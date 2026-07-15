Copy Trade Ritz Prime
- Utilities
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Syamsurizal DimjatiHello traders, I design and develop high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) for MT5 (since 2023), built to help you achieve more consistent and reliable trading results.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ritz Prime TradeCopier – Institutional Cross-Broker Sync Engine
Say goodbye to lagging copy trades, mismatched broker symbols, and missed Stop Losses. Ritz Prime TradeCopier is an ultra-fast, high-frequency copy trading engine designed for professional portfolio managers and retail traders. Powered by a custom Bit-Banger JSON architecture and an advanced Global Variable (GV) mapping system, it seamlessly bridges multiple MetaTrader terminals on a single VPS/SERVER with true zero-lag performance.
Whether you are copying trades between raw spread accounts, cent accounts, or brokers with entirely different symbol naming conventions, Ritz Prime executes flawlessly.
Key Advantages & Breakthrough Features
- Auto-Suffix & Prefix Resolver: No manual mapping required! The EA automatically detects and translates cross-broker symbols instantly (e.g., from Master BTCUSD to Slave BTCUSD.ecn , BTCUSD+ , or even XAUUSD to GOLD ).
- Nuke-Close Asynchronous Mode: Employs asynchronous execution for "Fire & Forget" mass closures and modifications. If the Master closes 10 positions, the Slave flattens them simultaneously in 1 millisecond without queuing delays.
- Distance-Sync SL/TP Logic: Solves the notorious broker price offset issue. It calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit targets based on proportional distances, perfectly replicating the Master's Risk-Reward ratio regardless of differing price feeds.
- Pre-Lock Execution & Broker-Wipe Immunity: Uses a highly advanced GV mapping memory to prevent double entries during high volatility. It maintains Master-Slave trade links flawlessly, even if your broker modifies or deletes trade comments.
- Full Pending Order Support: Accurately mirrors Limit and Stop orders, including real-time adjustments if the Master modifies the pending entry price.
How to Use (Step-by-Step Guide)
Step 1: Setting up the MASTER Terminal
- Open the MetaTrader terminal acting as your Master account.
- Attach the Ritz Prime TradeCopier to any single chart (e.g., EURUSD).
- In the Input Parameters, set CopierMode to MASTER.
- Define a unique MasterID (e.g., "RitzFund_1").
- Click OK. You will see the "MASTER = Sending Signal" banner centered on your chart.
Step 2: Setting up the SLAVE Terminal(s)
- Open the MetaTrader terminal acting as your Slave account.
- Attach the EA to any single chart.
- In the Input Parameters, set CopierMode to SLAVE.
- Input the EXACT same MasterID used in Step 1 ("RitzFund_1").
- Choose your preferred LotMode (e.g., AS_ORIGINAL, MULTIPLIER, or RISK_PERCENT) and adjust the risk settings accordingly.
Step 3: Verification
- Once attached, you will see the "SLAVE - Receive Signal" banner at the top center of your Slave chart.
- Ensure "Hide All" is applied in your Slave's Market Watch to maximize the Auto-Resolver speed. The system is now fully synchronized and ready to mirror trades instantly.
** For How to Use (Step-by-Step Guide) with pictures, See the Comments I attached or screen shot images