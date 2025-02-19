MetaTrader 5 to Telegram Informer

The utility sends messages(notifications) with information about MetaTrader 5 account events to Telegram. The utility is being updated and developed.

If you have any questions regarding this utility, please contact me using mql5 private messages.

1) Opening and closing positions

2) Order placement and deletion

3) Modification of Take Profit/Stop Loss of positions

4) Modification of Take Profit / Stop Loss / Pending Order Prices

5) Including/Excluding Filters by Character Name

6) Including/Excluding filters by Magic number

7) Including/Excluding filters by word content in comments

8) Ability to select icons for message line

+ And many other useful features for alerts.


Before launching the utility, you need to configure the MetaTrader 5 terminal:

1) Go to the ‘Tools’ tab in the terminal menu. then select ‘Options’, then select ‘Expert Advisors’

2) Tick the checkbox next to ‘Allow WebRequest for listed URL’

3) Below click on the green plus sign that says ‘add new URL like “https://www.mql5.com” ’ and add the string https://api.telegram.org


In order to receive messages in Telegram, you need to create your channel. You should also create a bot that you need to add to that channel with admin rights.

1) Search Telegram and find a user with the nickname @BotFather

2) Open a chat with the user @BotFather and write the command /newbot in the chat

3) Following the instructions of the @BotFather bot, your own bot will be created. You will be sent its API key (bot token), which looks like this: 1912342286

4) Next, add a new bot to the channel that you should have created beforehand to receive messages from Meta Trader 5

5) Add a new bot with the nickname @userinfobot to your new channel and find out the ID of your channel by writing something to this bot and receiving the ID with a reply message. The channel ID is: -10511779808711


Then use the bot token and channel ID - by specifying them in the utility menu and get notifications to your channel.

P. S. How to create a bot and a channel in Telegram can be found in Google search. There are many informational sites on the Internet describing how to do it.


If you have any questions, please contact me in private messages on MQL5.COM


Enjoy your work!


