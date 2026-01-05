Dashpro Reborn

Trade.

Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart.

Trading operations:

Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click.

Specify lot size manually before opening a trade.

Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels .

Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips , symbol-aware).

Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatting.

Position management:

Close all Buy positions on the current symbol with one click.

Close all Sell positions on the current symbol with one click.

Works with both Hedging and Netting accounts.

Information panel.

Displays essential real-time information:

Current chart symbol .

Live account equity .

All values are updated automatically.

Price handling.

Stop Loss and Take Profit are entered and displayed as real prices , not points.

Prices are automatically formatted according to the symbol: Example: EURUSD → 1.17184 XAUUSD → 4439.850

SL/TP default distance is calculated using the symbol’s point value.

User interface.

Compact and lightweight trading panel .

Designed to stay unobtrusive and not block chart analysis.

Optimized for manual trading and fast execution.

Important notes.

This product is a basic version of a Risk / Trade Manager.

It is intended as a foundation tool for manual trade execution.

Advanced features such as: Risk percentage calculation Trailing stop Break-even automation Partial close Trade statistics Order grids

are not included in this version .



Future upgrades.

This tool will be extended and upgraded based on user requirements.

Possible future enhancements include:

Risk-based lot calculation

Break-even and trailing stop management

Partial close buttons

Advanced risk limits

Trade statistics and reports

UI customization options

Custom features can be developed on request.

Compatibility.

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading mode: Manual

Account types: Hedging / Netting

Works on real and demo accounts

