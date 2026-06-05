Neuron PropFirm Gaurd

NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5

Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee compliance; it is a tool to help you watch and respect your own rules.

At a glance

Live HUD of every prop rule: daily-loss buffer, max-drawdown buffer, profit target, trading days, consistency / Payout Headroom, overall status.

Per-firm presets with broker auto-detect, plus a fully Custom mode — every number editable.

A trade manager: risk-based auto-lot, BUY/SELL with SL/TP, partial close, reverse, break-even, trailing, apply-SL/TP, protect-all.

A payout-protection guard layer: pre-trade buffer veto, portfolio heat, circuit breaker, discipline throttle, daily-target lock.

Interactive equity-curve window, multiple themes, draggable / closable / focusable panels.

100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest. Runs in the Strategy Tester.

1. Live rule-compliance HUD

The main dashboard reads your account's own closed-deal history and open positions and renders a real-time prop-rule cockpit:

Firm & model — auto-detects the prop firm from the broker server name (or pick a firm / Custom), shows the model/stage, and flags whether it is auto-detected or needs confirming.

— auto-detects the prop firm from the broker server name (or pick a firm / Custom), shows the model/stage, and flags whether it is auto-detected or needs confirming. Status banner — one clear read-out: ON TRACK / FUNDED / CAUTION / AT RISK / RULE BREACH , computed from your own account.

— one clear read-out: , computed from your own account. Daily-loss buffer — a danger meter that fills and reddens as the buffer is consumed. The daily room is capped by the max-drawdown room , so the number you see is the limit that actually binds you, not a theoretical daily figure the drawdown rule would override.

— a danger meter that fills and reddens as the buffer is consumed. The daily room is , so the number you see is the limit that actually binds you, not a theoretical daily figure the drawdown rule would override. Max-drawdown buffer — same danger meter, with the firm's drawdown type (static, end-of-day trailing, intraday trailing, or trail-then-lock) applied.

— same danger meter, with the firm's drawdown type (static, end-of-day trailing, intraday trailing, or trail-then-lock) applied. Profit target — progress bar toward the phase target.

— progress bar toward the phase target. Trading days — counted from your own history vs the minimum required.

— counted from your own history vs the minimum required. Consistency / Payout Headroom — for firms with a best-day rule, tracks your best day against total profit.

— for firms with a best-day rule, tracks your best day against total profit. Risk & Plan cockpit — live open risk (with a NO-SL alarm), a Safe Lot for the chart symbol sized off the remaining room, and a countdown to the daily reset.

— live open risk (with a NO-SL alarm), a Safe Lot for the chart symbol sized off the remaining room, and a countdown to the daily reset. Critical alert — optional terminal alert when any buffer drops below your threshold.

2. Manager trade panel

A separate, draggable window (needs AutoTrading) that turns the same rule math into safe execution:

Account strip — live equity, balance and free margin; live spread for the symbol.

— live equity, balance and free margin; live spread for the symbol. Live compliance bars — daily-left and max-DD-left repeated inside the panel so you never trade blind.

— daily-left and max-DD-left repeated inside the panel so you never trade blind. Order ticket — set RISK % , SL and TP with steppers; the lot is auto-computed from your risk and stop (broker stop-level safe, with an exotic-symbol pip guard and OrderCalcProfit costing). Live R:R and the order's real money risk (currency + %) are shown before you commit.

— set , and with steppers; the lot is auto-computed from your risk and stop (broker stop-level safe, with an exotic-symbol pip guard and OrderCalcProfit costing). Live and the order's real money risk (currency + %) are shown before you commit. BUY / SELL — market orders with the computed lot and SL/TP.

— market orders with the computed lot and SL/TP. Manage — CLOSE ALL / CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL , partial CLOSE % (25/50/75/100), REVERSE the net position, BREAK EVEN , TRAILING stop toggle, APPLY SL/TP to every position, and PROTECT ALL to put a stop on any naked position. All management is scoped to the chart symbol.

— , partial (25/50/75/100), the net position, , stop toggle, to every position, and to put a stop on any naked position. All management is scoped to the chart symbol. GUARD read-out — live portfolio heat as a % of your remaining buffer (turns red near the limit), plus a NAKED-position flag and the current lock state.

— live portfolio heat as a % of your remaining buffer (turns red near the limit), plus a NAKED-position flag and the current lock state. Trade feedback — every action reports its result (filled, closed, blocked, retcode) instead of failing silently.

3. Payout-protection guard layer

Guard What it does Default Pre-trade buffer veto Before BUY/SELL, sums the order's worst-case loss + your open risk (priced with OrderCalcProfit) and blocks the order if it would push you past a configurable share of your daily or max-DD buffer. Fails closed — it blocks when the buffer is exhausted. ON Portfolio heat Live total worst-case risk across all open positions, as a % of the binding buffer. — Circuit breaker Auto-flattens (account-wide) and locks every order button behind a LOCKED banner when a buffer reaches your danger %. The lock survives reload/timeframe change and clears at the firm's daily reset. OFF Discipline throttle Optional max trades per day, forced cooldown after a losing trade, and a consecutive-loss lockout — greys out new entries with a countdown. OFF Daily-target bank & lock Flags a "consider banking" suggestion at your daily profit target, and can optionally auto-flatten + lock to protect a green day. OFF

While locked, new-exposure buttons are blocked but CLOSE / BREAK-EVEN / PROTECT stay available so you can always de-risk.

Equity curve & interface

Interactive equity-curve window — date/time axis, profit shown in blue and drawdown in red, with a crosshair that reads the equity and date at any point.

— date/time axis, profit shown in blue and drawdown in red, with a crosshair that reads the equity and date at any point. Multiple windows — the panel, the equity curve and the manager are independent windows you can drag, close and click-to-front .