Recommended products
MultiTradeNews
Leeank Andres Fernandez Molano
Utilities
This script is designed for traders who need to quickly place trades across multiple currency pairs during critical news releases, where every second counts. With this tool, you can pre-select your desired currency pairs and assign independent volumes for each one. When a major news event hits, such as Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) or PMI data releases, the script allows you to execute all your trades instantly without the need to open each pair manually. Key Features: Customizable Pairs : Choose from
FREE
Export Deals To CSV
Roberto Spadim
Utilities
Export Deals to CSV - Excell File location: HistoryDeals/<SERVER>/<LOGIN>.<DATETIME>.csv Works as an Script, reading all DEALS in history and exporting it as a plain text CSV file There's no option to change. There's no WebRequest. There's no DLL use. I need to write 300 characters to allow this product being exposed at MQL5 market place. It's simple to use, plug it in graph and wait completion.
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Utilities
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
Draw Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Draw Agent is designed as beautiful and innovative way to create and manage all your chart analysis, scribbles, notes and more. This tool provides a freehand drawing method, to treat the chart space as a blackboard and draw by-hand. This Freehand Drawing tool lets you draw onto MT4/MT5 charts, in order to mark or highlight events on the chart.  Its helpful tool if you like to  to draft Elliott waves by hand, draw lines on chart, or to illustrate ideas on your chart, and  It is particularly usef
TradeHistoryParsing
MetaQuotes Ltd.
2 (1)
Utilities
The TradeHistoryParsing is a utility for working with the trade history obtained from the MetaTrader 5 terminal. The product is based on the " RegularExpressions in MQL5 " library. It allows to quickly get the required data on your trading history. The filtering results are displayed as a table, a summary of mathematical statistics is provided below the table. Working with the tool Export the trade report as an html file and place it into the "sandbox". After that, when launching the EA, specif
FREE
Reverse
Konstantin Chernov
1 (1)
Utilities
A script for quick reversing positions and/or orders. If you need to reverse a position with the same volume, open an opposite position of a different volume, this script will save you from routine! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Instructions: Run the script on the chart. This script is a limited version of the market product https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/638 and allows reversing only positions. Input parameters are not required. Parameters such as changing the type of exi
FREE
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Account Summary MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a MetaTrader 5 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol. Input Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. The summary is saved into a file in MQL5\Files folder. MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.co
FREE
Close All Buy and Sell Huki
Vu Kim Huyen
5 (1)
Utilities
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to support manual and automatic order closing. Main Features: Automatically adjust Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all buy and sell orders based on the specified points. Automatically close buy or sell orders when the specified profit level is reached. Automatically close all buy and sell orders when their total profit reaches the desired level. Can be closed manually: Buy orders, Sell orders, Close all with buttons Display the average price of buy
FREE
Support Or Resistance Alert Broken
Jhojan Alberto Tobon Monsalve
Utilities
"Support or Resistance Alert Broken" is a simple and very intuitive tool that allows you to create or eliminate horizontal and trend supports and / or resistances with a simple click. When the support or resistance line is broken by the closing price at the end of the current candle, the "Support or Resistance Alert Broken" tool will send an alert with sound, as well as a notification to the MT4 or MT5 mobile application. This tool can send alerts from multiple pairs at the same time. Utility
Telegram Trade Notifier
Anthony Peters
Utilities
Telegram Trade Notifier EA Enhanced Utility Expert Advisor Real-time Telegram notifications for new positions AND TP/SL closures on its chart symbol Core Functionality Monitors all new positions (manual/EA/script) on its attached chart Alerts when positions close via Take Profit or Stop Loss Sends Telegram alerts within 0.5-2 seconds Works concurrently with other EAs New Position Alerts Include : • Symbol • Direction (Buy/Sell) • Entry Price • Take Profit Level • Stop Loss Level • Position Tick
Symbol QuickSwitch
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Utilities
Ultimate Chart Navigator - Instant Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Tired of Wasting Time Switching Charts? Save time and supercharge your trading workflow with the   Ultimate Chart Navigator—the professional-grade tool that puts   instant symbol switching   at your fingertips. Perfect for forex traders, commodity traders, and anyone juggling multiple instruments! Why Traders Love This
FREE
Market Profile 3 ForexArby com
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3.93 (14)
Indicators
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator  version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is als
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
Positions Limiter EA
Martins Chukwudi Osodi -
Utilities
PositionsLimiter EA: Enforcing Trade Discipline with Position Limits The PositionsLimiter EA is a powerful risk management tool designed to help traders control the number of open positions at any given time. By allowing traders to set a maximum limit on simultaneous trades, this EA ensures that no additional trades exceed the specified threshold. If a trader or another automated system attempts to open a new position beyond the set limit, the EA will automatically close the excess trade, ensur
FREE
Quick Style MT5
Maxim Polishchuk
5 (7)
Utilities
The Quick Style utility is designed for facilitation and acceleration of working with the properties of graphical objects. Left-click a graphical object while holding the Shift key to open the quick access window for configuring the object properties. In the window, you can change the color, style and line width with one click, including those of other graphical objects. All changes are displayed immediately. To close the Quick Style , simply click the free space on the chart. The utility is eas
FREE
PointFigureKagiCharts DEMO
Stanislav Korotky
Utilities
This non-trading expert utilizes so called custom symbols feature to build custom charts based on history of real ticks of selected standard symbol. New charts imitate one of well-known graphic structures: Point-And-Figure (PnF) or Kagi. The result is not exactly PnF's X/O columns or rectangular waves of Kagi. Instead it consists of bars, calculated from and denoting stable unidirectional price moves (as multiples of the box size), which is equivalent to XO columns or polygonal lines. These Poi
FREE
Forex Factory Calendar Expert MT5
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Forex Factory Calendar Indicator MT5 The Forex Factory Calendar Indicator MT5 integrates real-time macroeconomic updates directly into MetaTrader 5 charts. This powerful MT5 news tool keeps traders informed of impactful economic announcements—such as interest rate decisions, CPI data, and jobless claims—that often drive significant market volatility. By utilizing the Web Request feature, it seamlessly pulls updated data from Forex Factory and visualizes it within the trading platform. «Indicato
FREE
Equity Alert to Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Equity Aler t can help you send notifications to your personal Telegram when your account equity reaches/ drops below a preset value. Additionally,   you can check your MT4/5 account info anytime from your Telegram by simple command: /check .    Get more free useful EAs  here ! HOW TO SET UP?   * Get inputs for EA: - Telegram Bot Token: Create a Telegram bot by   @BotFather   ,   and save your Bot Token. Find your bot by username & press "start". - Telegram User ID: Use your User ID by chatting
