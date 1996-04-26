Button for Trade in Multi Layer with TP and SL

Tools to open multiple positions/trades all at once? 
We've created your easy solution.
You can now enter multiple positions at one time.

You can set you Lot size,
Number of positions,
Interval every open position,
Take profit, and stop loss
and trailing stop too.

an addition button for
Close All
Close All Profit
Close All Loss
Close All Sell
Close All Buy

For example: You want to buy 2, 4, 6 or any number of positions with a certain lot size, every 10 second.

You can now do so by simply tapping the "Buy" button. 


Or 


For Example: You want to sell 2, 4, 6 or any number of positions with a certain lot size, every 10 second.

You can do so by simply clicking the "Sell" button.

Very easy to do it.


Recommended products
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicators
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Royal Wave Pro M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Royal Wave is a Trend-Power oscillator which has been programmed to locate and signal low-risk entry and exit zones. Its core algorithm statistically analyzes the market and generates trading signals for overbought, oversold and low volatile areas. By using a well-designed alerting system, this indicator makes it easier to make proper decisions regarding where to enter and where to exit trades. Features Trend-Power Algorithm Low risk Entry Zones and Exit Zones Predictions for Overbought and Over
Binary Trade Panel MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Binary Trade Panel is a very useful tool for trading binary options way on the MT4/MT5 platform. No need to setup plugins outside MT4/MT5 anymore. This is a simple and convenient panel right on MT4/MT5 chart. The Binary Trade Panel is a useful tool for traders who use the MT4/MT5 platform to trade binary options. It is a simple and convenient panel that allows traders to place binary options trades directly from the MT4/MT5 chart, without the need to set up external plugins or navigate through
Smart Support and Resistance Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
3.75 (4)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator, Which makes it ideal for professional trading. Online course, user manual and demo. The "Smart Support and Resistance Trading System" is an advanced indicator tailored for  new  and  experienced  traders. It empowers traders with precision and confidence in the forex market. This comprehensive system combines 7+ strategies, 10 indicators, and various trading approaches, i
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Indicators
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Liquidity Oscillator
Paolo Scopazzo
3 (2)
Indicators
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
Renko Chart for MT5
Trinh Dat
5 (2)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is used to create Renko chart, realtime updates, easy for technical analysis. Backtest your strategy with all indicators with Renko chart in MetaTrader 5. Parameters Box Size : input the number of box size. Show Wicks : if true , draw a candle with high/low. History Start: input the date to creat first candle. Maximum Bars: limit number of bars on renko chart How to use Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart (timeframe M1), for which you want to create a renko. Input box size a
Engulf Seeker
Conor Mcnamara
Indicators
The Engulf Seeker indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect engulfing candlestick patterns with precision and reliability. Built on advanced logic and customizable parameters, it offers traders valuable insights into market trends and potential reversal points. Key Features and Benefits: Utilizes revised logic to analyze previous candles and identify strong bullish and bearish engulfing patterns. Convenient arrow-based alert system notifies traders of pattern occurrences on specific symbo
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indicators
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
VR Cub MT 5
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Object Synchronizer MT 5
Suthichai Rasithong
Utilities
Object Synchronizer MT5 : Better focus/analysis of the price chart in many timeframes. Are you bored to save and load template many times for the same symbol for many chart timeframes? Here is the alternative. With this indicator, you enjoy creating objects across many charts, you can modify the same object in any chart, you can delete the same object in any chart. All objects you created/modified are always synchronized across all chart windows (with the same symbol). Save your time, you can fo
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. The indicator displays: T
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Fib Auto Trendline
Nhlanhla Brilliant Mashavha
Indicators
INTRODUCTION The  Fib Autotrendline   is a basic tool that analysts use to find out when a security's trend is reversing. By determining the   support and resistance areas , it helps to identify significant changes in price while filtering out short-term fluctuations, thus eliminating the noise of everyday market conditions. It is an excellent tool for any trader who follows indicators that use   swing highs  and   swing lows . How to Use the fib Auto Trendline Indicator The Fib Auto Trendline
Crypto Charts
Romeu Bertho
4.11 (9)
Utilities
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Unlock the power of cryptocurrency trading with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Analyze data from Bitcoin to altcoins effortlessly, leveraging thousands of MQL5 indicators and Expert Advisors. Key Features: Real-Time Data : WebSocket support for Binance Spot and Futures for high-frequency trading Comprehensive Data : Access OHLC, Ticks, and Depth of Market. Seamless Integration : Operates as a background service,
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Big Black Shark MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Tool for Identifying Potential Reversal Points and Trend Direction This tool is excellent for identifying potential market reversal points and trend direction. It works well in combination with confirming indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, RSI, which are standard on all MT5 platforms. Together, they form a reliable trading strategy. The settings allow for adjusting the channel’s distance and period. It is recommended to enter a trade when the signal line crosses the upper channel boundary and
Boom kerdoskopos
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator – Sell With Confidence The Boom Kerdoskopos Indicator is a scalper’s dream for Boom markets on M1 timeframe . Built to protect you from spikes, it gives precise yellow down arrows for sell entries and red cross exit signals so you always know when to enter and leave the trade. With smart alerts (audible, push, email), you can trade stress-free and secure 8–10 safe candles every time. It’s perfect for scalpers who want fast, consistent profits. Why Traders Choose
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Automatically plots Fibo levels, based on the High & Low prices from the specified time frame Multiple bars   may be united: e.g. you can get a Fibo based on the 10-days Highs and Lows My   #1   Utility : 66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |    MT4 version Helps to see potential reversal levels; Patterns formed at the Fibo levels tend to be stronger; Significantly   reduces   the   time   spent   on   manual  plotting ; Settings: Timeframe to calculate the
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Risk Validator
Thiago Chagas Brito
Indicators
Evaluate operational viability in each timeframe and in any instrument, according to their respective spread and percentage volatility, which are essential for correct risk management in your trades. This indicator is essential for both Day Traders and Swing Traders, as in addition to evaluating operational viability in each timeframe, it is also possible to identify the fair minimum stop for each period and instrument. Example in Swing Trade: your broker charges a spread equivalent to 0.05%
Altanex Trading
Bryson Mukhovi Kayi
Experts
Altanex Trading EA Overview Altanex Trading EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading using fractal-based signals. It uses pending orders to capture momentum after a breakout, integrates dynamic risk management, and supports both fixed and percentage-based position sizing. Understanding the EA's Strategy The Altanex Trading EA is a breakout strategy that uses the Fractals indicator for its signals. It works by: Identifying a recent significant high (a fra
Airplanes Trends
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Airplane   Trend   entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. The defa
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is currently in beta. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them — your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after the official release. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private T
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (84)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily mana
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilities
***   Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, emphasizing   No Repaint   signals and highlighting   Points of Interest (POI) .It also features an   Auto Fibonacci Level System   that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullbacks and reversal points instantly. The signals help identify potential
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review