— the panel, the equity curve and the manager are independent windows you can . Themes & font — DashPro, Navy, Slate+Teal, Indigo+Violet, Carbon+Gold and Emerald themes; configurable UI font; choose the corner and margins.

How it works

Everything is computed locally from your own MetaTrader 5 account — closed-deal history, open positions, balance and equity. There is no external data feed, no web request and no third-party service. The per-firm presets fill in indicative rule numbers; every number is editable and carries a reminder to verify it against your firm.

Setup is one input

On most prop-firm broker servers, NeuronPropGuard detects your firm automatically and loads the matching rule preset — the panel shows the firm, model and an "auto-detected" tag. If your broker's server name is not recognised, the panel says "not detected — set firm", and you simply pick your firm and model in the InpFirm / InpModel inputs, or switch InpFirm to Custom and type your own rule numbers. Either way, every value stays editable. Can't find your firm, or unsure of a rule value? Message us on the product page (or via 4xneuron.com) and we'll add or confirm the preset.

Per-firm presets

One-click presets (all values editable; verify against your firm's current terms):

Built-in firm presets (all values editable; verify against your firm's terms) FTMO FundedNext The5ers FXIFY E8 Markets BrightFunded Alpha Capital FundingPips Funded Trading Plus Custom — set every rule yourself

Inputs

Input Default What it does Account InpFirm Auto Prop firm preset; Auto detects from the broker server (or pick a firm / Custom). InpModel 2-Step Account model / stage — selects the preset rule numbers. InpAccountSize 0 Account size in account currency; 0 = auto-detect from deposit history. InpFundedStage false Mark as a funded/payout account to enable payout-stage rules. Custom rules (firm = Custom, or to override a preset) InpOverride false Override the chosen preset with the values below. InpTargetPct 8.0 Profit target % for this phase. InpDailyPct 5.0 Daily loss limit %. InpDailyBasis Previous-day Daily-loss reference: previous-day close balance vs initial balance. InpMaxPct 10.0 Max drawdown %. InpMaxType Static Max-drawdown type: static / end-of-day trailing / intraday trailing / trail-then-lock. InpMinDays 4 Minimum trading days required. InpConsist false Account has a consistency / best-day rule. InpConsistPct 40.0 Consistency threshold: best day must be <= this % of total profit. Payout guard InpPreTradeGuard true Block orders whose worst-case loss would breach your daily/maxDD buffer. InpGuardSafety 85 Allow an order to use up to this % of the remaining buffer. InpBreaker false Circuit breaker: auto-flatten + lock the session at danger. InpDangerPct 10 Trip the breaker when remaining buffer falls to this %. InpBreakerAllSym true Breaker flattens all symbols account-wide (vs chart symbol only). Discipline InpThrottle false Enable max-trades/day + cooldown + loss-streak limits. InpMaxTradesDay 0 Max trades per day (0 = off). InpCooldownMin 0 Cooldown minutes after a losing trade (0 = off). InpMaxLossStreak 0 Lock after N consecutive losses (0 = off). InpDailyTargetPct 0 Daily profit target as % of start balance (0 = off). InpDailyTargetUSD 0 Daily profit target in account currency (0 = off). InpAutoLockTarget false Auto-flatten + lock when the daily target is hit. Trade panel InpRiskPct 0.5 Default risk % per trade (drives the auto-lot). InpSLpips 20 Default stop-loss in pips. InpTPpips 40 Default take-profit in pips. InpMagic 4242 Magic number for panel trades. InpSlippage 20 Max price deviation in points. Risk cockpit InpSafeSLPips 20 Assumed stop in pips for the Safe Lot calc. InpRiskFrac 80 Use this % of remaining room when sizing the safe lot. InpResetHour 0 Daily reset hour (broker/server time). InpResetMin 0 Daily reset minute. InpCommPerLot 0 Commission per lot per side (account ccy), included in the risk math. Display InpTheme DashPro Color theme (DashPro / Navy / Slate+Teal / Indigo+Violet / Carbon+Gold / Emerald). InpFont Consolas UI font (e.g. Consolas, Segoe UI, Tahoma). InpShowRisk true Show the Risk & Plan cockpit (open risk / safe lot / reset). InpShowGraph false Open the equity curve by default (toggle live with the EQUITY button). InpCorner 2 (bottom-left) Dashboard corner: 0=top-left, 1=top-right, 2=bottom-left, 3=bottom-right. InpX / InpY 16 / 16 Margin in pixels from the corner. InpGood / InpWarn / InpBad green / amber / red Buffer meter colors for safe / caution / danger. Alerts InpAlert true Alert when a buffer becomes critical. InpAlertPct 15.0 Alert when a buffer drops below this %.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5, any broker and any symbol.

The HUD computes and draws from the timer — it works in the Strategy Tester and on a brand-new evaluation account with no closed trades yet.

The manager trade panel and the guard's auto-actions need AutoTrading enabled; the interactive panels respond to mouse events in live and visual-tester use.

Default config is conservative: trade tools manual, the pre-trade guard ON, and circuit breaker / throttle / daily-target OFF until you enable them.

Honesty note

Prop-firm rules change and differ by account model and region. The presets are indicative starting points, not legal advice. Firm names shown in the tool are trademarks of their respective owners; NeuronPropGuard is an independent utility and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any prop firm. Always verify every rule and number against your firm's current terms before relying on it.

What it is NOT

It is not a signal service and not a strategy. It does not predict markets or tell you what to trade.

It makes no profit, win-rate or performance claim of any kind.

It cannot guarantee compliance — it is a tool to help you watch and respect your own rules.

Neuron Systems — do premium trading like a quant.