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilities
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
RiskGuard Quantum Simulator
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (1)
Utilities
Quantum Simulator – Discover the Power of Quantum Dynamic Risk Quantum Simulator is an Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Quantum function, fully integrated into the RiskGuard Management system. Through a simple interface, you can simulate an equity curve starting from a fixed balance of €100,000 , using your own custom statistics: Win Rate (%) Average Risk/Reward Ratio Number of Trades Maximum Allowed Drawdown (Optional) Minimum Accepted Drawdown The EA performs a
FREE
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilities
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Time to Close Candle
German David Nino Cifuentes
Utilities
TimeToClose The "TimeToClose" indicator is an essential tool for traders who need to monitor the remaining time before a candle closes. This indicator displays the remaining time directly on the BID line, providing a clear and precise reference during real-time trading. Key Features: Displays the remaining time for the current candle to close. Direct integration on the BID line for better visualization. Simple and user-friendly configuration. Ideal for all types of traders, from beginners to pro
FREE
RegularExpressionsExamples
MetaQuotes Ltd.
Utilities
RegularExpressionsExamples — is an expert, which contains the graphical interface for running examples from the " RegularExpressions in MQL5 " library. The codes of these examples can be found in the library itself. These examples are for demonstration purposes only. They serve only to evaluate the library operation and its capabilities. They can also be found on the official Microsoft‎ website, in the descriptions of classes in the System.Text.RegularExpressions namespace. Each example can be
FREE
Simple Trading Controller
Pierpaolo De Nicolo
4.67 (3)
Utilities
The "Simple Trading Controller" for MetaTrader 5 sets a new standard for speed and efficiency in opening and closing market positions. Crafted with a clean and intuitive design, this tool is a response to the specific needs of traders, ensuring a seamless and rapid trading experience. All it provides is: Quick BUY and SELL Buttons Open multiple operations at the same time Set Trade Size Set Stop Loss Take Profit Points Close All Positions Let's go and see the advantages of using "Simple Trading
FREE
Iridium Calendar
Marton Papp
Utilities
You may have found after a carefully planned trade something happened.  An unexpected event... You forgot to look the web calender or use any kind of program. This fills this gap in its own way. Features: - show all events as vertical lines - low, medium or high events... with different colors. -name of the events and numbers associated with the event are also shown such actual value, forecast value and previous value. The calendar information is obtained from your broker. It is a built-in serv
FREE
Hidden OBV MT5
Christian Ricard
Utilities
This indicator allows to hide OBV (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Apply To Information on "On Balance Volume" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/on_balance_volume ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective....
FREE
ForexVisible
Yevhen Chystiukhin
5 (1)
Utilities
This client utility is intended for sharing and copying signals, as well as for monitoring your Expert Advisor on the site https://forexvisible.com . The Android version of the site can be downloaded here The version for the MT4 terminal can be downloaded here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106509 There are many reasons to use this application in your trading, and these are: 1. If you have many trading advisors and many accounts, it is very difficult to track them and monitor everythin
FREE
Know the Candle Close Time
Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
Utilities
This indicator allows to know the remaining time before the closing of the candle. It works on every timeframe. It is very usefull when your trading strategy depend of the close or the open of a specific candle. So use it like you want. Don't forget to leave a comment or a request for a EA or an indicator. Also spread it to your friends and don't hesitate to visit my profile to see others tools.
FREE
Market Grid View
Danilo Pagano
5 (1)
Utilities
Market Grid View is a utility to replace the original 'Market Watch' window. It was designed to be fast and give the user the ability to navigate over all symbols with just a click, while watch the price change or last trade value. To use it, configure your "Market Watch" window with all the symbols you want to monitor, and you can close it. Then insert the indicator in the graph. The parameters window need to be configured: Columns: the number of columns you want to be drawn ShowInfo: the type
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.45 (181)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (546)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (138)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (89)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (45)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is currently in beta. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them — your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after the official release. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private T
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.2 (5)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.91 (33)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.97 (29)
Utilities
The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge o
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.5 (2)
Utilities
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Utilities
Cerberus the Equity Watcher  is a risk management tool that constantly monitors your account equity and avoid major drawdowns, caused by faulty EAs or by your emotional behaviour if you are a discretional trader. It is extremely useful for systematic traders that rely on EAs that might contain bugs, or that might not performed well in unexpected market conditions.  Cerberus let you set a minimum equity value and (optionally) a  maximum value , if either of those are reached all positioned are f
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (6)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Profit or Loss Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 5 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function.   CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing You can enable the  Virtual stops (Separate Order) , calculating and closing for  BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , closing and calculating  all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , enable trailing for profit ( Trailing  Profit) Positions are closed based on a value  in deposit currency, points, % and drawdown . The appl
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.63 (16)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
MT5 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (3)
Utilities
This program will allow you to export all of your trades from your MetaTrader account straight into Notion using a very friendly User Interface.  MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo To get started please use the User Guide and download the Notion Template. If you want a Demo please go to the User Guide. Does not work in the strategy tester! Main Features Export All trades from your trading account into your Notion Export Running Trades and Pending orders into Notion and update them Create templat
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily mana
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.16 (19)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (9)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.79 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Filter:
Aleksandr Safro
356
Aleksandr Safro 2025.05.22 12:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review