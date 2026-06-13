Neuron Trade Replay

NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened

Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart, exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&L counting in real time, and the maximum favourable / adverse excursion and R-multiple measured for you. Go through your trades one at a time and finally understand why each one won or lost. 100% local and native MT5. Utility — it reads your history and draws; it does not place trades.

At a glance

  • Replay every closed trade one by one — pick it from the list, watch it play out bar-by-bar.
  • Strategy-Tester-style transport — restart, step back, play / pause, step forward, with 1x / 5x / 10x speed.
  • Tick-by-tick mode — watch each candle form tick by tick, or candle-by-candle.
  • Switch timeframe on the fly — replay the same trade on M1 · M5 · M15 · M30 · H1 · H4.
  • Full MT5-style zoom & pan — drag the price axis to squeeze vertically, the time axis horizontally, drag to scroll; double-click to reset.
  • Hundreds of candles of context loaded before and after every trade — scroll out to see the whole story.
  • Per-trade analytics — IN / OUT markers, entry / stop / target levels, win-loss path, MFE, MAE, R-multiple, live P&L.
  • Date-range filter, range presets and a clean dark dashboard with light/dark theme toggle.
  • 100% local & native: no DLL, no socket, no WebRequest. Utility — it does not trade.

The trade dashboard

  • Full closed-trade history — every position you have closed, newest first, grouped from your account's deal history.
  • Rich detail per trade — open / close time, symbol, ticket, type, volume, open and close price, S/L, T/P, commission, swap, net profit, pips and R — with profit and direction colour-coded green / red.
  • Date filters — a From / To calendar picker plus one-click 7D · 30D · All presets.
  • Click any trade to open the replay window for that trade — work through your history one trade at a time.

Replay & analyze each trade

  • Bar-by-bar replay — the trade's chart is revealed candle by candle on the bar close, exactly like the Strategy Tester, so you re-live the decision in real time.
  • Tick-by-tick mode — switch on Ticks and the forming candle moves tick by tick (open → swing → close) so you feel how price actually traded inside each bar.
  • Transport & speed — restart, step back, play / pause, step forward; play at 1x, 5x or 10x.
  • Entry / exit on the chart — IN and OUT markers with vertical time guides, a connecting line coloured green (win) or red (loss), and a shaded holding-period band that fills in as it plays.
  • Levels — entry, stop-loss and take-profit drawn with right-axis price tags (far levels are clamped to the edge so the candles always stay large and readable).
  • Live read-out — floating P&L that counts as the trade plays, plus MFE (max favourable), MAE (max adverse), R-multiple and a progress bar.
  • Real chart axes — right-side price axis, bottom time axis, grid and a live current-price tag that tracks the last revealed candle.
  • Change timeframe live — M1 to H4 — to see the same trade in finer or coarser detail.

Zoom, pan & context — like the MT5 chart

  • Squeeze vertically — drag the price axis up / down to zoom the price scale.
  • Squeeze horizontally — drag the time axis left / right to zoom the candles in or out.
  • Scroll — drag the chart body to pan in any direction; double-click to snap back to the trade.
  • Lots of surrounding context — hundreds of candles before and after the trade are loaded, so you can zoom out and study the lead-up and the aftermath.

How it works

NeuronReplay reads your account's closed deals from the standard MetaTrader 5 trade history, groups them into trades (entry / exit price and time, volume, stop, target, commission, swap and net profit), and pulls the surrounding bars for each trade with CopyRates. The replay, the floating P&L and the MFE / MAE / R figures are all computed locally on your terminal — there is no external data feed, no web request and no third-party service.

Inputs

Input Default What it does
InpTheme Dark Colour theme of the dashboard and windows (also toggleable from the title bar).
InpTF M5 Default timeframe used to replay a trade (changeable live in the replay window).
InpLookback 30 Bars shown before the entry in the default (zoomed-in) view.
InpLookfwd 18 Bars shown after the exit in the default view.
Optional dashboard columns
InpColTicket / InpColType / InpColVolume true Show the ticket / buy-sell / volume columns.
InpColOpen / InpColClose / InpColCloseT true Show the open price / close price / close time columns.
InpColSL / InpColTP true Show the stop-loss / take-profit columns.
InpColComm / InpColSwap false Show the commission / swap columns.
InpColPips / InpColR true Show the pips / R-multiple columns.

Open time, symbol and net profit are always shown.

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5, any broker, any symbol and any timeframe.
  • Reads the standard built-in MT5 trade history; no external indicators or data feeds required.
  • Native MQL5 — no DLLs, no sockets, no web requests.

What it is NOT

  • It is a utility — it reads your closed-trade history and replays trades on a chart; it does not place, modify or close trades.
  • It is not a signal service and makes no profit, win-rate or performance claim of any kind.
  • It replays your own historical trades for study; past trades are not indicative of future results — always combine review with your own plan and risk management.

Neuron Systems — do premium trading like a quant.

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