable)
Confidence Five-factor 0-100 score with an A / B / C grade
Dashboard Trend, confidence gauge, multi-timeframe row, trade read-out
Alerts Pop-up, push and platform email on a high-confidence cross

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Ichimoku InpTenkan 9 Tenkan-sen (conversion) period
Ichimoku InpKijun 26 Kijun-sen (base) period
Ichimoku InpSenkouB 52 Senkou Span B period
Ichimoku InpShift 26 Cloud forward shift (future projection)
Ichimoku InpChikouShift 26 Chikou (lagging) shift
Neuron Edge InpMinConf 60 Minimum confidence (0-100) for a cross to be marked
Neuron Edge InpHTFMult 4 Higher-degree cloud multiplier (higher-timeframe proxy)
Neuron Edge InpRsiPeriod 14 Momentum (RSI) period
Neuron Edge InpRegimePeriod 20 Regime (efficiency ratio) lookback
Neuron Edge InpATRPeriod 14 ATR period (reward unit and study read-out)
Neuron Edge InpRiskATR 1.5 Reward unit = this multiple of ATR
Visuals InpCloud true Neon Kumo cloud (behind candles, projected)
Visuals InpCloudAlpha 22 Cloud opacity (0 to 255)
Visuals InpShowTK true Tenkan and Kijun lines
Visuals InpShowSpans false Senkou Span A / B edge lines
Visuals InpShowChikou false Chikou (lagging) line
Visuals InpArrows true Arrow on every high-confidence cross
Visuals InpTenkanClr / InpKijunClr blue / amber Tenkan and Kijun line colours
Visuals InpBull / InpBear green / red Bullish and bearish cloud colours
Dashboard InpDashboard true Command panel on / off
Dashboard InpMTF true Multi-timeframe cloud-bias row
Alerts InpAlertCross true Alert on a high-confidence cross
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: values are computed on closed bars and do not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronIchimoku fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite (each sold separately): NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronQuant, NeuronStructure, NeuronLiquidity, NeuronSessions, NeuronSniper and NeuronFlow. Run them together for a layered read of trend, structure, liquidity, sessions, setups, volatility and regime.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronIchimoku is an indicator for chart analysis and decision support only. It does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The confidence score describes the agreement of the factors at the moment of a cross, not a likelihood of a winning trade, and the history read-out is a record of past behaviour, not a forecast. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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