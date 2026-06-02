Neuron Cloud moving average

NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Between the fast and the slow moving average, NeuronCloud draws a ribbon of evenly spaced moving averages, a Guppy-style stack. The ribbon is the engine, not just decoration: when it fans out and stacks cleanly in order, a trend is real; when it tangles and compresses, the market is ranging.

The trend direction only flips when two conditions are met on the close of a bar. First, the ribbon must be ALIGNED, the moving averages stacked in order past an alignment threshold. Second, the ribbon must be EXPANDED, its spread wider than a minimum measured in ATR, so the move has real separation behind it. Between those thresholds is a hysteresis band: in chop, where the ribbon is tangled or flat, the direction simply holds and no new signal prints. That is the difference from an ordinary MA cross, which flips on every wick through the line. NeuronCloud removes the whipsaw clusters without padding the entry by a fixed number of bars, and because the trend changes only on the bar close, a confirmed flip never repaints.

When the ribbon is compressed, the dashboard shows a SQUEEZE state and signals are muted, a built-in breakout watch. An optional major-trend filter (a slower MA bias) gates the signals so only with-trend flips are marked.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Neon MA cloud A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent, true-alpha cloud on a back-layer canvas behind the candles, coloured by direction. The candles stay crisp and untouched.
Multi-MA ribbon (Guppy) Six moving averages (adjustable two to twelve) interpolated between the fast and slow period, drawn as faint direction-coloured lines inside the cloud. A fanned ribbon means a strong trend; a compressed ribbon means consolidation.
Ribbon-driven trend logic The direction flips only when the ribbon is aligned AND expanded beyond an ATR-based spread, with a hysteresis band that holds the trend through chop instead of printing fake flips.
Squeeze detection When the ribbon compresses, the panel reads SQUEEZE and signals are muted, so it doubles as a breakout watch.
Major-trend filter A slower moving-average bias gates the signals so only with-trend flips are marked. Toggle on or off.
Cross signals and alerts A clean arrow on every confirmed, with-trend flip, with optional pop-up, push and platform email alerts. Non-repainting; the trend changes only on the bar close.
Strength meter and MTF row A panel meter rates the trend from the ribbon spread, and a multi-timeframe row shows the cloud direction on M15, H1, H4 and D1, so you can align with the higher timeframes.
Trade read-out and history The current trend as a simple plan, entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 targets as a percentage distance, in pips and in R, plus a descriptive breakdown of how past trend moves on this chart and timeframe resolved. A record of past behaviour, not a prediction.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Cloud colour is the trend. Blue cloud is an up backdrop, red cloud is a down backdrop. The colour only changes on a confirmed, closed-bar flip.
  • Read the ribbon shape. A wide, fanned ribbon means a committed trend; a tight, compressed ribbon means consolidation.
  • Mind the squeeze. When the panel reads SQUEEZE, the market is coiled and signals are muted, your cue to watch for a breakout rather than chase chop.
  • An arrow is a confirmed flip. Arrows print only when the ribbon is aligned and expanded, so the whipsaw clusters of a plain MA cross are already filtered out.
  • Align with the higher timeframes. When the multi-timeframe row agrees with the cloud, the move is with the bigger picture.
  • Use the read-out as context. The entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 levels are a way to frame the move in pips and R; they are study levels, not instructions.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, balanced setup Defaults: fast 12, slow 26, EMA method, ribbon 6, alignment 0.75, minimum spread 0.15.
Fewer signals, less whipsaw Raise the alignment threshold toward 0.85 and the minimum spread toward 0.25.
More flips to study Lower the alignment threshold toward 0.65.
A smoother, slower trend Increase the fast and slow periods (for example 20 / 50) and the ribbon count.
A denser ribbon look Raise the ribbon count toward 8-10.
A stronger trend filter Keep the major-trend filter on and raise its period toward 150-200.
A minimal chart Turn the ribbon off, keep the cloud and arrows on, dashboard lower-left.
Smoother averages Switch the MA method from EMA to SMA.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes All
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Cloud Fast and slow MA, translucent neon back-layer, coloured by direction
Signature Multi-MA Guppy ribbon with squeeze detection
Logic Ribbon alignment plus ATR-spread expansion with a hysteresis band
Dashboard Trend, strength meter, multi-timeframe row, trade read-out
Alerts Pop-up, push and platform email on a confirmed flip

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Cloud engine InpFast 12 Fast moving-average period
Cloud engine InpSlow 26 Slow moving-average period
Cloud engine InpMethod EMA Moving-average method (EMA, SMA, etc.)
Cloud engine InpATRPeriod 14 ATR period (reward unit and stats)
Cloud engine InpRiskATR 1.5 Reward unit = this multiple of ATR
Cloud engine InpTrendFilter true Only mark flips aligned with the major trend
Cloud engine InpMajor 100 Major-trend MA period (filter)
Cloud engine InpAlign 0.75 Ribbon alignment needed to flip (0 to 1; higher = stricter)
Cloud engine InpMinSpread 0.15 Minimum ribbon spread (x ATR) to flip; mutes squeezes
Visuals InpCloud true Translucent neon cloud on / off
Visuals InpCloudAlpha 26 Cloud opacity (0 to 255)
Visuals InpFlipArrows true Arrow on every confirmed flip
Visuals InpLineWidth 2 Fast MA line width
Visuals InpRibbon true Multi-MA Guppy ribbon inside the cloud
Visuals InpRibbonCount 6 Number of ribbon MAs (2 to 12)
Visuals InpUp / InpDown blue / red Up and down cloud colours
Visuals InpSlowClr slate Slow MA line colour
Dashboard InpDashboard true Command panel on / off
Dashboard InpMTF true Multi-timeframe cloud-direction row
Alerts InpAlertFlip true Alert on a confirmed flip
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: the trend changes only on the bar close and does not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronCloud gives you the moving-average trend and the squeeze. It fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite (each sold separately): NeuronTrend, NeuronIchimoku, NeuronQuant, NeuronStructure, NeuronLiquidity, NeuronSessions, NeuronSniper and NeuronFlow. Run them together for a layered read of trend, structure, liquidity, sessions, setups, volatility and regime.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronCloud is an indicator for chart analysis and decision support only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The trade read-out and the outcome breakdown are descriptive history of past behaviour, not a forecast or a profitable system. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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Indicators
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