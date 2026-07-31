ADR Average Daily Range Meter

  • Indicators
  • Amal Yuldashev
    Amal Yuldashev

    Amal Yuldashev

    TickForgeFX: trading tools for MetaTrader 5, built to hold up on a live chart
    I build trading tools for MetaTrader 5. Six years trading my own account taught me what a tool needs to be worth keeping on the chart: precise execution, real risk management, and no repaint.
    2 comments
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 31 July 2026

See how far this market usually moves in a day, how much of that range it has already used, and where the day runs out of room. The Average Daily Range (ADR) Meter draws the projected day high and low on your chart and can alert you when price reaches one, or when the day has spent a share of its average range that you choose. No signals, no repaint, just the context that tells you whether there is still room to run.

What it shows

  • Average Daily Range over the last N days, the market's typical daily move.
  • Used today, how much of that range price has already covered, in points and percent.
  • Room left up and down before the day reaches an average-sized range.
  • ADR High and ADR Low, the projected day ceiling and floor drawn on the chart, each with a price chip that stays visible even when the level is off-screen.

Why it helps

Most traders never ask the simplest question: has this market already done its usual day, or is there still room? If a pair averages 60 pips and has moved 55, chasing a fresh breakout is a bad bet. If it has moved 15, there is room to run. And when price reaches a projection it has spent an average range, where continuation gets less likely and reversals more common. This keeps that context in front of you, so you size targets and time entries around what the day can realistically still do.

Optional alerts on the two moments that matter

Get a popup, a sound, a push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app, or an email when price reaches a projection, or when the day has used a share of its average range that you set (80 percent by default). Off by default, once per event per day. Anything already true when you attach the tool is claimed silently, so you are never told about a move that happened before you were watching.

Readable at any zoom

Zoom in tight and both projections can sit outside the visible price range. Each one pins to the chart edge as a price chip with an arrow showing which way its level lies, and when both are off-screen they stack in a readable column in price order instead of covering each other.

What it does not do

It does not place trades, fire buy or sell signals, or predict direction. It measures the range and shows you the context. The decisions stay yours.

Free. Works on any symbol and any timeframe, and updates the moment you attach it. If it earns a place on your charts, an honest review helps other traders find it, and a bug report helps just as much.

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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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