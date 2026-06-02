Neuron Flow SMC

NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

It is the continuation companion to NeuronSniper (strict reversal setups). Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic, on forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto across any intraday timeframe.

=== THE SETUP (continuation, closed-bar, non-repainting) ===

After a Break of Structure or Change of Character confirms on a closed bar, NeuronFlow looks at the impulse that caused it and marks the fresh entry zone it left behind: the fair value gap inside the impulse (preferred), or the origin order block, the last opposing candle before the move. It then sets a continuation entry at that zone, in the direction of the break: a pullback into a demand zone for longs, a supply zone for shorts. The stop sits just beyond the far edge of the zone; TP1 and TP2 are a fixed 1:1 and 1:2 reward.

Once the setup is confirmed on a closed bar, its Entry, Stop Loss and Targets are locked and never move, drawn as a clean risk:reward trade box (red risk zone to the stop, blue reward zone to the targets) that begins at the candle the entry actually fills.

=== LIVE TRADE TRACKING ===

The active setup updates on every tick: WAITING ENTRY while the pullback is pending, RUNNING once price fills, then TP1 HIT / TP2 HIT / SL HIT the moment price reaches a level, so the result is always current while the levels stay locked (non-repainting). Optional pop-up, push and email alerts fire on the setup forming, the entry triggering, and each TP or SL.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Continuation setup engine After a confirmed BOS or CHoCH, marks a with-trend pullback into the fresh fair value gap or order block, with a locked entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 targets. Closed-bar, non-repainting.
Risk:reward trade box A clean box: red risk zone to the stop, blue reward zone to the targets, starting at the candle the entry fills. Locked once the setup forms.
Live trade tracking WAITING ENTRY, RUNNING, then TP1 HIT / TP2 HIT / SL HIT on every tick, so the status is always current while the levels stay fixed.
Command dashboard Market bias and higher-timeframe bias, the last structure event, the nearest buy/sell-side liquidity, a premium/discount meter, and the live setup (direction, type, status, entry, stop and targets as distance %, pips and R, with the overall R:R). Plus a descriptive breakdown of how past setups on this chart and timeframe resolved.
Full ICT map (optional layers) Market structure (BOS / CHoCH with HH/HL/LH/LL tags), liquidity (buy/sell-side levels, equal highs/lows and sweep markers), order blocks and fair value gaps, and premium/discount (dealing range, 50% equilibrium and the OTE zone).
Back-read (optional) Past setups drawn as subtle dark neon boxes, each tagged with its outcome and the percentage move, for a quick visual review.
Alerts Setup formed, entry triggered, TP1, TP2 and SL, via pop-up, push and platform email, with de-duplication.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Wait for a setup on the dashboard. It shows the direction, the zone type (FVG or order block), and the status.
  • Read the trade box. Price pulls back into the zone (entry), the red zone is the risk to the stop, the blue zone is the reward to TP1 and TP2.
  • Follow the status. WAITING ENTRY means the pullback is pending; RUNNING means price filled; then TP1 / TP2 / SL HIT shows the outcome, while the levels stay locked.
  • Check the higher-timeframe bias. A continuation that agrees with the HTF bias row is with the bigger picture.
  • Use the context layers when you want them. Turn on structure, liquidity, OB/FVG and premium/discount to see the full read behind the setup.
  • The levels are study levels, not instructions. Entry, stop and targets frame the idea in pips and R.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, clean setup Defaults: all extra ICT layers off, dashboard and current setup on, TP1 1.0, TP2 2.0, higher timeframe H4.
The full ICT read Turn on structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps, and premium/discount with OTE.
Fewer, cleaner setups Raise the major swing strength (and minor swing strength) so only larger structure breaks qualify.
A tighter or wider stop Lower or raise the SL buffer (ATR fraction); the pip floor keeps it sensible on quiet symbols.
A different higher-timeframe bias Set the higher timeframe to D1 for swing context or H1 for faster intraday context.
The headline R:R on TP1 Switch the R:R basis from TP2 to TP1.
To review past setups Turn on the history back-read; keep the max-trades count low so the chart stays light.
A minimal chart Keep every context layer off; only the dashboard and the live setup show.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes Any intraday timeframe
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Setup Continuation: pullback into the fresh FVG / order block after a BOS / CHoCH
Targets Locked entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 targets, drawn as a risk:reward box
Tracking WAITING / RUNNING / TP1 / TP2 / SL on every tick, levels stay locked
Context layers Structure, liquidity, OB / FVG, premium/discount, OTE (all optional)
Alerts Setup, entry, TP1, TP2, SL via pop-up, push and platform email

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Signal engine InpFractalN 2 Minor swing strength
Signal engine InpMajorFractalN 5 Major swing strength (structure / bias)
Signal engine InpLookback 2500 Bars to scan (history depth)
Signal engine InpZoneLookback 14 Bars back from a break to find the OB / FVG
Signal engine InpOBBody true Order-block span = body (true) or full wick (false)
Entry + targets InpUseOrderBlock true Use an order block when there is no clean FVG
Entry + targets InpEquilibriumPct 50.0 Dealing-range split (% for the OTE layer)
Entry + targets InpSLBufferATRfrac 0.10 SL buffer = max(this x ATR, pip floor)
Entry + targets InpATRPeriod 14 ATR period (SL buffer only)
Entry + targets InpMinBufferPips 2.0 SL buffer floor (pips)
Entry + targets InpTP1_R 1.0 TP1 reward multiple (1.0 = 1:1)
Entry + targets InpTP2_R 2.0 TP2 reward multiple (2.0 = 1:2)
Entry + targets InpTargetTolPips 3.0 Equal high/low tolerance (pips)
Entry + targets InpEntryExpiryBars 30 Bars a setup waits for entry before it expires
Entry + targets InpShowHistory false Show historical trades on the chart (back-read)
Entry + targets InpHistoryMax 12 Max historical trades drawn (lower = lighter)
ICT layers InpShowStructure false Market structure: BOS / CHoCH
ICT layers InpShowSwingTags false HH / HL / LH / LL swing tags
ICT layers InpShowLiquidity false Buy/sell-side liquidity lines + EQH/EQL
ICT layers InpLiqPerSide 5 Liquidity lines drawn per side
ICT layers InpShowOB false Order-block zones
ICT layers InpShowFVG false Fair value gap zones
ICT layers InpShowPD false Premium / discount range + equilibrium
ICT layers InpShowOTE false OTE (optimal trade entry) zone
Dashboard InpShowDashboard true Command-center panel
Dashboard InpShowHTF true Higher-timeframe bias row
Dashboard InpHTF H4 Higher timeframe for the bias row
Dashboard InpRR_UsesTP2 true Headline R:R uses TP2 (false = TP1)
Style InpShowOnChart true Master switch for all chart drawings
Style InpBull / InpBear / InpEntryClr blue / red / yellow Profit-TP / risk-SL / entry colours
Style InpZoneAlpha 22 Trade-box fill opacity (0 to 255)
Alerts InpAlertFormed / Entry / TP1 / TP2 / SL true Alert on setup, entry, and each target / stop
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any intraday timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: a setup is confirmed on the bar close and its levels do not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronFlow trades the continuation; NeuronSniper trades the reversal. Together they cover both sides of the move. NeuronStructure, NeuronLiquidity and NeuronSessions add the deeper structure, liquidity and session context, and NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronIchimoku and NeuronQuant add trend, volatility and regime (each sold separately). Run them together for the full smart-money workspace on one chart.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronFlow is an indicator for chart analysis and decision support only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The dashboard outcome breakdown and the back-read are descriptive history of past behaviour, not a forecast or a profitable system. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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